Brandon Ingram, Pelicans look to have their way with Hornets

Field Level Media
15 Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The New Orleans Pelicans might be hitting their stride, especially on offense.

That could mean trouble for the Charlotte Hornets when the teams meet Friday night in Charlotte, N.C.

The Pelicans racked up their biggest point total of the season in a 142-122 road victory against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

"You got shooting," New Orleans coach Willie Green said. "You got guys who can attack the basket. It can stagnate teams. Now (with our small lineup) the floor is spread out. We've got shooting. We've got spacing."

The Hornets have lost their last two games to the Heat, including a 115-104 setback on Wednesday in Miami.

Charlotte's trouble spots are widespread, with injuries piling up and defensive woes complicated by turnovers on offense that lead to fastbreak points for opponents. The Hornets have lost six of their last eight games.

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points to pace the Pelicans in Washington. He has led New Orleans in scoring in only two of its last eight games, but he might be particularly motivated with Friday night's game in his home state.

"He dominated the game," Green said. "He made bucket after bucket when we needed it."

Ingram wasn't alone. Trey Murphy III scored 27 points, going 6-for-7 on 3-pointers in just his fifth game of the season.

"Kind of a breakout game for him," Green said. "Once he sees one go in, his range is unlimited. It was on full display."

That was a bonus for the Pelicans, who played without Zion Williamson in Wednesday's game. He had scored 36 points on Monday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves but was listed as day-to-day with a sore ankle.

New Orleans, though, has options.

"I think our small lineup, what it allows us to do (defensively) is switch a lot of screens on the perimeter," Green said. "The key for us was getting stops. We were able to get out and run. It was a firestorm from there. It's about finishing play after play."

Terry Rozier has led Charlotte in scoring in four of the past six games, including averaging 31.0 points in the two-game set with Miami.

Brandon Miller has connected on two or more 3-pointers in eight consecutive games, something a rookie had never done for Charlotte.

"He learns from every game," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "I just think that's his make-up. He's such a good competitor. I think he's already becoming more seasoned. I think he has a better idea of what it takes to play well in the league. I think he has a better feel of playing three or four games vs. one or two."

The Hornets will need widespread contributions particularly with forward P.J. Washington leaving the Miami game with a shoulder contusion. That put his status for the game versus the Pelicans in doubt. Charlotte center Mark Williams has missed both games this week with a back ailment.

"We are super short-handed," Clifford said. "We've got to find out who's available and string some good days together."

--Field Level Media

