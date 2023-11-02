Thu, 02 Nov 2023

Rockets get first win behind double-double from Fred VanVleet

Field Level Media
02 Nov 2023, 12:40 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Fred VanVleet recorded a double-double to pace five starters in double figures as the Houston Rockets secured their first victory of the season with a 128-119 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets Wednesday.

VanVleet paired 22 points with 11 assists and sank five 3-pointers to lead the Rockets' barrage from behind the arc. Houston finished 21 for 37 from deep and hit seven 3s in the fourth quarter to fend off the Hornets, who pulled to with five points late before their comeback stalled.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 23 points and hit 4 of 8 from behind the arc. Dillon Brooks added 20 points, five assists and five steals, while Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. combined for 36 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Houston shot 52.4% from the floor.

P.J. Washington paced the Hornets with 23 points, hitting 5 of 6 3s. Terry Rozier added 21 points, LaMelo Ball 19 points -- including 13 in the final period -- and Gordon Hayward 17 points.

The handiwork Charlotte fashioned slicing an 18-point first-half deficit to three by halftime was undone early in the third quarter by a quick burst of Rockets 3-pointers. Houston pushed its lead back to 77-65, starting with a backdoor dunk from Smith following a nifty pass by Sengun and 3s from Green and Brooks, whose consecutive shots from deep reset the double-digit margin.

The Rockets unlocked their offense with transition opportunities in the first quarter. Houston totaled nine fast-break points in the opening period, with an Amen Thompson alley-oop dunk at the 4:27 mark extending the lead to 25-18 and part of a 13-2 run that enabled the Rockets to secure an eight-point advantage.

Houston pushed that lead to 39-27 entering the second, with Green following his 3-pointer with three free throws after a foul from Hornets rookie Brandon Miller.

When Jeff Green buried a corner three at the 6:24 mark of the second quarter, the Rockets led 53-35. The Hornets responded with a 21-5 run that lifted them back into contention, with Washington drilling two 3s as Hayward and Mark Williams totaled 12 points during the run.

Charlotte posted 30 points in the paint before the intermission and trailed 61-58 at the break.

Houston lost Thompson, the fourth pick in the draft, to a right ankle sprain in the third quarter.

--Field Level Media

Rockets get first win behind double-double from Fred VanVleet

