Wed, 08 Feb 2023

«Back to Home

Hornets, Wizards out to put recent struggles behind them

Field Level Media
08 Feb 2023, 06:55 GMT+10

The Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets aim to apply the brakes on their respective skids Wednesday when they meet in the nation's capital.

Washington has dropped three in a row on the heels of a season-best six-game winning streak, while Charlotte has lost four consecutive contests.

After squandering a 20-point lead against Portland on Friday and a 23-point advantage versus Brooklyn the following night, the Wizards fell behind by 22 points late in the first half on Monday en route to a 114-91 setback against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Two losses when we're up 20 -- we're not robots. We're going to maybe be ... our energy was a little bit lower," Kristaps Porzingis said, per the Washington Post. "Felt like we could be on this super-high wave of eight- -- plus, if the Detroit game happened -- nine-game winning streak. Everybody would be talking about us. And we lost two games that were ours. Of course, I think it has an effect on our emotional state. But this is where we have to prove that we're ready to be mentally strong as a team."

It didn't help that Washington was forced to play without injured starters Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) and Bradley Beal (left foot soreness) on Monday and both players are questionable for Wednesday's game. Porzingis shouldered the load by recording 18 points and seven rebounds and Will Barton added 15 and six, respectively.

Porzingis and Barton, however, combined to make just 2 of 10 shots from 3-point range. As a team, the Wizards sank just 6 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Kuzma scored 20 points in Washington's 108-100 victory in Charlotte on Nov. 7 and 28 in a 106-102 victory over the Hornets on Nov. 20. He was limited to just 14 in a 117-116 setback in Charlotte on Dec. 2.

LaMelo Ball, who did not play in any of the three meetings with Washington, has averaged 25.5 points during the Hornets' four-game losing streak. He finished with a season-high 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the floor -- including 6-of-13 shooting from 3-point range -- in Sunday's 119-113 setback versus Orlando.

Being dominated on the boards and struggles at the free-throw line have become an all-too-common occurrence for coach Steve Clifford's team.

Charlotte was outrebounded 51-37 in a 118-112 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday and 52-39 (including 18-8 on the offensive glass) on Sunday. The Hornets also made just 47.8 percent (11 of 23) from the charity stripe versus the Magic.

"To me, it's the rebounding and the free-throw shooting," Clifford said. "Two games in a row, right? We missed five free throws in the last 4 1/2 minutes the other night (in Detroit), and I think in the fourth quarter (on Sunday) we missed eight. That's the game."

"You can't really control missed shots, free throws -- that's going to happen," Terry Rozier said. "The rebounding, defense and all the other stuff like the effort plays, we just have to be better at. It's something we've been preaching about all year and we're just not doing it. It's frustrating and for the people that watch us and support us, it's frustrating."

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Researchers reveals how antibiotic helps to fight against superbugs

Charlotte News.Net

Antibiotic innovation helps fight against superbugs

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Kevin Steele accepts deal to be Alabama's next DC

Charlotte News.Net

Offensive rebounds fuel Magic's win against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

WPL: Mumbai Indians hire Jhulan Goswami as mentor, Charlotte as head coach

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Giannis' triple-double sparks Bucks to 7th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Mo Bamba suspended 4 games, Austin Rivers 3 for brawl

Charlotte News.Net

No. 19 Florida Atlantic rebounds to defeat Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

US Considers Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon Over Atlantic

Charlotte News.Net

Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma files nomination for upcoming assembly polls

Charlotte News.Net

Suns may be minus two starters against Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls' big men hope to bully Grizzlies

Charlotte News.Net

After 'character' win, Knicks hit road to face Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers hire Ejiro Evero as DC

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics in search of more energy in visit to Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 21 Indiana stuns No. 1 Purdue

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls rally from 17 down to defeat Portland, 129-121

Charlotte News.Net

Deandre Ayton, Suns pull away to blow out Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

Charlotte News.Net

Spirited Hornets, Magic look for success down the stretch

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls hope to get stars shining again, host Trail Blazers

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

65
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Workers at Disney World overwhelmingly reject new contract

