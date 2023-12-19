Tue, 19 Dec 2023

«Back to Home

Barnes' near triple-double sparks Raptors over shorthanded Hornets

Xinhua
19 Dec 2023, 18:44 GMT+10

TORONTO, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes scored 22 points, grabbed a career-high tying 17 rebounds and dished out seven assists in a 114-99 victory over a depleted Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The Hornets were missing four starters, including All-Star guard LaMelo Ball to an ankle injury. Big man Mark Williams and forwards Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges were also unavailable, with Bridges having been denied entry at the Canadian border due to personal legal issues.

Despite the absences, Charlotte led for most of the game, holding an 81-79 lead going into the fourth quarter. In the first three frames, the Hornets outworked the Raptors with a 9-7 advantage on the offensive glass and won the turnover battle 16-13.

In the final period, Toronto outhustled Charlotte on the glass 20-6, including 8-1 on the offensive end. Both teams took care of the ball, combining for a single turnover committed by Toronto.

"I thought much of our turnovers came from good plays. Trying to make extra passes, finding the teammate open," said Raptors head coach Darko Rajokovic after the victory. "In the fourth quarter as the game was progressing, we were getting better and better defensively. We did not quit on ball movement and tried to find the best available shot on offence."

With 9:27 left in the fourth quarter, Rajokovic's team led by Barnes, who played the entire fourth quarter, went on a 28-14 run to put the game out of reach.

22-year-old Barnes, the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year, led the way with 10 points and six rebounds in the final frame, while teammates Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. both chipped in with eight points in the fourth quarter.

Siakam finished with a game-high 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Trent Jr. came off the bench with 22 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first ever double-double.

More Charlotte News

Access More
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in concussion protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Bills smother Cowboys on James Cook's career day

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors host Hornets, aim for payback

Charlotte News.Net

Confident Sixers charge into matchup against Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Bowl roundup: Jacksonville St. dispatches Louisiana in OT

Charlotte News.Net

76ers blow out Hornets for sixth straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Rickey Hunt (5 total TDs) powers Ohio past Georgia Southern

Charlotte News.Net

Ailing Hornets look to end skid vs. surging Sixers

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets stay hot, keep Grizzlies' skid intact

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers put TE Hayden Hurst, G Justin McCray on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Deepti's five-fer takes India a step closer to victory in one-off Test against England (Day 2, Stumps)

Charlotte News.Net

NFL roundup: James Cook, Bills roll over Cowboys

Charlotte News.Net

After close loss, UCF ready to reset against Maine

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers weather Falcons on Eddy Pineiro's late FG

Charlotte News.Net

Saints WR Chris Olave inactive vs. Giants

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder sneak by Nuggets in final second

Charlotte News.Net

Spurs look to build on streak-snapping win, host Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

QB Teddy Bridgewater to retire after 2023 season

Charlotte News.Net

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans beat Hornets, win third straight

Charlotte News.Net

Week 15 NFL Capsules

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers to put TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

35
Fair / Windy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Flight attendants in Southwest reject contract between union, airline

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors knock off short-handed Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Chargers sign QB Will Grier from Patriots' practice squad

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Chargers sign QB Will Grier off Pats' practice squad

Charlotte News.Net

Syracuse runs into USF, Boca Raton Bowl thinking ground game

Charlotte News.Net

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in concussion protocol

Charlotte News.Net

NFL roundup: James Cook, Bills roll over Cowboys

Charlotte News.Net

Bills smother Cowboys on James Cook's career day

Charlotte News.Net

After close loss, UCF ready to reset against Maine

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors host Hornets, aim for payback

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers weather Falcons on Eddy Pineiro's late FG

Charlotte News.Net

Confident Sixers charge into matchup against Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Saints WR Chris Olave inactive vs. Giants

Charlotte News.Net

Bowl roundup: Jacksonville St. dispatches Louisiana in OT

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder sneak by Nuggets in final second

Charlotte News.Net

76ers blow out Hornets for sixth straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Spurs look to build on streak-snapping win, host Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Rickey Hunt (5 total TDs) powers Ohio past Georgia Southern

Charlotte News.Net

QB Teddy Bridgewater to retire after 2023 season

Charlotte News.Net

Ailing Hornets look to end skid vs. surging Sixers

Charlotte News.Net

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans beat Hornets, win third straight

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets stay hot, keep Grizzlies' skid intact

Charlotte News.Net

Week 15 NFL Capsules

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers put TE Hayden Hurst, G Justin McCray on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers to put TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Deepti's five-fer takes India a step closer to victory in one-off Test against England (Day 2, Stumps)

Charlotte News.Net

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans look to have their way with Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Focused Falcons not looking past struggling Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Packers, Bucs can't afford slipup in playoff chase

Charlotte News.Net

Top secret Russia documents went missing, American spies claim

Charlotte News.Net

"We Can't Begin to Panic" | Jaguars Mentality Following Week 15 Loss

Charlotte News.Net

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 15

Charlotte News.Net

Defense finally gets the needed takeaways

Charlotte News.Net

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Packers, Week 15 2023

Charlotte News.Net

Baker Mayfield Carves Up Packers as Bucs Keep Pace in South

Charlotte News.Net

Five things to watch when Falcons make a Week 15 trip up to Carolina

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons make a flurry of moves ahead of Week 15 contest vs. Carolina

Charlotte News.Net

Week 15 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Jordan Matthews staying ready if they need him at tight end

Charlotte News.Net

Who will win in Week 15, Falcons or Panthers Expert Picks

Charlotte News.Net

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Charlotte News.Net

Barnes' near triple-double sparks Raptors over shorthanded Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Drama "Jane Eyre" hits stage at NCPA

Charlotte News.Net

Letter to the UK Government Calling for an Immediate Halt to UK Arms Transfers to the Government of Israel

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Flight attendants in Southwest reject contract between union, airline

Charlotte News.Net

No. 5 UConn begins Big East play vs. Seton Hall

Charlotte News.Net

UCF looks for yet another Gasparilla Bowl win vs. Ga. Tech

Charlotte News.Net

Washington enters Top 25 for first time since 2017

Charlotte News.Net

Nottinghamshire sign New Zealand opener Will Young for 2024 season

Charlotte News.Net

Former UNC center Eric Montross dies at 52

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Shattered lives and loss of limbs, the forgotten children of Gaza

Charlotte News.Net

Rollover mishap at army base in California kills US Marine, injures 14

Charlotte News.Net

South Korea wants ex-Samsung Electronics official arrested

Charlotte News.Net

Supreme Court agrees to hear US government on abortion pill access

Charlotte News.Net

US traffic deaths fall to 30,435 in first nine months of 2023

Charlotte News.Net

CNN Chief International Correspondent goes inside Gaza

Charlotte News.Net

Canadian man could be involved in 117 suicides worldwide by poisoning

Charlotte News.Net

Arms deals and their influence on war-making decisions under scrutiny

Charlotte News.Net

After wildfire, Lahaina center to reopen for residents, businesses

Charlotte News.Net

Philippine military chief was on ship Chinese vessels rammed at sea

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.