Tue, 12 Dec 2023

«Back to Home

Heat survive late wobble, hold off Hornets

Field Level Media
12 Dec 2023, 12:55 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports)

Duncan Robinson scored 24 points and the Miami Heat overcame some shoddy final-minute sequences to hold on for a 116-114 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Jimmy Butler (23 points) and Caleb Martin (20 points and nine rebounds) combined with reserves Kevin Love (19 points) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (18 points), respectively, to give Miami enough offense. Duncan connected on five 3-point shots and Love had four treys.

The Heat won for just the third time in their past eight games. Two of Miami's past seven wins overall came in Charlotte within a month's span.

Terry Rozier shot 8-for-13 from 3-point range on his way to 34 points for the Hornets. The rest of Charlotte's starters combined to shoot 6-for-17 from long distance. Rozier also had 13 assists.

Charlotte's Miles Bridges scored 18 points, Gordon Hayward posted 17 points, Brandon Miller supplied 16 points and reserve P.J. Washington added 15 points. The Hornets lost for the third time in four games.

With Butler committing two turnovers in the final minute, Charlotte had a chance despite trailing 114-108 at the 50-second mark. Rozer's 3-pointer trimmed the gap to 114-111 before the Hornets regained possession.

Rozier made one of two free throws with 12.3 seconds left to cut the gap to two.

Miami's Martin made just 1 of 2 foul shots with 9.8 seconds remaining before Rozier drained a pair of free throws to make it 115-114 less than a second later. Butler made just the second try of a two-shot foul with 4.3 seconds left, but Rozier's launch from 44 feet was no good at the buzzer.

Miami made 27 of 34 free throws for the game. Charlotte was 17 of 22 at the line.

The Hornets had a big fourth quarter after trailing 89-77 through three.

Charlotte nearly came all the way back, closing within one for the fifth time at 103-102 before Robinson made three free throws at the 4:11 mark.

The Heat kept scoring in bunches, with Butler's three-point play and Love's 3-pointer coming on the next two Miami possessions to extend the lead to 112-105 to set up the somewhat chaotic final two minutes.

Charlotte played without starting center Mark Williams (back).

Miami led 59-50 at halftime, as Martin, a former Hornet, and Jacquez each had 14 points before the break. Hayward scored 12 first-half points for Charlotte.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
No. 21 Duke has eyes wide open as Hofstra visits

Charlotte News.Net

Saints pull away late to slip past Panthers 28-6

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Washington ends No. 7 Gonzaga's Pac-12 win streak

Charlotte News.Net

England overcomes Indian fightback to secure four-wicket win, lead T20I series by 2-0

Charlotte News.Net

England bowlers wreak havoc, bundle out India for 80 in 2nd T20I

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder get past Warriors in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Saints' Derek Carr clears concussion protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Oregon State 'still building' as Utah Valley visits

Charlotte News.Net

Rolling Bulls out to hand Spurs 16th straight loss

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls G Zach LaVine denies sitting over trade speculation

Charlotte News.Net

Saints strive for playoff spot, sweep of Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Bucs win back-and-forth battle to match Falcons in division

Charlotte News.Net

Heat, Hornets meet with both in search of traction

Charlotte News.Net

No. 22 Duke bounces back, blows out Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

"Extra pace is something we wanted, excited to have Ismail on board": Mumbai Indians coach Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte News.Net

England Women win toss, opt to field first against India in 2nd T20I

Charlotte News.Net

Wells Fargo set to exit as sponsor of Quail Hollow event

Charlotte News.Net

Balanced-scoring Hornets eke out win over Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

No. 22 Duke aims to shake slump vs. Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Mikal Bridges, Nets try to keep Wizards reeling

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Raptors look to snap out of doldrums

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

43
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Rural communities across U.S. losing access to local news

Charlotte News.Net

Indictment alleges Hunter Biden avoided paying $1.4 million tax

Charlotte News.Net

Heat survive late wobble, hold off Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons try to regroup following slew of injuries to key players

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: PJ Walker returns to Browns' practice squad

Charlotte News.Net

No. 21 Duke has eyes wide open as Hofstra visits

Charlotte News.Net

Bucs win back-and-forth battle to match Falcons in division

Charlotte News.Net

Saints pull away late to slip past Panthers 28-6

Charlotte News.Net

Heat, Hornets meet with both in search of traction

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Washington ends No. 7 Gonzaga's Pac-12 win streak

Charlotte News.Net

No. 22 Duke bounces back, blows out Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

England overcomes Indian fightback to secure four-wicket win, lead T20I series by 2-0

Charlotte News.Net

"Extra pace is something we wanted, excited to have Ismail on board": Mumbai Indians coach Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte News.Net

England bowlers wreak havoc, bundle out India for 80 in 2nd T20I

Charlotte News.Net

England Women win toss, opt to field first against India in 2nd T20I

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder get past Warriors in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Wells Fargo set to exit as sponsor of Quail Hollow event

Charlotte News.Net

Saints' Derek Carr clears concussion protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Balanced-scoring Hornets eke out win over Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

Oregon State 'still building' as Utah Valley visits

Charlotte News.Net

No. 22 Duke aims to shake slump vs. Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Rolling Bulls out to hand Spurs 16th straight loss

Charlotte News.Net

Mikal Bridges, Nets try to keep Wizards reeling

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls G Zach LaVine denies sitting over trade speculation

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Raptors look to snap out of doldrums

Charlotte News.Net

Saints strive for playoff spot, sweep of Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nets score late, edge Hawks in seesaw battle

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls' Zach LaVine (foot) out through Christmas

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls use strong third quarter to get past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bucs Stun Falcons with Late Rally, Secure Share of First Place

Charlotte News.Net

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Charlotte News.Net

New Orleans Saints focused on Carolina, not Carolina's record

Charlotte News.Net

Josh Bynes Retires a Raven, Another Great Undrafted Linebacker

Charlotte News.Net

Scouting Falcons' Top Game Wreckers | Week 14

Charlotte News.Net

Eagles sign Brett Toth to the practice squad

Charlotte News.Net

Vikings Special Olympics Unified Flag Football Team Forms Family

Charlotte News.Net

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 13

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Rural communities across U.S. losing access to local news

Charlotte News.Net

Indictment alleges Hunter Biden avoided paying $1.4 million tax

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina QB Drake Maye enters draft, will skip bowl game

Charlotte News.Net

No. 12 Tennessee back on track, set for winless Georgia Southern

Charlotte News.Net

Oklahoma, Clemson make big jumps in Top 25

Charlotte News.Net

Top 10 unchanged in women's basketball poll

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Chinese authorities urge cities to abolish urban residency permit

Charlotte News.Net

Off-duty pilot of Alaska Airlines who tried to disable jet indicted

Charlotte News.Net

US woman dies after being attacked by shark in Bahamas

Charlotte News.Net

Chinese foreign ministry announces President Xi's visit to Vietnam

Charlotte News.Net

Israel running out of tank shells, U.S. describes this as "emergency"

Charlotte News.Net

Poll puts Joe Biden's popularity near lowest level of presidency

Charlotte News.Net

Biden gets thank-you for standing firmly with Israel

Charlotte News.Net

Fire in e-bike battery in New York apartment kills 1, injures 6

Charlotte News.Net

At UN Security Council, UK backs away from ending war in Gaza

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. alone in allowing Israeli onslaught in Gaza to continue

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.