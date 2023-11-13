Mon, 13 Nov 2023

«Back to Home

Knicks stay hot at home, crush Hornets

Field Level Media
13 Nov 2023, 05:55 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

RJ Barrett scored 24 points Sunday afternoon for the New York Knicks, who completed a perfect homestand by routing the Charlotte Hornets 129-107.

Julius Randle had 23 points and Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Knicks, who went 3-0 against the Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs while outscoring them by 57 points.

Immanuel Quickley (17 points, nine assists) and Mitchell Robinson (10 points, nine rebounds) each flirted with double-doubles for the Knicks, who trailed just once Sunday after leading the Spurs in wire-to-wire fashion on Wednesday night.

The Knicks shot a season-high 54 percent from the field (47 of 87), including 41.7 percent (15 of 36) from 3-point land.

LaMelo Ball scored a game-high 32 points for the Hornets, who have lost three of four. Nick Richards had 16 points off the bench while starters Brandon Miller (11 points) and Mark Williams (10) each got into double figures

The Knicks, who scored the first 13 points against the Spurs, scored the first seven points Sunday. The Hornets tied the score five times before Miller's layup with 3:02 left gave them their only lead at 22-21.

The Knicks scored the last seven points of the quarter to take a 32-25 lead. The Hornets got within at least four points three times before New York scored six straight points to take its first double-digit lead at 49-39 with 6:41 left in the second quarter.

The Hornets ended the half on a 6-0 run to pull within 64-54, but the Knicks scored the first seven points of the third quarter to begin a 24-11 run that put the game away.

Charlotte got as close as 14 points later in the third, but New York led 99-79 at the end of the quarter and led by as many as 29 in the fourth as Brunson and Randle remained on the bench.

--Field Level Media

a

More Charlotte News

Access More
Knicks look to extend winning streak in clash vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Mark Williams' big night propels Hornets past Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Bears ride defense to tight victory over Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Maryland looks to be sharper in matchup with Davidson

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets get first taste of in-season tourney in rematch vs. Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

49ers look to get back to winning ways vs. surging Jaguars

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards lean on Kyle Kuzma, bench to extinguish Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bear down: QB Justin Fields doubtful for Thursday

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC part ways with coach Christian Lattanzio

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets rolling as weary Lakers pay a visit

Charlotte News.Net

Trump hints at using FBI to prosecute opponents

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs overwhelm Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Virginia Tech, South Carolina meet after impressive openers

Charlotte News.Net

Streaking Nets face road test against Celtics

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers' Marquis Haynes Sr. in line to make season debut

Charlotte News.Net

Lions look to ground game for boost against Chargers

Charlotte News.Net

Nebraska will try to keep up hot home start against Florida AM

Charlotte News.Net

Patriots overseas trying to seize season, crash Colts in Germany

Charlotte News.Net

No. 23 Tulane chasing eight in a row, clashes with Tulsa

Charlotte News.Net

Mavericks forcing foes to pick their poison with Raptors up next

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets look to exploit Wizards' shaky defense

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

60
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Clearing glitch hits deposits in many financial institutions' accounts

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks stay hot at home, crush Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Heat to battle Spurs without Tyler Herro and perhaps Jimmy Butler

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards G Delon Wright (knee) out 4 to 6 weeks

Charlotte News.Net

Battling injuries and inconsistency, Nets host Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks look to extend winning streak in clash vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs overwhelm Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Mark Williams' big night propels Hornets past Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Virginia Tech, South Carolina meet after impressive openers

Charlotte News.Net

Bears ride defense to tight victory over Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Streaking Nets face road test against Celtics

Charlotte News.Net

Maryland looks to be sharper in matchup with Davidson

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers' Marquis Haynes Sr. in line to make season debut

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets get first taste of in-season tourney in rematch vs. Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Lions look to ground game for boost against Chargers

Charlotte News.Net

49ers look to get back to winning ways vs. surging Jaguars

Charlotte News.Net

Nebraska will try to keep up hot home start against Florida AM

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards lean on Kyle Kuzma, bench to extinguish Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Patriots overseas trying to seize season, crash Colts in Germany

Charlotte News.Net

Bear down: QB Justin Fields doubtful for Thursday

Charlotte News.Net

No. 23 Tulane chasing eight in a row, clashes with Tulsa

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC part ways with coach Christian Lattanzio

Charlotte News.Net

Mavericks forcing foes to pick their poison with Raptors up next

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets rolling as weary Lakers pay a visit

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets look to exploit Wizards' shaky defense

Charlotte News.Net

Trump hints at using FBI to prosecute opponents

Charlotte News.Net

My View: Living a dream

Charlotte News.Net

By the Numbers: Bears' TNF victory over Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Science Lab: Dak, Lamb combo is fine dining

Charlotte News.Net

Keys to the Game: 3 things that will help Bears beat Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Team Momentum Is High and Jaguars Fans Are 'a Huge Part of That'

Charlotte News.Net

Chiefs Announce 2023 Week 10 High School Coaches of the Week

Charlotte News.Net

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Chicago in Week 10

Charlotte News.Net

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers at Bears

Charlotte News.Net

Serious crash, SH1, south of Picton

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Clearing glitch hits deposits in many financial institutions' accounts

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Astros to promote bench coach Joe Espada to manager

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Michigan prevails without Jim Harbaugh

Charlotte News.Net

No. 24 North Carolina edges Duke in 2OT thriller

Charlotte News.Net

Georgia, NC Central match up following tough early games

Charlotte News.Net

Brennan Armstrong returns as QB, leads NC State past Wake Forest

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Accelerating Gazan death toll begins to sap support for Israel

Charlotte News.Net

Indonesian court send ex-telecoms minister to jail for corruption

Charlotte News.Net

To replace depleted stocks, US Army wants $3 billion from Congress

Charlotte News.Net

Millions cut off as Australia's 2nd largest ISP suffers 9-hour outage

Charlotte News.Net

Meta bans political campaigns, advertisers from using new AI ad tools

Charlotte News.Net

First missile evacuation drill held in Tokyo after many years

Charlotte News.Net

Holocaust expert warns of genocidal intent towards Gaza

Charlotte News.Net

2024 US elections: Trump leads Biden in most key swing states in polls

Charlotte News.Net

Blizzards wreak havoc in Central Mongolia, leave 8 dead, 1 missing

Charlotte News.Net

New Delhi imposes vehicle restrictions to reduce pollution

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.