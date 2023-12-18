Mon, 18 Dec 2023

«Back to Home

Raptors host Hornets, aim for payback

Field Level Media
18 Dec 2023, 07:55 GMT+10

(Photo credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

The host Toronto Raptors will be out to avenge a loss to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month when the teams convene for a rematch Monday night.

Toronto's Scottie Barnes had a triple-double at Charlotte with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Hornets prevailed 119-116 with GordonHayward scoring 24 points.

But the Hornets have now dropped four in a row after they were humbled 135-82 at home to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The Raptors have dropped five of six after their 125-104 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The Raptors split a pair against the Hawks to open a four-game homestand.

Charlotte's loss by a 53-point margin Saturday night was the worst in franchise history.

The Hornets were without several players against the 76ers. Hayward (illness) did not play and Terry Rozier left the game during the third quarter and did not return after being struck on the nose.

"One thing about the NBA, you tell them the truth," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said after the game. "Look, we've got to get our guys back.

"It's a brutal stretch. This stretch here - this week, the next two weeks - there's no easy weeks in this league, but if you look at the upcoming schedule, it's going to be hard, and we're not sure when those guys will come back."

Entering the game against Philadelphia, the Hornets also were without LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back) P.J. Washington and Cody Martin (knee).

"The overall story of the game would be more about the guys that didn't play than did, I would say," Clifford said. "But there's always things you can learn from a game."

Clifford said that the Hornets must try not to fall too far back until the injured players return.

"We've got to find a way to win enough so that when we get everybody at full strength and then a little time to kind of get a game together, that we're not too far out," Clifford said.

"And right now, we're not. So much of your record, and this is every year, depends on how good the East is. And right now this year, the East is brutal. If you can get close to .500, I bet you that'll be good enough to get in."

The Raptors were outscored by 18 points from 3-point range in the loss to the Hawks. The Raptors hit only 14 of 25 free-throw attempts. The Hawks also had a 16-3 advantage in offensive rebounds.

The Raptors shot 51.9 percent from the field despite going 10-for-31 on 3-point attempts. Barnes led the Raptors with 23 points, four rebounds and eight assists, but was 4-for-8 from on free throws. Pascal Siakam scored 33 points against the Hawks on Wednesday but had only 15 Friday.

"You know what? They got 16 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points," Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said. "It's hard to have any pace when they have so many opportunities there. We got to the free-throw line, quite a bit, 25 times to the free-throw line. We missed 11 free throws tonight.

"So it's hard to play that way, to create that pace on the offensive end. To play with pace, you've got to get stops and you've got to get rebounds, and we did not do a good enough job with that."

- Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Bowl roundup: Jacksonville St. dispatches Louisiana in OT

Charlotte News.Net

76ers blow out Hornets for sixth straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Rickey Hunt (5 total TDs) powers Ohio past Georgia Southern

Charlotte News.Net

Ailing Hornets look to end skid vs. surging Sixers

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets stay hot, keep Grizzlies' skid intact

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers put TE Hayden Hurst, G Justin McCray on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Deepti's five-fer takes India a step closer to victory in one-off Test against England (Day 2, Stumps)

Charlotte News.Net

Focused Falcons not looking past struggling Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls head to Miami looking for rare road magic

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores Bucks-record 64

Charlotte News.Net

Heat complete 2-game sweep of Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder sneak by Nuggets in final second

Charlotte News.Net

Spurs look to build on streak-snapping win, host Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

QB Teddy Bridgewater to retire after 2023 season

Charlotte News.Net

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans beat Hornets, win third straight

Charlotte News.Net

Week 15 NFL Capsules

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers to put TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans look to have their way with Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Packers, Bucs can't afford slipup in playoff chase

Charlotte News.Net

Jemimah, Shubha's unbeaten stand puts India in firm control against England's women's team in one-off Test (Day 1, Lunch)

