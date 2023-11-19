Sun, 19 Nov 2023

«Back to Home

Backcourt duo powers Knicks past Hornets

Field Level Media
19 Nov 2023, 11:40 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports)

Jalen Brunson poured in 32 points and Donte DiVincenzo drained seven 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 25 points as the visiting New York Knicks kept rolling by defeating the Charlotte Hornets 122-108 on Saturday night.

Julius Randle provided 21 points as the Knicks won for the sixth time in their past seven games. New York has also won straight road games.

The Knicks had starting guard/forward RJ Barrett back in the lineup after he missed the last three games because of an illness. He supplied 15 points despite 5-for-15 shooting from the floor.

Brunson went 12-for-21 from the field, sinking four treys in the Knicks' second convincing victory against Charlotte in a seven-day span. New York beat the Hornets 129-107 last Sunday.

LaMelo Ball tallied 34 points, aided by eight 3-pointers, and rookie Brandon Miller had a season-best 29 points, but the Hornets were saddled with their fourth loss in a row.

Miles Bridges came off the Charlotte bench for 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting. He was playing his second game since completing an NBA suspension stemming from a domestic violence case.

DiVincenzo's previous season high was 16 points, but he found a groove on Saturday. He sank two 3-pointers in the final 5 1/2 minutes of the game and finished 7-for-10 from beyond the arc.

With the Knicks leading 96-88, Barrett scored five straight points as part of New York's 7-0 run that helped seal the outcome.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson pulled in a game-high 14 rebounds, with 11 of those on the offensive end.

Hornets starting forward P.J. Washington was nearly held scoreless in 33 minutes, missing his first eight shots before hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute.

The Knicks broke out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and later held a 15-point edge in the second. The Hornets got back in it before DiVincenzo's 3-pointer and Brunson's layup capped the first half, putting New York up 61-50 at the break.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Miles Bridges' return can't save Hornets in loss to Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

Week 11 NFL Capsules

Charlotte News.Net

Oft-injured Panthers CB Jaycee Horn could play vs. Cowboys

Charlotte News.Net

Miles Bridges set to return as Hornets battle Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

49ers, Bucs shift course, still digging for goals

Charlotte News.Net

Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet to perform at Sunburn Goa 2023

Charlotte News.Net

Heat put six-game winning streak up against Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Oklahoma gets past short-handed Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Jay Shah, Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra among speakers as RCB announces flagship sports conference

Charlotte News.Net

Oklahoma hopes to continue dominant start vs. Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cowboys

Charlotte News.Net

Week 11 Player Props: Bryce Young airs it out

Charlotte News.Net

Brandon Walker puts up 26 as Montana State tops Cal

Charlotte News.Net

Surging Knicks visit struggling Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Still facing legal issues, Miles Bridges to return to Hornets roster

Charlotte News.Net

Lions begin run of division games vs. Justin Fields, Bears

Charlotte News.Net

Cal looks to continue impressive start against Montana St.

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Wolves earn ejection-marred win over Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

Heat hold off Hornets thanks to Jimmy Butler

Charlotte News.Net

Bills fire Ken Dorsey, tab Joe Brady as interim OC

Charlotte News.Net

Famous Toastery Named Title Sponsor of ESPN Events' Charlotte Bowl Game

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

71
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Biden's support for Israel unwavering, backs Al-Shifa Hospital raid

Charlotte News.Net

Backcourt duo powers Knicks past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Mavericks take on Bucks to end road trip

Charlotte News.Net

Sizzling Knicks look to add to Hornets' woes

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: De'Aaron Fox (43 points) pushes Kings past Spurs

Charlotte News.Net

Miles Bridges' return can't save Hornets in loss to Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

Week 11 Player Props: Bryce Young airs it out

Charlotte News.Net

Week 11 NFL Capsules

Charlotte News.Net

Brandon Walker puts up 26 as Montana State tops Cal

Charlotte News.Net

Oft-injured Panthers CB Jaycee Horn could play vs. Cowboys

Charlotte News.Net

Surging Knicks visit struggling Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Miles Bridges set to return as Hornets battle Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

Still facing legal issues, Miles Bridges to return to Hornets roster

Charlotte News.Net

49ers, Bucs shift course, still digging for goals

Charlotte News.Net

Lions begin run of division games vs. Justin Fields, Bears

Charlotte News.Net

Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet to perform at Sunburn Goa 2023

Charlotte News.Net

Cal looks to continue impressive start against Montana St.

Charlotte News.Net

Heat put six-game winning streak up against Nets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Wolves earn ejection-marred win over Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

Oklahoma gets past short-handed Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Heat hold off Hornets thanks to Jimmy Butler

Charlotte News.Net

Jay Shah, Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra among speakers as RCB announces flagship sports conference

Charlotte News.Net

Bills fire Ken Dorsey, tab Joe Brady as interim OC

Charlotte News.Net

Oklahoma hopes to continue dominant start vs. Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Famous Toastery Named Title Sponsor of ESPN Events' Charlotte Bowl Game

Charlotte News.Net

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cowboys

Charlotte News.Net

Cowboys-Panthers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Charlotte News.Net

Key Matchups: Can CeeDee Lamb continue his hot streak

Charlotte News.Net

Spagnola: Must continue streaking to 4 straight

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: KaVontae Turpin returns to full practice

Charlotte News.Net

Ferguson: Cowboys' O is 'dangerous' but growing

Charlotte News.Net

Quick Hits on the Titans From Thursday of Jaguars Week

Charlotte News.Net

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Dallas in Week 11

Charlotte News.Net

X Factors: 10 key players for Cowboys & Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Freiermuth to return to practice

Charlotte News.Net

Ask The Old Guy: You say you want a revolution

Charlotte News.Net

Cowboys give back to Salvation Army, community

Charlotte News.Net

Game Preview: Titans Visit Jacksonville to Play First-Place Jaguars

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: OLB Markees Watts Gets First Shot, More Could Be Coming

Charlotte News.Net

Harris Hits: Week 10 at Cincinnati Bengals

Charlotte News.Net

Messi 'fit and well' for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay, Brazil

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Biden's support for Israel unwavering, backs Al-Shifa Hospital raid

Charlotte News.Net

Clemson topples No. 20 North Carolina for third straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 16 Notre Dame slides past Illinois

Charlotte News.Net

QB Brennan Armstrong leads N.C. State past Virginia Tech

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: UNC Greensboro upsets No. 14 Arkansas

Charlotte News.Net

Keyshaun Langley, UNC Greensboro stun No. 14 Arkansas

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Catholics are banned from becoming Freemasons, says Vatican

Charlotte News.Net

Myanmar military accepts 'heavy assaults' from anti-coup forces

Charlotte News.Net

Australia accuses cyber groups of hacking Australian infrastructure

Charlotte News.Net

6 killed, 18 injured in crash involving 5 vehicles on Ohio highway

Charlotte News.Net

Georgia court sets 2024 trial on fate of electronic voting machines

Charlotte News.Net

Secret Service agents of Biden's granddaughter shoot at car thieves

Charlotte News.Net

In response to India-US talks, China and Pak stage naval exercises

Charlotte News.Net

Manila's re-supply missions in South China Sea to continue

Charlotte News.Net

Biden's support for Israel unwavering, backs Al-Shifa Hospital raid

Charlotte News.Net

Oahu rainforest in Hawaii threatened by another wildfire

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.