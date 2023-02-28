Tue, 28 Feb 2023

«Back to Home

Hornets get 5th straight win, lose LaMelo Ball to fractured ankle

Field Level Media
28 Feb 2023, 13:40 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets continued their hottest stretch of the season on Monday night, beating the visiting Detroit Pistons 117-106. Whatever joy that came from the win was short-lived, however, as the Hornets announced after the game that star guard LaMelo Ball suffered a fractured ankle during the game.

Ball appeared to turn his right ankle while dribbling during the third quarter and went to the ground. He was shortly subbed out of the game and did not return. The team announced the injury shortly after the conclusion of the game.

Ball finished the game with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points as the team won its season-high fifth straight. Following Ball's lead, Charlotte shot 13-for-26 from 3-point range. The Pistons were 3-for-26.

Gordon Hayward added 19 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. joined ball with 18 points for Charlotte. Mark Williams provided 15 points and 11 rebounds.

James Wiseman scored 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field for the Pistons, who have lost five games in a row. Hamidou Diallo's 23 points and Marvin Bagley III's 21 points gave Detroit some scoring punch off the bench. Alec Burks had 17 points and Killian Hayes provided 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pistons tried to make it interesting by closing within 92-86 when the Hornets went more than 3 1/2 minutes without scoring to begin the fourth quarter.

Three-point plays from Hayward and Oubre in the span of 30 seconds helped get Charlotte back on track.

Williams later scored for the Hornets and Oubre's 3-pointer at the 3:35 mark pushed the lead to 109-99.

Even though Charlotte committed 16 turnovers to just nine charged to the Pistons, the long-range shooting more than made up for those mistakes.

The Hornets finished with a 46-39 rebounding edge. Dennis Smith Jr. came off the Charlotte bench to contribute a team-high seven assists.

The Hornets led 65-46 at halftime, aided by 56.1-percent shooting from the field that included a 9-for-15 mark on threes. Ball had five of those 3-pointers. The Pistons were just 2-for-18 from beyond the arc in the half.

The Pistons were 2-0 this season against the Hornets entering the game.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Hornets get 5th straight win, lose LaMelo Ball to fractured ankle

Charlotte News.Net

Long-range shooting carries Hornets over Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Bryce Young nixes combine workout; other top QBs will throw

Charlotte News.Net

Sliding Pelicans look to get back on track, face Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Report: G Michael Carter-Williams reaches deal with Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Familiar faces meet when Nuggets host Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Henry Kessler carries New England past Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Wolves, Warriors out to move above break-even mark

Charlotte News.Net

WPL: Mumbai Indians unveil jersey for inaugural season

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward carry Hornets past Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers G Spencer Knight placed in assistance program

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets' LaMelo Ball breaks right ankle

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers smarting ahead of final tilt with Lightning

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets put rare win streak up against Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets convert G Bryce McGowens to 4-year deal

Charlotte News.Net

76ers in playoff mode with visit from reeling Heat ahead

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers

Charlotte News.Net

Heat latest to get stung by Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Heat shoot for turnaround against improving Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Kings edge Clippers 176-175 in 2OT

Charlotte News.Net

Revolution look for redemption in season opener vs. Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

69
Cloudy / Windy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

House select committee sends letter to FBI on China police 'outposts'

Charlotte News.Net

Judge: New Mexico wild cattle can be shot from helicopters

Charlotte News.Net

Georgians Head to D.C. to Rally for Student-Loan Debt Cancellation

Charlotte News.Net

Call for diplomacy to end war in Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

6,542 guns intercepted at US airports in 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets get 5th straight win, lose LaMelo Ball to fractured ankle

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets' LaMelo Ball breaks right ankle

Charlotte News.Net

Long-range shooting carries Hornets over Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers smarting ahead of final tilt with Lightning

Charlotte News.Net

Bryce Young nixes combine workout; other top QBs will throw

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets put rare win streak up against Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Sliding Pelicans look to get back on track, face Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets convert G Bryce McGowens to 4-year deal

Charlotte News.Net

Report: G Michael Carter-Williams reaches deal with Magic

Charlotte News.Net

76ers in playoff mode with visit from reeling Heat ahead

Charlotte News.Net

Familiar faces meet when Nuggets host Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers

Charlotte News.Net

Henry Kessler carries New England past Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Heat latest to get stung by Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Wolves, Warriors out to move above break-even mark

Charlotte News.Net

Heat shoot for turnaround against improving Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

WPL: Mumbai Indians unveil jersey for inaugural season

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Kings edge Clippers 176-175 in 2OT

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward carry Hornets past Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

Revolution look for redemption in season opener vs. Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers G Spencer Knight placed in assistance program

Charlotte News.Net

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is No. 1 bet in top draft pick futures

Charlotte News.Net

Suns host Thunder, move closer to Kevin Durant's debut

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks begin life under Joe Prunty with game vs. Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

Kevin Durant ruled out Friday, but Suns debut close

Charlotte News.Net

Timberwolves resume playoff quest against lowly Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Jeff Bezos taps investment firm while mulling Commanders bid

Charlotte News.Net

Mavs eager to continue building chemistry when Spurs visit

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Suns, Kevin Durant target March 1 for return

Charlotte News.Net

What To Watch For In The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Charlotte News.Net

Daniel Jeremiah previews the 2023 NFL Combine

Charlotte News.Net

Ask The Old Guy: What comes next

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

Charlotte News.Net

Thomas Brown ready to dive into "dream staff"

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

House select committee sends letter to FBI on China police 'outposts'

Charlotte News.Net

Judge: New Mexico wild cattle can be shot from helicopters

Charlotte News.Net

Georgians Head to D.C. to Rally for Student-Loan Debt Cancellation

Charlotte News.Net

Call for diplomacy to end war in Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

6,542 guns intercepted at US airports in 2022

Charlotte News.Net

UNC gets past Florida State for third straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Hyundai to divest Alabama subsidiary following child labor revelations

Charlotte News.Net

US prosecutors seize six properties of sanctioned Russian oligarch

Charlotte News.Net

House select committee sends letter to FBI on China police 'outposts'

Charlotte News.Net

Southern California sees rare winter storm, snowfall

Charlotte News.Net

NetBlocks : Ice storm causes Michigan internet outage

Charlotte News.Net

28 Pakistanis among 59 killed in Italy boat tragedy

Charlotte News.Net

(Op-ed) Israel's strongest ally has limited influence in its affairs

Charlotte News.Net

Judge: New Mexico wild cattle can be shot from helicopters

Charlotte News.Net

Australia, Philippines discuss joint South China Sea patrols

Charlotte News.Net

Chinese provinces offer 30 days paid leave to boost birth rate

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.