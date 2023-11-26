LaMelo Ball leads Hornets at surging Magic

(Photo credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports)

After recording back-to-back impressive wins, the visiting Charlotte Hornets look to carry the momentum into a tough matchup against the streaking Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Orlando brings a six-game winning streak into the contest following a 113-96 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday. At 11-5, Orlando is off to its best start since 2011-12.

Charlotte struggled early this season without suspended star Miles Bridges, but the past two games have provided a glimpse of the team's potential.

The Hornets rallied from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Celtics in overtime on Monday before recording another comeback victory on Wednesday, when they beat the Washington Wizards 117-114.

Point guard LaMelo Ball had 34 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the win over Washington. The fourth-year pro has scored at least 30 points in seven of his past nine games.

"He's playing at an unbelievable level," Bridges said. "He's made the leap into being a superstar. He was an All-Star, but now he's a superstar. If he's not on any of the All-NBA teams I'll be surprised. He's a winner."

Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said Ball is primed for a breakthrough campaign after being limited to 36 games due to multiple ankle injuries last season.

"I think that he maybe doesn't look a lot bigger, but the strength guys have tests and everything, and he's much, much, much stronger than he was even a year ago," Clifford said. "And I think that's allowing him - his finishing numbers around the basket are much improved, and I think a lot of it is that."

The Hornets have received an immediate spark from Bridges, who sat out all of last season and the first 10 games this season for his role in a domestic violence case in 2022. He has averaged 20.8 points in his first four games.

The Hornets are monitoring the status of forward P.J. Washington, who was a late scratch prior to Wednesday's game due to right foot discomfort.

Charlotte's freshly invigorated offense will be tested by Orlando, which ranks first in the league in forcing turnovers at 16.6 per game.

Magic forward Paolo Banchero said coach Jamahl Mosley set the tone early for the team's defensive mindset.

"He came in since the first day of training camp and was just preaching how he wanted to be a number one caliber defense in the league and that's what we've been so far," Banchero said.

Mosley has also adjusted well minus starters Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis) and Wendell Carter Jr. (fractured third metacarpal in left non-shooting hand), who are both sidelined by injuries.

Moritz Wagner scored 27 points to lead Orlando against Boston on Friday, while Banchero contributed 23 points and seven rebounds. The Magic made a strong impression on the Celtics, who entered the game with an NBA-best 12-3 record.

"They're a good team," Boston forward Jayson Tatum said. "Well coached. They've got some talented guys. They've got some guys that compete and they play hard and they play together."

Orlando is 59-59 all-time versus Charlotte, including 3-1 last season. The Magic have won nine of the past 15 meetings.