Charlotte News.Net

Two monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo found in abandoned home

Charlotte News.Net

Ice storm forces US airlines to cancel over 1,800 flights

Charlotte News.Net

US House passes bill limiting tapping of strategic oil reserve

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Wizards out to put recent struggles behind them

Charlotte News.Net

Researchers reveals how antibiotic helps to fight against superbugs

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls' big men hope to bully Grizzlies

Charlotte News.Net

Antibiotic innovation helps fight against superbugs

Charlotte News.Net

After 'character' win, Knicks hit road to face Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Kevin Steele accepts deal to be Alabama's next DC

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers hire Ejiro Evero as DC

Charlotte News.Net

Offensive rebounds fuel Magic's win against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics in search of more energy in visit to Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

WPL: Mumbai Indians hire Jhulan Goswami as mentor, Charlotte as head coach

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 21 Indiana stuns No. 1 Purdue

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Giannis' triple-double sparks Bucks to 7th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls rally from 17 down to defeat Portland, 129-121

Charlotte News.Net

Mo Bamba suspended 4 games, Austin Rivers 3 for brawl

Charlotte News.Net

Deandre Ayton, Suns pull away to blow out Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

No. 19 Florida Atlantic rebounds to defeat Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

Charlotte News.Net

US Considers Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon Over Atlantic

Charlotte News.Net

Spirited Hornets, Magic look for success down the stretch

Charlotte News.Net

Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma files nomination for upcoming assembly polls

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls hope to get stars shining again, host Trail Blazers

Charlotte News.Net

Suns may be minus two starters against Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Five players ejected as Magic drop Wolves

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons defeat Hornets despite 23 turnovers

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons defeat Hornets despite 22 turnovers

Charlotte News.Net

Surging Bucks set to have stars in fold when Heat visit

Charlotte News.Net

Long win streak over, No. 19 Florida Atlantic takes on Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

LeBron James' scoring quest continues as Lakers face Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Miami Dolphins to pay Vic Fangio over $4.5M per year

Charlotte News.Net

After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls ride balanced attack, exact revenge on Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Rumor Mill: Four Candidates Interviewing for a Second Time

Charlotte News.Net

Senior Bowl Day 3 Observations | Harris Hits

Charlotte News.Net

Rumor Mill: Three Candidates Interviewing for a Second Time

Charlotte News.Net

Former Patriots Running Backs Coach Cleve Bryant Passes Away

Charlotte News.Net

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers edge Pacers, Antetokounmpo's 54 earns Bucks win

Charlotte News.Net

Channel 10 newsreader Charlotte Goodlet shares sweet photo of baby son Alfred

Daily Mail

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

NESN

Former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson's new job revealed, after Charlotte ...

General

North Carolina News

Workers at Disney World overwhelmingly reject new contract

Charlotte News.Net

Two monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo found in abandoned home

Charlotte News.Net

Ice storm forces US airlines to cancel over 1,800 flights

Charlotte News.Net

US House passes bill limiting tapping of strategic oil reserve

Charlotte News.Net

Notre Dame seeks to continue mastery over Georgia Tech

Charlotte News.Net

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: a seismologist explains what has happened

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

U.S. rules out providing aid for Syria, says it would be 'counterproductive'

Charlotte News.Net

US Congress asks Dept. of Energy for documents on Russian hackers

Charlotte News.Net

Casualties soar as Turkish and Syrian governments struggle to cope with earthquake aftermath

Charlotte News.Net

US House Republicans to impeach Biden border official

Charlotte News.Net

US woman detained after walking calf on Red Square, Moscow

Charlotte News.Net

Ex-military dictator Musharraf passes away in Dubai at 79

Charlotte News.Net

Gazans to soon have 500 Israeli families as neighbours

Charlotte News.Net

Ice storm forces US airlines to cancel over 1,800 flights

Charlotte News.Net

Czech parliament chief tells Taiwan of support after outcry in China

Charlotte News.Net

New Jersey law allowing state to sue gun industry blocked by court

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.