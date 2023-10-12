Thu, 12 Oct 2023

Arrest warrant, criminal summons issued for Hornets F Miles Bridges

Field Level Media
12 Oct 2023, 13:19 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK)

An unserved arrest warrant and a criminal summons were issued for suspended Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges for violating his domestic violence protective order, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Bridges, 25, pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in November and was sentenced to three years of probation with no jail time. Bridges was accused of assaulting the mother of his two children in May 2022.

"We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information," a Hornets spokesperson said.

The incident on Wednesday that led to the criminal summons occurred Tuesday with the same woman, according to the case summary in Mecklenburg District Court.

Bridges was a restricted free agent when the case was first presented in 2022 and he recently signed a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer to return to the Hornets.

"I sincerely apologize for the pain, embarrassment, and disappointment that last year's incident caused so many people," Bridges said in July after signing the offer. "Time away from the game allowed me to reflect, immerse myself in therapy, and prioritize becoming a better person -- someone my family and peers can be proud of. I'm grateful to the Hornets and the NBA community for giving me a second chance."

After the court case was concluded, the NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games. Bridges has 20 games credited, so he will only miss the first 10 games of the 2023-2024 season.

Bridges was the Hornets' leading scorer with 20.2 points per game during the 2021-2022 season. He last played on April 10, 2022.

--Field Level Media