Charlotte News.Net

India win toss, opt to bat in one-off Test against England's women's team

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

47
Light Rain in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Flight attendants in Southwest reject contract between union, airline

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors host Hornets, aim for payback

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers weather Falcons on Eddy Pineiro's late FG

Charlotte News.Net

Confident Sixers charge into matchup against Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Saints WR Chris Olave inactive vs. Giants

Charlotte News.Net

Bowl roundup: Jacksonville St. dispatches Louisiana in OT

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder sneak by Nuggets in final second

Charlotte News.Net

76ers blow out Hornets for sixth straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Spurs look to build on streak-snapping win, host Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Rickey Hunt (5 total TDs) powers Ohio past Georgia Southern

Charlotte News.Net

QB Teddy Bridgewater to retire after 2023 season

Charlotte News.Net

Ailing Hornets look to end skid vs. surging Sixers

Charlotte News.Net

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans beat Hornets, win third straight

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets stay hot, keep Grizzlies' skid intact

Charlotte News.Net

Week 15 NFL Capsules

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers put TE Hayden Hurst, G Justin McCray on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers to put TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Deepti's five-fer takes India a step closer to victory in one-off Test against England (Day 2, Stumps)

Charlotte News.Net

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans look to have their way with Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Focused Falcons not looking past struggling Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Packers, Bucs can't afford slipup in playoff chase

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls head to Miami looking for rare road magic

Charlotte News.Net

Jemimah, Shubha's unbeaten stand puts India in firm control against England's women's team in one-off Test (Day 1, Lunch)

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores Bucks-record 64

Charlotte News.Net

India win toss, opt to bat in one-off Test against England's women's team

Charlotte News.Net

Heat complete 2-game sweep of Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

49ers will clinch NFC West with win over Cardinals

Charlotte News.Net

Heat finish home-and-home vs. Hornets, want to protect leads

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons hope losing streak doesn't hit 21 when Sixers visit

Charlotte News.Net

Top secret Russia documents went missing, American spies claim

Charlotte News.Net

Five things to watch when Falcons make a Week 15 trip up to Carolina

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons make a flurry of moves ahead of Week 15 contest vs. Carolina

Charlotte News.Net

Week 15 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Jordan Matthews staying ready if they need him at tight end

Charlotte News.Net

Who will win in Week 15, Falcons or Panthers Expert Picks

Charlotte News.Net

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Charlotte News.Net

Buccaneers-Packers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 15

Charlotte News.Net

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 14

Charlotte News.Net

Drama "Jane Eyre" hits stage at NCPA

Charlotte News.Net

Letter to the UK Government Calling for an Immediate Halt to UK Arms Transfers to the Government of Israel

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Flight attendants in Southwest reject contract between union, airline

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Purdue hands No. 1 Arizona first loss

Charlotte News.Net

Confederate Memorial to be Removed From Arlington National Cemetery

Charlotte News.Net

Roundup: Warming U.S.-China business ties hearten insiders, observers

Charlotte News.Net

Rob Dillingham helps No. 14 Kentucky top No. 9 North Carolina

Charlotte News.Net

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 17 UConn cruises past No. 18 Louisville

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

US traffic deaths fall to 30,435 in first nine months of 2023

Charlotte News.Net

CNN Chief International Correspondent goes inside Gaza

Charlotte News.Net

Canadian man could be involved in 117 suicides worldwide by poisoning

Charlotte News.Net

Arms deals and their influence on war-making decisions under scrutiny

Charlotte News.Net

After wildfire, Lahaina center to reopen for residents, businesses

Charlotte News.Net

Philippine military chief was on ship Chinese vessels rammed at sea

Charlotte News.Net

Human rights groups claim China's human rights situation getting worse

Charlotte News.Net

'Gaza Nakba 2023. That's how it'll end'

Charlotte News.Net

Court says New York State can ban guns in 'sensitive locations'

Charlotte News.Net

Australia to repair 'broken' migration system, tighten visa rules

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.