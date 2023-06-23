Fri, 23 Jun 2023

Odds shift heavily to Hornets taking Brandon Miller at No. 2

Field Level Media
23 Jun 2023, 01:55 GMT+10

Sportsbooks odds shifted for the No. 2 overall pick, held by the Charlotte Hornets, making Alabama's Brandon Miller the overwhelming favorite to be the second selection Thursday.

The Hornets had second workouts with the two prospects widely believed to be in play for the pick, Miller and G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson.

Henderson had been the favorite for the second pick until last month and is now 135 at FanDuel with Miller at -240.

The movement follows a report by ESPN that Charlotte's brass was impressed with Miller in a recent workout and team interview.

Miller was 170 at DraftKings on Monday night and is now -255, with Henderson flipping from -120 to 150.

Henderson is considered a trade chip by the Portland Trail Blazers, who are slated to draft third overall. Henderson is -230 and -250 to be the No. 3 pick in the draft at FanDuel and BetMGM, respectively.

San Antonio won the draft lottery and Victor Wembanyama checks in at -50000 to be the No. 1 pick.

The other major overnight movement in draft futures was at No. 4; Amen Thompson is now the heavy favorite at -370, shifting from -175 Tuesday night at FanDuel.

His brother, Ausar Thompson, is second at 650 to be drafted fourth and Villanova's Cam Whitmore is currently 850.

--Field Level Media

Odds shift heavily to Hornets taking Brandon Miller at No. 2

Atlanta United score late equalizer against NYCFC

Charlotte FC settle for draw after fast start vs. Red Bulls

Lottery pick Brandon Miller IDs Paul George as G.O.A.T.

Sounders familiar with LAFC's hangover entering matchup

FC Cincinnati out to break record for home success vs. Toronto FC

Lionel Messi expected to make Inter Miami debut July 21

Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax charges, reaches 'tentative agreement' on gun charges

White Sox move Romy Gonzalez to IL, Lance Lynn to bereavement

Report: Charlotte FC targeting Scottish M Scott Arfield

White Sox ride 'memorable' performance into finale vs. Mariners

Women's Ashes: Heather Knight backs Lauren Filer to give England 'wicket-taking' edge

FC Cincinnati set MLS mark in shutout of Toronto FC

Lauren Filer, Danni Wyatt to debut as England name Playing XI for women's Ashes Test

Bills promote DL coach Eric Washington to assistant HC

Streaking Atlanta United meet slumping NYCFC

Preview: Victor Wembanyama towers above NBA draft mysteries

Charlotte FC bring porous defense vs. Red Bulls' weak offense

Beal-ievers: Suns' title odds shorten after Bradley Beal trade

Report: Blazers talking Zion Williamson trade

'You': Penn Badgley set to unveil 'loose ends' in fifth and final season

