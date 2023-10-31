Cam Thomas eclipses 30 again, Nets down Hornets

(Photo credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Cam Thomas scored 19 of his 33 points in the second half and helped carry the Brooklyn Nets to their first victory of the season, a 133-121 decision against the host Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Mikal Bridges added 24 points and Lonnie Walker IV and Dorian Finney-Smith both notched 19 points. All those came as part of Brooklyn's 56.3-percent shooting from the field.

The Nets made 12 of 33 shots from 3-point range (36.4 percent).

Terry Rozier scored 23 points and rookie Brandon Miller came off the bench for 22 points for the Hornets, who finished a 1-2 season-opening homestand with back-to-back losses. Mark Williams provided 18 points while P.J. Washington, who also grabbed 12 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward both supplied 15 points for Charlotte.

The Hornets had defensive issues last season and those resurfaced in big ways in this game. The Nets also left points on the floor by going only 23 of 32 on free throws. Thomas, though, was 12-for-14 from the line.

Thomas has scored 30 or more points in all three games this season.

Ben Simmons added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Day'ron Sharpe had 11 points for the Nets.

Bridges shot 10-for-13 from the field.

Charlotte was within 10 points with about eight minutes remaining, but Thomas scored four points across a 41-second span to help the Nets pull away.

The Nets held a 99-83 lead going to the fourth quarter.

The Nets had the offense rolling from the get-go, leading 42-23 after the first quarter as Bridges had nine points.

Charlotte closed within seven points in the second quarter before Brooklyn held a 66-55 halftime lead, boosted by 55.8-percent shooting from the field. Miller's 16 points kept the Hornets in range, though the No. 2 overall pick fouled Thomas on a 3-point attempt in the last minute of the half, with Thomas canning all three foul shots to help thwart some of Charlotte's momentum.

The Hornets finished 19-for-20 on free throws.

