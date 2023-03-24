Fri, 24 Mar 2023

Hornets sign C Nick Richards to multiyear extension

Field Level Media
24 Mar 2023, 00:40 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets have signed center Nick Richards to a multiyear extension.

The team didn't announce financial terms of the deal, but Richards' agents told ESPN on Wednesday night that it's a three-year deal worth $15 million.

The team avoids Richards going into restricted free agency this summer.

Richards, 25, is averaging 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games (five starts) this season for the Hornets. He's averaging 5.0 points in 126 career games (10 starts) for Charlotte.

The 7-foot center originally was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2020 draft. The Hornets acquired him from the Pelicans on draft night for a 2024 second-round pick.

--Field Level Media

