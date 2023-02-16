LaMelo Ball's triple-double propels Hornets past Spurs

LaMelo Ball scored 28 points and ended up with a triple-double as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-110 on Wednesday night.

The Hornets go into the All-Star break with back-to-back victories after a seven-game losing streak. The Spurs have lost 14 games in a row.

Ball made only 10 of 26 shots from the field, but he also provided 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Hornets were without guard Terry Rozier, who missed the game because of a hand injury. Dennis Smith Jr. moved into the starting lineup.

P.J. Washington had 22 points, Gordon Hayward pumped in 16 points, and Mark Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk each had 12 points for Charlotte. Bryce McGowens added 11 points and Smith finished with 10 points.

Mykhailiuk, in only his second appearance since before Christmas, hit a key 3-point basket after the margin tightened in the fourth quarter.

Malaki Branham poured in 23 points for the Spurs, who were held to eight points in the final six minutes.

San Antonio's Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Doug McDermott had 17 points off the bench, Zach Collins racked up 14 points, Keita Bates-Diop posted 12 points and ex-Hornet Devonte' Graham finished with 10 points.

The Hornets won despite committing 16 turnovers and shooting 20-for-29 on free throws.

San Antonio launched 107 shots from the field, making only 41 for 38.3 percent.

A 3-pointer from Washington midway through the third quarter helped the Hornets complete a 7-0 run and build a 79-70 lead.

A 98-88 lead with less than 10 minutes to play didn't prove to be safe for Charlotte. McDermott's third basket in a three-minute span closed the gap to 103-102.

The Hornets had an answer with an 8-0 spurt, capped by Ball's 3-pointer at the 4:06 mark.

The Hornets had 22 first-half points from reserves in claiming a 60-57 halftime edge.

The Spurs made nine 3-point baskets in the first half. Branham had 17 of the team's points by halftime.

