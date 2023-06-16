Fri, 16 Jun 2023

Hornets C Mark Williams undergoes thumb surgery

Field Level Media
16 Jun 2023, 01:40 GMT+10

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.

The Hornets announced Wednesday night that Williams "is expected to make a full recovery and further updates on his status will be provided as appropriate."

Williams, 21, just completed his rookie season, averaging 9.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks, second among NBA rookies. He played in 43 games (17 starts) and missed a handful of games with the thumb injury.

Charlotte drafted the 7-foot-1 Williams with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke.

--Field Level Media

