Mon, 13 Feb 2023

«Back to Home

Hawks looking to extend Hornets' latest skid

Field Level Media
13 Feb 2023, 04:55 GMT+10

The Atlanta Hawks keep showing signs of breaking through and they have another chance to show they're heading in the right direction Monday night against the host Charlotte Hornets.

The Hawks have won two in a row and four of their last six outings.

"We need to go to Charlotte and take care ofbusiness," Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said. "They've kicked us twice. We need to go get that game in their building."

The Hornets have a seven-game losing streak. Charlotte already has two eight-game losing streaks, so it will try to avoid a third such skid.

In Saturday's 125-106 romp past visiting San Antonio, De'Andre Hunter had 24 points to lead the Hawks in scoring for the first time in almost two months, though Trae Young also poured in 24 points.

"I've been struggling the last few games, so this was a pick-me-up," Hunter said. "I work really hard, so seeing shots go in it always feels good."

Atlanta held a 64-46 edge in the second half.

"That's the defense we need to play," said McMillan, whose team benefited from 20 Spurs turnovers. "Everybody turned it up."

The Hornets can't seem to get their defense sorted out, something of a season-long issue.

Charlotte's interior is being put to the test, particularly since last week's trade of center Mason Plumlee. The lane was exploited by Denver's Nikola Jokic in Charlotte's 119-105 loss Saturday night.

"We should've had more stuff in to try to guard him," coach Steve Clifford said. "That's my fault. We needed to have ways to keep him off balance, which we didn't."

Rookie Mark Williams has started the past two games at center for the Hornets, a heightened role that should challenge his development.

A disastrous third quarter put the Hornets in a bind against Denver.

"We've got to pay attention and know our opponents better and not let them get into rhythm," Charlotte forward P.J. Washington said.

The Hornets should be plenty familiar with the Hawks, who are 1-2 in the series this season. Charlotte's loss came during the team's previous eight-game skid.

Plumlee had a 25-point, 11-rebound effort in Charlotte's road win in the most recent meeting with the Hawks on Jan. 21, so that production will need to be replaced.

Young, who supplied a season-high 17 assists on Saturday night, has averaged 28 points in the three games this season against Charlotte.

The Hornets are in need of more all-round production in the paint, particularly as some of their perimeter resources on offense have been slowed. They've made 10 or more 3-point baskets in only three of their last 11 games.

For Atlanta, the trip to Charlotte serves as its only road assignment during an eight-game span, though there are just two games left before the All-Star Game.

"We're trying to go 4-0 before the All-Star break," Hunter said.

So far this month, the Hawks have avoided any late-game drama. Their last six games have been decided by seven or more points.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Report: Reggie Jackson to sign with Nuggets after buyout

Charlotte News.Net

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (triple-double) stings Hornets again

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics streaking again as Grizzlies come to town

Charlotte News.Net

Nuggets look to regain form against struggling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Top point guards clash as Penn State visits Maryland

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers parting with OC Ben McAdoo

Charlotte News.Net

Josh Hart joins Jalen Brunson on Knicks ahead of visit to 76ers

Charlotte News.Net

Blazers acquire Matisse Thybulle in 3-team deal with 76ers, Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Wizards out to put recent struggles behind them

Charlotte News.Net

Rumor Mill: Eric Bieniemy a 'Prime Candidate' for Ravens Job

Charlotte News.Net

NBA: 76ers edge Nets, Lakers beat Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Kings spoil Mavs' Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving debut

Charlotte News.Net

'You' actor Penn Badgley no longer interested in doing intimate scenes in new season

Charlotte News.Net

Offensively challenged Pacers aim for bounce-back vs. Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Bucks best Clippers for 10th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Clippers, Bucks face off in wake of roster moves

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics missing key pieces, while Hornets try to avoid last place

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Clippers trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee

Charlotte News.Net

Kristaps Porzingis' 3-point barrage boosts Wizards over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Researchers reveals how antibiotic helps to fight against superbugs

Charlotte News.Net

One month in: Austin Corbett's ACL recovery journey begins

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

40
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

$16 billion purse expected from Super Bowl betting

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks looking to extend Hornets' latest skid

Charlotte News.Net

Cardinals, Colts move closer to hiring head coaches

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Vic Fangio aiding Eagles' prep for Super Bowl

Charlotte News.Net

Do you know antibiotic helps to fight against superbugs? Study reveals

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Reggie Jackson to sign with Nuggets after buyout

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Kings spoil Mavs' Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving debut

Charlotte News.Net

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (triple-double) stings Hornets again

Charlotte News.Net

'You' actor Penn Badgley no longer interested in doing intimate scenes in new season

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics streaking again as Grizzlies come to town

Charlotte News.Net

Offensively challenged Pacers aim for bounce-back vs. Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Nuggets look to regain form against struggling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Bucks best Clippers for 10th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Top point guards clash as Penn State visits Maryland

Charlotte News.Net

Clippers, Bucks face off in wake of roster moves

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers parting with OC Ben McAdoo

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics missing key pieces, while Hornets try to avoid last place

Charlotte News.Net

Josh Hart joins Jalen Brunson on Knicks ahead of visit to 76ers

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Clippers trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee

Charlotte News.Net

Blazers acquire Matisse Thybulle in 3-team deal with 76ers, Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Kristaps Porzingis' 3-point barrage boosts Wizards over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Wizards out to put recent struggles behind them

Charlotte News.Net

Researchers reveals how antibiotic helps to fight against superbugs

Charlotte News.Net

Rumor Mill: Eric Bieniemy a 'Prime Candidate' for Ravens Job

Charlotte News.Net

One month in: Austin Corbett's ACL recovery journey begins

Charlotte News.Net

NBA: 76ers edge Nets, Lakers beat Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

NBA: Jazz overcomes late double-digit deficit to stun Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

Jayson Tatum nets 41, Celtics hit 25 treys in win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

$16 billion purse expected from Super Bowl betting

Charlotte News.Net

US shoots down another unidentified object

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Mizzou stuns No. 6 Tennessee on last-second heave

Charlotte News.Net

Caleb Love's 6 treys help North Carolina rout Clemson

Charlotte News.Net

No. 22 NC State bounces back, blows out Boston College

Charlotte News.Net

Lawsuit Seeks White Woman's Arrest in Emmett Till Kidnapping

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Hersh claims Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 blown up on order of Biden

Charlotte News.Net

White House opposes bill to end vaccinations for foreign travelers

Charlotte News.Net

US briefs 40 countries on China spy balloon incident

Charlotte News.Net

Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from national war memorial

Charlotte News.Net

Florida Supreme Court, US, Europe report computer attacks

Charlotte News.Net

$16 billion purse expected from Super Bowl betting

Charlotte News.Net

Landmark Hong Kong national security trial begins

Charlotte News.Net

US firms in Taiwan drafting 'contingency' plans for China tensions

Charlotte News.Net

United Airlines to be fined $1.1 million over Boeing 777 preflight checks

Charlotte News.Net

Snowstorm shuts schools and shops, disrupts traffic in Athens

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.