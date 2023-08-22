Tue, 22 Aug 2023

«Back to Home

G Jonathan Bernier retires after 14 NHL seasons

Field Level Media
22 Aug 2023, 05:19 GMT+10

(Photo credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports)

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier announced his retirement Monday after 14 NHL seasons with six teams.

Bernier, 35, did not play during the 2022-23 season due to a hip injury.

He last played for New Jersey in 2021-22, posting a 4-4-1 record with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in 10 games.

"It's time for me to hang up the pads," Bernier posted on social media. "I can't thank the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils enough for giving me the opportunity to play in the best league in the world and in front of the best fans in the game. There are no words to express my gratitude to everyone who has been part of my hockey journey since day one, without all of you I couldn't have done it."

The Los Angeles Kings drafted the Quebec native in the first round (11th overall) in 2006. He won a Stanley Cup with the Kings as the backup to Jonathan Quick in 2012.

Bernier went 165-163-40 with a 2.78 GAA, a .912 save percentage and 18 shutouts in 404 regular-season games (363 starts) with the Kings (2007-13), Toronto (2013-16), Anaheim (2016-17), Colorado (2017-18), Detroit (2018-21) and New Jersey. He was 2-5 with a 3.35 GAA and an .885 save percentage in the postseason.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
RA Amateurs: Nishna Patel loses in Round of 16

Charlotte News.Net

Daniel Jones' brief outing helps Giants top Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Lionel Messi speaks: MLS on rise, turf matches OK

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Eagles LB Haason Reddick to have thumb surgery

Charlotte News.Net

England, Spain pursue history in Women's World Cup final

Charlotte News.Net

EU state raises Islamist terror threat level

Charlotte News.Net

Preseason Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

Charlotte News.Net

Ask The Old Guy: Of puppies and football teams

Charlotte News.Net

How to watch the Panthers-Giants preseason game

Charlotte News.Net

XFL says QB Jordan Ta'amu signed with Vikings

Charlotte News.Net

Mahika Gaur, Bess Heath receive maiden call-ups for England in series against Sri Lanka

Charlotte News.Net

Sweden Raises Terror Threat Level Following Quran Burnings

Charlotte News.Net

Sweden raises terrorist threat level to "high"

Charlotte News.Net

IRS agent kills co-worker

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers waive defensive lineman

Charlotte News.Net

Five things to watch at New York Giants: Room to improve on offense

Charlotte News.Net

Practice Observations: Thomas Brown on calling plays

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

78
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Radioactive fuel loaded into new reactor at US nuclear plant

Charlotte News.Net

US gasoline prices at year high, tight supply

Charlotte News.Net

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers agree to terms with veteran CB Troy Hill

Charlotte News.Net

Dynamo, Timbers square off to begin MLS stretch run

Charlotte News.Net

RA Amateurs: Nishna Patel loses in Round of 16

Charlotte News.Net

XFL says QB Jordan Ta'amu signed with Vikings

Charlotte News.Net

Daniel Jones' brief outing helps Giants top Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Mahika Gaur, Bess Heath receive maiden call-ups for England in series against Sri Lanka

Charlotte News.Net

Lionel Messi speaks: MLS on rise, turf matches OK

Charlotte News.Net

Sweden Raises Terror Threat Level Following Quran Burnings

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Eagles LB Haason Reddick to have thumb surgery

Charlotte News.Net

Sweden raises terrorist threat level to "high"

Charlotte News.Net

England, Spain pursue history in Women's World Cup final

Charlotte News.Net

IRS agent kills co-worker

Charlotte News.Net

EU state raises Islamist terror threat level

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers waive defensive lineman

Charlotte News.Net

Preseason Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

Charlotte News.Net

Five things to watch at New York Giants: Room to improve on offense

Charlotte News.Net

Ask The Old Guy: Of puppies and football teams

Charlotte News.Net

Practice Observations: Thomas Brown on calling plays

Charlotte News.Net

How to watch the Panthers-Giants preseason game

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Radioactive fuel loaded into new reactor at US nuclear plant

Charlotte News.Net

US gasoline prices at year high, tight supply

Charlotte News.Net

MLB roundup: Cal Raleigh, Mariners manhandle White Sox

Charlotte News.Net

Cal Raleigh, Mariners dismantle White Sox 14-2

Charlotte News.Net

Duke's Omni Kumar earns first ATP win at Winston-Salem

Charlotte News.Net

Julio Rodriguez sets MLB record as Mariners club Astros

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

In message to China, US, Japan, Australia plan navy drills

Charlotte News.Net

Investigation underway after robotaxi strikes fire truck

Charlotte News.Net

US, Mexico escalate trade dispute over genetically modified corn

Charlotte News.Net

Evergrande files for US bankruptcy as China economic fears mount

Charlotte News.Net

Radioactive fuel loaded into new reactor at US nuclear plant

Charlotte News.Net

Police chase teen in stolen car at 132 mph outside Chicago

Charlotte News.Net

Officials: Stretches of Rio Grande will dry up without more rain

Charlotte News.Net

Ex-FBI agent pleads guilty to illegally working for Russian oligarch

Charlotte News.Net

Nine current and former California police officers indicted

Charlotte News.Net

Reuters poll: Almost half of Americans support TikTok ban

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.