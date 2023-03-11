Sat, 11 Mar 2023

«Back to Home

Jazz looking for traction vs. tricky Hornets

Field Level Media
11 Mar 2023, 06:05 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets are wounded, out of contention yet still making the best of a disappointing situation, while the Utah Jazz have just been hurting recently.

The Jazz lost four games in a row before winning 131-124 on Thursday night at Orlando. Utah now tries for back-to-back wins for just the second time since the start of February when it takes on the Hornets on Saturday night at Charlotte, N.C.

The Jazz have hovered around .500 during for much of the season, but there are still glimmers of hope.

"Everyone has something to bring and contribute to us winning games," Utah coach Will Hardy said. "When everyone stays focused and understands what everyone else brings to the party, we can play really good basketball."

The Hornets continue to be difficult to figure out. They had a season-best five-game winning streak snapped and that turned into a three-game skid. Before the winning streak was a seven-game losing streak.

They won this week at New York, breaking the Knicks' nine-game win streak, before defeating the lowly Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. The Hornets managed to win despite shooting 59.4 percent on 32 free-throw attempts.

Charlotte's latest injury adversity was sustained by rookie center Mark Williams (thumb), who had five double-doubles in a seven-game span bridging February and March. The Hornets have received strong contributions from backup center Nick Richards, who has proven to be a valuable asset.

"He did a great job coming in and filling his role," Hornets forward P.J. Washington said. "Kai (Jones) had some great minutes as well. I'm just glad those guys were able to come in and shine in the absence of Mark."

Richards had 13 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes at Detroit.

Dennis Smith Jr. has shown that he's more than capable at point guard for the Hornets. His role has expanded several times with injuries to LaMelo Ball, who's now out for the rest of the season following ankle surgery.

"A bunch of guys did a good job," Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said of the victory in Detroit. "Dennis was really the catalyst."

The combination of Smith and Terry Rozier in the backcourt has worked at times. Rozier has gone consecutive games without a turnover, while playing at least 35 minutes in each.

The Jazz have been dealing with injury issues that have put Talen Horton-Tucker into a primary ball-handling role. He scored 23 points at Orlando.

"Knowing when to attack and when to find his teammates," Hardy said, complimenting Horton-Tucker's entire game. "I know he had 23 points, but it was eight assists that did it."

It's also a sign that Horton-Tucker is fitting in.

"Just being able to stay true to myself through every up and down," Horton-Tucker said, noting he had to do his part "to get out of that little funk we had."

The Jazz drubbed the Hornets 120-102 on Jan. 23 at home, with Lauri Markkanen posting 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Markkanen is averaging 25.4 points per game, but he has scored 33 and 31 points in the last two outings. That is the first set of back-to-back games with 30 or more points this season for the All-Star.

Charlotte is beginning a season-long five-game homestand.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Nets look to rediscover winning touch against Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets cruise, hand Pistons 10th straight loss

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah agrees to one-year deal

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks look to begin new win streak vs. surging Kings

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder lean on young duo to best Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

Ravens apply $32.4M non-exclusive tag to Lamar Jackson

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers S Sean Chandler suspended 2 games for PEDs

Charlotte News.Net

Red-hot Knicks battle Hornets, aim for 10th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Mikal Bridges shines again as Nets romp Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Rams finalize 2023 coaching staff

Charlotte News.Net

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Joins 'Bussin' With The Boys'

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Understaffed Bucks take down Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Georgetown dismisses coach Patrick Ewing

Charlotte News.Net

Conference tourney finals: Triple-double sends Colgate to NCAAs

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets look to extend Pistons' nine-game slide

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets stick it to Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Mikal Bridges, Nets playing solid heading to Houston

Charlotte News.Net

Saints welcome QB Derek Carr in reunion with coach Dennis Allen

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Red-hot Knicks outlast Celtics in double OT

Charlotte News.Net

French MPs vote to protect children from overexposure on social media

Charlotte News.Net

2023 Position Breakdowns | Wide receivers

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

55
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Walgreens will not sell abortion pills in twenty conservative states

Charlotte News.Net

Jazz looking for traction vs. tricky Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks out to shake recent stumble vs. resurgent Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC aim to locate offense vs. Atlanta United

Charlotte News.Net

Oscars 2023: How Aftersun uses music to perfectly express grief

Charlotte News.Net

Nets look to rediscover winning touch against Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Understaffed Bucks take down Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets cruise, hand Pistons 10th straight loss

Charlotte News.Net

Georgetown dismisses coach Patrick Ewing

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah agrees to one-year deal

Charlotte News.Net

Conference tourney finals: Triple-double sends Colgate to NCAAs

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks look to begin new win streak vs. surging Kings

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets look to extend Pistons' nine-game slide

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder lean on young duo to best Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets stick it to Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Ravens apply $32.4M non-exclusive tag to Lamar Jackson

Charlotte News.Net

Mikal Bridges, Nets playing solid heading to Houston

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers S Sean Chandler suspended 2 games for PEDs

Charlotte News.Net

Saints welcome QB Derek Carr in reunion with coach Dennis Allen

Charlotte News.Net

Red-hot Knicks battle Hornets, aim for 10th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Red-hot Knicks outlast Celtics in double OT

Charlotte News.Net

Mikal Bridges shines again as Nets romp Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

French MPs vote to protect children from overexposure on social media

Charlotte News.Net

Rams finalize 2023 coaching staff

Charlotte News.Net

2023 Position Breakdowns | Wide receivers

Charlotte News.Net

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Joins 'Bussin' With The Boys'

Charlotte News.Net

Buccaneers.com 2023 Mock Draft 4.0

Charlotte News.Net

Colts Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

Charlotte News.Net

Sean Chandler suspended two games

Charlotte News.Net

Luke Kuechly, Panthers launch Keep Pounding Tour: Germany Edition

Charlotte News.Net

I've been sexually assaulted by a colleague, Labour MP Charlotte Nichols reveals

Mail Online

Channel 10 newsreader Charlotte Goodlet shares sweet photo of baby son Alfred

Daily Mail

North Carolina News

Walgreens will not sell abortion pills in twenty conservative states

Charlotte News.Net

No. 13 Virginia looks to get past Clemson, move into ACC final

Charlotte News.Net

Northwestern, Penn State battle for Big Ten semifinal spot

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Virginia damages UNC's NCAA hopes

Charlotte News.Net

Clemson overpowers NC State, faces Virginia in ACC semis

Charlotte News.Net

No. 21 Duke red-hot entering ACC semis vs. No. 14 Miami

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Holland plans to restrict semiconductor tech exports to China

Charlotte News.Net

Oil spill hits tourism, fishing industry in Philippine province

Charlotte News.Net

As Asian tension rise, South Korea's Yoon to meet with Biden April 26

Charlotte News.Net

Bloomberg: Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs

Charlotte News.Net

US House Speaker McCarthy to meet Taiwanese president in California

Charlotte News.Net

Germany could impose 5G ban on China's Huawei, ZTE

Charlotte News.Net

Atlanta police arrest 23 on terrorism charges after violent protest

Charlotte News.Net

Tanker crash in Maryland kills driver, sets homes on fire

Charlotte News.Net

Philippine governor, 5 others killed in armed attack

Charlotte News.Net

Bus carrying forty schoolkids crashes in French Alps

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.