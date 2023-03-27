Mon, 27 Mar 2023

Hornets' Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. out in rematch vs. Mavs

Field Level Media
27 Mar 2023, 02:55 GMT+10

Guards Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. will each sit out their second straight game when the Charlotte Hornets host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon.

Rozier (right foot discomfort) and Oubre (right shoulder strain) did not play in Charlotte's 117-109 victory in Dallas on Friday.

Dennis Smith is expected to remain in the starting lineup in place of Rozier, who is averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 63 games (all starts) this season.

Oubre is contributing 20.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 48 games (40 starts) this season.

--Field Level Media

