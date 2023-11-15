Wed, 15 Nov 2023

«Back to Home

Heat hold off Hornets thanks to Jimmy Butler

Field Level Media
15 Nov 2023, 13:05 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports)

Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and the Miami Heat won their sixth game in a row by holding off the host Charlotte Hornets for a 111-105 victory on Tuesday night.

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Duncan Robinson made four 3-pointers on the way to 18 points for Miami. Jaime Jaquez Jr. poured in 17 points off the bench, while Haywood Highsmith had 12.

Butler made 10 of 14 shots from the field and 11 of 14 free throws in the final game of the Heat's four-game road trip.

P.J. Washington drained six treys and netted 32 points to pace the Hornets. Teammate LaMelo Ball flirted with a triple-double, going for 28 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

Bryce McGowens notched 12 points off the Charlotte bench, Mark Williams added 11 points and Nick Richards provided 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hornets, opening a five-game homestand, went 15-for-32 from beyond the arc compared to Miami's 8-for-31 performance from long range.

But Charlotte committed 18 turnovers, while the Heat were charged with only seven. Ball was tagged with eight of the Hornets' turnovers.

Butler scored six points in the last two minutes of the game despite going 4-for-6 from the free-throw line during that stretch. He also had five points in the final 2:11 of the third quarter as he seemed to find energy at the right times.

Charlotte was within 87-83 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter after Ball's 3-pointer. Jaquez soon scored six straight points, and the Hornets went over two minutes without scoring.

On two of the occasions in which Charlotte got within four points down the stretch, Adebayo and Robinson responded to fend off those rallies. The Hornets continued to stay close, but Butler heated up to keep them at a distance.

The Heat used a huge second quarter to build a 57-48 halftime lead. That included a 15-4 run to end the first half, with Butler banking in a 3-pointer from about 35 feet away at the first-half buzzer.

The Hornets scored 32 first-quarter points, but they only had half as many in the second quarter.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Heat aim to build momentum at struggling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors relish return home for clash vs. reeling Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Nebraska hosts Rider seeking a quick start

Charlotte News.Net

Heat to battle Spurs without Tyler Herro and perhaps Jimmy Butler

Charlotte News.Net

Battling injuries and inconsistency, Nets host Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs overwhelm Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Virginia Tech, South Carolina meet after impressive openers

Charlotte News.Net

Famous Toastery Named Title Sponsor of ESPN Events' Charlotte Bowl Game

Charlotte News.Net

Game Preview: Titans Visit Jacksonville to Play First-Place Jaguars

Charlotte News.Net

Harris Hits: Week 10 at Cincinnati Bengals

Charlotte News.Net

My View: Living a dream

Charlotte News.Net

San Diego State's Brady Hoke retiring after season

Charlotte News.Net

Now back on track, Celtics brace for Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks stay hot at home, crush Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards G Delon Wright (knee) out 4 to 6 weeks

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks look to extend winning streak in clash vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Mark Williams' big night propels Hornets past Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Bears ride defense to tight victory over Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Trump hints at using FBI to prosecute opponents

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: OLB Markees Watts Gets First Shot, More Could Be Coming

Charlotte News.Net

Colts finding new ways to win as playoff push comes into focus

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

57
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Bill introduced by US lawmakers to restrict FBI surveillance

Charlotte News.Net

Heat hold off Hornets thanks to Jimmy Butler

Charlotte News.Net

Jay Shah, Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra among speakers as RCB announces flagship sports conference

Charlotte News.Net

Bills fire Ken Dorsey, tab Joe Brady as interim OC

Charlotte News.Net

Oklahoma hopes to continue dominant start vs. Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Heat aim to build momentum at struggling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

San Diego State's Brady Hoke retiring after season

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors relish return home for clash vs. reeling Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Now back on track, Celtics brace for Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Nebraska hosts Rider seeking a quick start

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks stay hot at home, crush Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Heat to battle Spurs without Tyler Herro and perhaps Jimmy Butler

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards G Delon Wright (knee) out 4 to 6 weeks

Charlotte News.Net

Battling injuries and inconsistency, Nets host Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks look to extend winning streak in clash vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs overwhelm Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Mark Williams' big night propels Hornets past Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Virginia Tech, South Carolina meet after impressive openers

Charlotte News.Net

Bears ride defense to tight victory over Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Famous Toastery Named Title Sponsor of ESPN Events' Charlotte Bowl Game

Charlotte News.Net

Trump hints at using FBI to prosecute opponents

Charlotte News.Net

Game Preview: Titans Visit Jacksonville to Play First-Place Jaguars

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: OLB Markees Watts Gets First Shot, More Could Be Coming

Charlotte News.Net

Harris Hits: Week 10 at Cincinnati Bengals

Charlotte News.Net

Colts finding new ways to win as playoff push comes into focus

Charlotte News.Net

My View: Living a dream

Charlotte News.Net

By the Numbers: Bears' TNF victory over Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Science Lab: Dak, Lamb combo is fine dining

Charlotte News.Net

Serious crash, SH1, south of Picton

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Bill introduced by US lawmakers to restrict FBI surveillance

Charlotte News.Net

Penn State starts fast, sails past Saint Francis (Pa.)

Charlotte News.Net

Virginia uses depth to dismantle North Carolina AT

Charlotte News.Net

Sixth win at stake for Georgia Tech, Syracuse

Charlotte News.Net

Virginia determined to extend home dominance over Duke

Charlotte News.Net

NC State hungry to end Va. Tech's home hex, jump Hokies in ACC

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Chinese firms helping Russia warned of consequences by Yellen

Charlotte News.Net

Events and evidence of 7 October attacks going undocumented

Charlotte News.Net

Taiwan military monitors Chinese carrier group entering Taiwan Strait

Charlotte News.Net

US House panel subpoenas President Biden's son, Hunter and brother

Charlotte News.Net

Britain clamps new sanctions on Russian gold, oil businesses

Charlotte News.Net

Bill introduced by US lawmakers to restrict FBI surveillance

Charlotte News.Net

Accelerating Gazan death toll begins to sap support for Israel

Charlotte News.Net

Indonesian court send ex-telecoms minister to jail for corruption

Charlotte News.Net

To replace depleted stocks, US Army wants $3 billion from Congress

Charlotte News.Net

Millions cut off as Australia's 2nd largest ISP suffers 9-hour outage

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.