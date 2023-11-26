Sun, 26 Nov 2023

«Back to Home

LaMelo Ball leads Hornets at surging Magic

Field Level Media
26 Nov 2023, 07:55 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports)

After recording back-to-back impressive wins, the visiting Charlotte Hornets look to carry the momentum into a tough matchup against the streaking Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Orlando brings a six-game winning streak into the contest following a 113-96 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday. At 11-5, Orlando is off to its best start since 2011-12.

Charlotte struggled early this season without suspended star Miles Bridges, but the past two games have provided a glimpse of the team's potential.

The Hornets rallied from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Celtics in overtime on Monday before recording another comeback victory on Wednesday, when they beat the Washington Wizards 117-114.

Point guard LaMelo Ball had 34 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the win over Washington. The fourth-year pro has scored at least 30 points in seven of his past nine games.

"He's playing at an unbelievable level," Bridges said. "He's made the leap into being a superstar. He was an All-Star, but now he's a superstar. If he's not on any of the All-NBA teams I'll be surprised. He's a winner."

Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said Ball is primed for a breakthrough campaign after being limited to 36 games due to multiple ankle injuries last season.

"I think that he maybe doesn't look a lot bigger, but the strength guys have tests and everything, and he's much, much, much stronger than he was even a year ago," Clifford said. "And I think that's allowing him - his finishing numbers around the basket are much improved, and I think a lot of it is that."

The Hornets have received an immediate spark from Bridges, who sat out all of last season and the first 10 games this season for his role in a domestic violence case in 2022. He has averaged 20.8 points in his first four games.

The Hornets are monitoring the status of forward P.J. Washington, who was a late scratch prior to Wednesday's game due to right foot discomfort.

Charlotte's freshly invigorated offense will be tested by Orlando, which ranks first in the league in forcing turnovers at 16.6 per game.

Magic forward Paolo Banchero said coach Jamahl Mosley set the tone early for the team's defensive mindset.

"He came in since the first day of training camp and was just preaching how he wanted to be a number one caliber defense in the league and that's what we've been so far," Banchero said.

Mosley has also adjusted well minus starters Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis) and Wendell Carter Jr. (fractured third metacarpal in left non-shooting hand), who are both sidelined by injuries.

Moritz Wagner scored 27 points to lead Orlando against Boston on Friday, while Banchero contributed 23 points and seven rebounds. The Magic made a strong impression on the Celtics, who entered the game with an NBA-best 12-3 record.

"They're a good team," Boston forward Jayson Tatum said. "Well coached. They've got some talented guys. They've got some guys that compete and they play hard and they play together."

Orlando is 59-59 all-time versus Charlotte, including 3-1 last season. The Magic have won nine of the past 15 meetings.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Knicks pull off late comeback for win over Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks seek bounce-back performance vs. struggling Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Warriors' Chris Paul ejected in loss at Phoenix

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers designate S Jeremy Chinn to return from IR

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics tangle with 'unstoppable' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

UCF nips Charlotte in OT to capture tourney title

Charlotte News.Net

Magic, Raptors both riding high ahead of in-season tourney clash

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Dolly Parton donates big to Salvation Army

Charlotte News.Net

Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Kearse doubtful; Redwine to play Thurs.

Charlotte News.Net

Scouting Colts' Top Game Wreckers | Week 12

Charlotte News.Net

Top four football minds to discuss global fanbase and India's growth narrative to propel in Leaders Meet

Charlotte News.Net

Heat, Knicks rivalry refueled on in-season tournament stage

Charlotte News.Net

Another clutch Miles Bridges trey lifts Hornets over Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets carry momentum into date with Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Hornets work OT to snap Celtics' streak

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets rally late, pull out OT win to end Celts' streak

Charlotte News.Net

Ravens TE Mark Andrews has 'outside chance' to return this season

Charlotte News.Net

Six Things to Watch for the Titans vs the Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

5 Claves del Juego: Commanders vs Cowboys - Semana 12

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Rookie WR Rakim Jarrett Lands on Injured Reserve

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

52
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Pfizer, supplier sued for providing ineffective ADHD drug for children

Charlotte News.Net

US Government to begin taking orders for more free COVID-19 tests

Charlotte News.Net

Storm sweeps through South Florida counties

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball leads Hornets at surging Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Suns put six-game win streak up against Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks pull off late comeback for win over Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Top four football minds to discuss global fanbase and India's growth narrative to propel in Leaders Meet

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks seek bounce-back performance vs. struggling Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Heat, Knicks rivalry refueled on in-season tournament stage

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Warriors' Chris Paul ejected in loss at Phoenix

Charlotte News.Net

Another clutch Miles Bridges trey lifts Hornets over Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers designate S Jeremy Chinn to return from IR

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets carry momentum into date with Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics tangle with 'unstoppable' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Hornets work OT to snap Celtics' streak

Charlotte News.Net

UCF nips Charlotte in OT to capture tourney title

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets rally late, pull out OT win to end Celts' streak

Charlotte News.Net

Magic, Raptors both riding high ahead of in-season tourney clash

Charlotte News.Net

Ravens TE Mark Andrews has 'outside chance' to return this season

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Dolly Parton donates big to Salvation Army

Charlotte News.Net

Six Things to Watch for the Titans vs the Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Charlotte News.Net

5 Claves del Juego: Commanders vs Cowboys - Semana 12

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Kearse doubtful; Redwine to play Thurs.

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Rookie WR Rakim Jarrett Lands on Injured Reserve

Charlotte News.Net

Scouting Colts' Top Game Wreckers | Week 12

Charlotte News.Net

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts

Charlotte News.Net

Steelers sign Martinez

Charlotte News.Net

Ask The Old Guy: Be thankful for the little things

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Dak explains mindset entering Week 12

Charlotte News.Net

CeeDee Lamb will 'be out there' vs. Commanders

Charlotte News.Net

CeeDee Lamb "estara ah " contra los Commanders

Charlotte News.Net

Bucs Week 13 Game Against Panthers Flexed to 4:05

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: CeeDee Lamb limited with ankle injury

Charlotte News.Net

Spagnola: Putting 2 straight & No. 7 in back pocket

Charlotte News.Net

What's Next: Bucs Hit the Road Again to Indy

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: MRIs on Tap for Lavonte David, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean

Charlotte News.Net

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 11

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Pfizer, supplier sued for providing ineffective ADHD drug for children

Charlotte News.Net

US Government to begin taking orders for more free COVID-19 tests

Charlotte News.Net

Storm sweeps through South Florida counties

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 14 North Carolina handles No. 20 Arkansas

Charlotte News.Net

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 2 UCLA downs No. 6 UConn

Charlotte News.Net

BYU captures Vegas Showdown with win over NC State

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

World is becoming so used to mass death and destruction

Charlotte News.Net

Landslide at remote Alaska fishing community leaves 3 dead, 3 missing

Charlotte News.Net

Residents to evacuate as volcano erupts in Papua New Guinea

Charlotte News.Net

Pfizer, supplier sued for providing ineffective ADHD drug for children

Charlotte News.Net

Third batch of treated water from Fukushima nuclear plant released

Charlotte News.Net

31,000 telecom fraud suspects handed over to China by Myanmar

Charlotte News.Net

India, Australia to hold talks on defense and security alliances

Charlotte News.Net

US Government to begin taking orders for more free COVID-19 tests

Charlotte News.Net

Ohio police charge woman after toddler mistakenly fired gun in Walmart

Charlotte News.Net

Volcano near Iceland town has residents confused about returning

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.