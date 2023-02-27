Mon, 27 Feb 2023

«Back to Home

Hornets convert G Bryce McGowens to 4-year deal

Field Level Media
27 Feb 2023, 05:55 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets converted rookie guard Bryce McGowens' contract to a four-year, $7.4 million deal, ESPN reported Sunday, with the fourth year a team option.

McGowens, 20, was a second-round selection by the Minnesota Timberwolves out of Nebraska in the 2022 draft and was traded to the Hornets on draft night.

He was on a two-way deal with Charlotte, scoring 4.1 points with 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26 games (one start).

McGowens was inactive for the Hornets' past two games after scoring 11 points in 26 minutes of a victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 15. He has five double-digit point efforts this season, including a career-best 12 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 4.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Report: G Michael Carter-Williams reaches deal with Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Familiar faces meet when Nuggets host Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Henry Kessler carries New England past Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Wolves, Warriors out to move above break-even mark

Charlotte News.Net

WPL: Mumbai Indians unveil jersey for inaugural season

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward carry Hornets past Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers G Spencer Knight placed in assistance program

Charlotte News.Net

Suns host Thunder, move closer to Kevin Durant's debut

Charlotte News.Net

Kevin Durant ruled out Friday, but Suns debut close

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Jeff Bezos taps investment firm while mulling Commanders bid

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Suns, Kevin Durant target March 1 for return

Charlotte News.Net

76ers in playoff mode with visit from reeling Heat ahead

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers

Charlotte News.Net

Heat latest to get stung by Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Heat shoot for turnaround against improving Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Kings edge Clippers 176-175 in 2OT

Charlotte News.Net

Revolution look for redemption in season opener vs. Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is No. 1 bet in top draft pick futures

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks begin life under Joe Prunty with game vs. Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

Timberwolves resume playoff quest against lowly Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Mavs eager to continue building chemistry when Spurs visit

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

54
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Judge: New Mexico wild cattle can be shot from helicopters

Charlotte News.Net

Georgians Head to D.C. to Rally for Student-Loan Debt Cancellation

Charlotte News.Net

Call for diplomacy to end war in Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

6,542 guns intercepted at US airports in 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets convert G Bryce McGowens to 4-year deal

Charlotte News.Net

Report: G Michael Carter-Williams reaches deal with Magic

Charlotte News.Net

76ers in playoff mode with visit from reeling Heat ahead

Charlotte News.Net

Familiar faces meet when Nuggets host Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers

Charlotte News.Net

Henry Kessler carries New England past Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Heat latest to get stung by Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Wolves, Warriors out to move above break-even mark

Charlotte News.Net

Heat shoot for turnaround against improving Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

WPL: Mumbai Indians unveil jersey for inaugural season

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Kings edge Clippers 176-175 in 2OT

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward carry Hornets past Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

Revolution look for redemption in season opener vs. Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers G Spencer Knight placed in assistance program

Charlotte News.Net

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is No. 1 bet in top draft pick futures

Charlotte News.Net

Suns host Thunder, move closer to Kevin Durant's debut

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks begin life under Joe Prunty with game vs. Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

Kevin Durant ruled out Friday, but Suns debut close

Charlotte News.Net

Timberwolves resume playoff quest against lowly Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Jeff Bezos taps investment firm while mulling Commanders bid

Charlotte News.Net

Mavs eager to continue building chemistry when Spurs visit

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Suns, Kevin Durant target March 1 for return

Charlotte News.Net

Quin Snyder favored to be Hawks' next coach

Charlotte News.Net

Poland Braces for More Refugees as Fighting Intensifies in Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

UK's adventure travel show 'Car and Country' to shoot in Kerala

Charlotte News.Net

Best-of-3 series added to expanded MLS Cup playoffs

Charlotte News.Net

What To Watch For In The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Charlotte News.Net

Daniel Jeremiah previews the 2023 NFL Combine

Charlotte News.Net

Ask The Old Guy: What comes next

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

Charlotte News.Net

Thomas Brown ready to dive into "dream staff"

Charlotte News.Net

Curry named inside linebackers coach

Charlotte News.Net

Ejiro Evero has a long list of influences, and ideas

Charlotte News.Net

Rams hire Chase Blackburn as special teams coordinator

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Judge: New Mexico wild cattle can be shot from helicopters

Charlotte News.Net

Georgians Head to D.C. to Rally for Student-Loan Debt Cancellation

Charlotte News.Net

Call for diplomacy to end war in Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

6,542 guns intercepted at US airports in 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Arizona St. shocks No. 7 Arizona at buzzer

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Arizona State shocks No. 7 Arizona at buzzer

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

(Op-ed) Israel's strongest ally has limited influence in its affairs

Charlotte News.Net

Judge: New Mexico wild cattle can be shot from helicopters

Charlotte News.Net

Australia, Philippines discuss joint South China Sea patrols

Charlotte News.Net

Chinese provinces offer 30 days paid leave to boost birth rate

Charlotte News.Net

Support for Ukraine largely restricted to Europe, U.S. and allies

Charlotte News.Net

South Korea's fertility rate further declines

Charlotte News.Net

Chinese government: Conflict and war benefit no one

Charlotte News.Net

Former minister charged with revealing state secrets in Denmark

Charlotte News.Net

Tomatoes in short supply in Britain as weather problems strike growers

Charlotte News.Net

Bloomberg: McKinsey to lay off 2,000 staff

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.