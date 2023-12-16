Sat, 16 Dec 2023

«Back to Home

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans beat Hornets, win third straight

Field Level Media
16 Dec 2023, 15:55 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports)

Jonas Valanciunas cranked out 29 points and 13 rebounds and teammate CJ McCollum had a big fourth quarter as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans held on to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 112-107 on Friday night.

Zion Williamson finished with 21 points, McCollum had 19 points, Trey Murphy III added 13 points off the bench and Herbert Jones posted 11 points for the Pelicans, who matched their season-best streak with three wins in a row.

McCollum scored 11 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter, when he ended up with 13 total points.

The Hornets were stuck with their third consecutive loss despite Terry Rozier's 30 points and Miles Bridges' 27 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Miller and Nick Richards each had 16 points.

The Hornets scored 39 first-half points, then got back into the game by scoring 37 in the third quarter.

Charlotte was within 81-80 after two free throws by Nathan Mensah, who was making his NBA debut, with 10:22 remaining. McCollum scored the next five points as New Orleans was on the way to a 93-84 lead.

New Orleans held a 107-98 edge with less than 1:10 to play, then Bridges and Rozier made 3-pointers to close the gap with 26.1 seconds left. Jones went 3-for-4 on free throws to help the Pelicans seal the outcome.

Valanciunas shot 11-for-16 from the field, while McCollum supplied three of the Pelicans' nine 3-point baskets.

Williamson, who grabbed 11 rebounds, was back in the lineup after a one-game absence with an ailing ankle.

The Pelicans led 50-39 at halftime despite shooting only 40.9 percent from the field. The Hornets were worse at 33.3, making just two of 12 launches from 3-point range.

Charlotte, which managed only three first-half points from reserves, had 12 points by the break from Richards, who has been filling in at center for injured Mark Williams. He shot 5-for-5 in the opening half, so the rest of the team checked in at 25 percent.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Panthers put TE Hayden Hurst, G Justin McCray on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Deepti's five-fer takes India a step closer to victory in one-off Test against England (Day 2, Stumps)

Charlotte News.Net

Focused Falcons not looking past struggling Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls head to Miami looking for rare road magic

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores Bucks-record 64

Charlotte News.Net

Heat complete 2-game sweep of Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Heat finish home-and-home vs. Hornets, want to protect leads

Charlotte News.Net

Ohio shoots for historic win in Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. Ga. Southern

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Bucks knock off rival Bulls in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons try to regroup following slew of injuries to key players

Charlotte News.Net

No. 21 Duke has eyes wide open as Hofstra visits

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers to put TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans look to have their way with Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Packers, Bucs can't afford slipup in playoff chase

Charlotte News.Net

Jemimah, Shubha's unbeaten stand puts India in firm control against England's women's team in one-off Test (Day 1, Lunch)

Charlotte News.Net

India win toss, opt to bat in one-off Test against England's women's team

Charlotte News.Net

49ers will clinch NFC West with win over Cardinals

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons hope losing streak doesn't hit 21 when Sixers visit

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC appoint Dean Smith as head coach

Charlotte News.Net

Heat survive late wobble, hold off Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: PJ Walker returns to Browns' practice squad

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

46
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Flight attendants in Southwest reject contract between union, airline

Charlotte News.Net

Rural communities across U.S. losing access to local news

Charlotte News.Net

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans beat Hornets, win third straight

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets stay hot, keep Grizzlies' skid intact

Charlotte News.Net

Week 15 NFL Capsules

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers put TE Hayden Hurst, G Justin McCray on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers to put TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Deepti's five-fer takes India a step closer to victory in one-off Test against England (Day 2, Stumps)

Charlotte News.Net

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans look to have their way with Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Focused Falcons not looking past struggling Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Packers, Bucs can't afford slipup in playoff chase

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls head to Miami looking for rare road magic

Charlotte News.Net

Jemimah, Shubha's unbeaten stand puts India in firm control against England's women's team in one-off Test (Day 1, Lunch)

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores Bucks-record 64

Charlotte News.Net

India win toss, opt to bat in one-off Test against England's women's team

Charlotte News.Net

Heat complete 2-game sweep of Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

49ers will clinch NFC West with win over Cardinals

Charlotte News.Net

Heat finish home-and-home vs. Hornets, want to protect leads

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons hope losing streak doesn't hit 21 when Sixers visit

Charlotte News.Net

Ohio shoots for historic win in Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. Ga. Southern

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC appoint Dean Smith as head coach

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Bucks knock off rival Bulls in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Heat survive late wobble, hold off Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons try to regroup following slew of injuries to key players

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: PJ Walker returns to Browns' practice squad

Charlotte News.Net

No. 21 Duke has eyes wide open as Hofstra visits

Charlotte News.Net

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Charlotte News.Net

Buccaneers-Packers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 15

Charlotte News.Net

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 14

Charlotte News.Net

Bucs Stun Falcons with Late Rally, Secure Share of First Place

Charlotte News.Net

Letter to the UK Government Calling for an Immediate Halt to UK Arms Transfers to the Government of Israel

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Flight attendants in Southwest reject contract between union, airline

Charlotte News.Net

Rural communities across U.S. losing access to local news

Charlotte News.Net

Bay FC pick Alyssa Malonson first in NWSL expansion draft

Charlotte News.Net

Women's Top 25 roundup: Alyssa Ustby, No. 25 UNC rout WCU

Charlotte News.Net

Georgia rested and ready to face high-scoring High Point

Charlotte News.Net

No. 11 Oklahoma looks to pick up pace vs. Green Bay

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Human rights groups claim China's human rights situation getting worse

Charlotte News.Net

'Gaza Nakba 2023. That's how it'll end'

Charlotte News.Net

Court says New York State can ban guns in 'sensitive locations'

Charlotte News.Net

Australia to repair 'broken' migration system, tighten visa rules

Charlotte News.Net

China targets Philippine vessels with supplies for marooned ship

Charlotte News.Net

Equestrian statue of Red Army commander brought down in Kyiv

Charlotte News.Net

Biden continues to shield Netanyahu from world opinion

Charlotte News.Net

Sardines, mackerel wash up dead in northern Japan for unknown reasons

Charlotte News.Net

Fee will triple for foreigners purchasing homes in Australia

Charlotte News.Net

Senate Republicans block Schumer's proposal to ban assault weapons

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.