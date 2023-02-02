Thu, 02 Feb 2023

«Back to Home

Hornets, Bulls each pursuing a rare victory

Field Level Media
02 Feb 2023, 08:40 GMT+10

It's a good time for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls to meet because one of them will come away with a victory when they clash Thursday in Chicago.

Both teams had solid stretches in January, but they're still struggling.

Charlotte had two sets of two-game winning streaks in the latter half of January. The last of those ended with Tuesday's 124-115 road loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball set the franchise record for career triple-doubles by posting his eighth on the strength of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

"LaMelo is young and he has the right attitude and approach to get better and better," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "He's just beginning."

The Hornets topped the Bulls 111-96 on Jan. 26 at home behind Terry Rozier's 28 points. Chicago was 4 of 25 on triples in that game.

After matching their best three-game stretch of the season with three wins in a row in mid-January, the Bulls have dropped three of their last four games. That includes Tuesday's 108-103 setback to the Los Angeles Clippers that opened a four-game homestand.

The Bulls committed untimely turnovers and totaled 20 in the game.

"The turnovers were uncharacteristic," said Chicago coach Bill Donovan. "But we also didn't take great shots We needed to generate better looks."

The Bulls won seven times in January, nearly a third of their 23 total wins. With seven of 12 February games at home, Chicago has reached a critical part of its schedule.

Chicago beat Charlotte at home 106-88 on Nov. 2.

There could be a good battle on the boards between the teams. Charlotte's Mason Plumlee averaged 11.3 rebounds per game in January. Chicago's Nikola Vucevic has double-digit rebounding totals in 13 of the Bulls' last 15 games, and he averaged 13.1 rebounds per game last month. He had only nine boards against the Hornets last week.

Vucevic led the Bulls in scoring for just the fourth time with 23 points against the Clippers.

Clifford said the Hornets didn't make good decisions in the lane in the loss to Milwaukee. That accounted for the Bucks blocking eight shots and Charlotte going 20 of 38 inside.

"It was a big emphasis going in and we didn't do a good job with that," Clifford said.

The Hornets are just 8-21 in road games, although those eight wins account for more than half of their 15 total victories. The Bulls are 13-11 in home games.

-- Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Reports: Wizards-Pistons game postponed

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks build big edge, hold off Hornets for fifth straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Donovan Mitchell, Cavs look to get back on track vs. Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator

Charlotte News.Net

Children Denied Same Access to Treatment for HIV/AIDS as Adults

Charlotte News.Net

Struggling Bulls aim for consistent effort vs. Magic

Charlotte News.Net

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Charlotte News.Net

James' triple-double earns Lakers OT win over Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

New Details on Charlotte Flair Defeating Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Womens Title - PWMania

General

NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double sinks Knicks in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers' Jeff Nixon up for Cowboys OC job

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 50 in Bucks' rout

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Trump kicks off first 2024 presidential campaign since declaring nomination for election run

Charlotte News.Net

Healthy Hornets host surging Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Frank Reich's wife Linda excited to dive back into Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Frank Reich joins his brother in area coaching ranks

Charlotte News.Net

Frank Reich's wife Linda excited to dive back into Charlotte

General

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

45
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

American population center trending towards south USA

Charlotte News.Net

Mattress-maker Serta Simmons files for bankruptcy protection

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Bulls each pursuing a rare victory

Charlotte News.Net

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy to call plays in 2023

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards-Pistons game postponed

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Wizards-Pistons game postponed

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double sinks Knicks in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks build big edge, hold off Hornets for fifth straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers' Jeff Nixon up for Cowboys OC job

Charlotte News.Net

Donovan Mitchell, Cavs look to get back on track vs. Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 50 in Bucks' rout

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator

Charlotte News.Net

Trump kicks off first 2024 presidential campaign since declaring nomination for election run

Charlotte News.Net

Children Denied Same Access to Treatment for HIV/AIDS as Adults

Charlotte News.Net

Healthy Hornets host surging Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Struggling Bulls aim for consistent effort vs. Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Frank Reich's wife Linda excited to dive back into Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Charlotte News.Net

Frank Reich joins his brother in area coaching ranks

Charlotte News.Net

James' triple-double earns Lakers OT win over Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Frank Reich's wife Linda excited to dive back into Charlotte

General

New Details on Charlotte Flair Defeating Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Womens Title - PWMania

General

Tequila-taking trio wanted in Charlotte County

General

Charlotte Flair Discusses Insecurities

General

Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck

General

Charlotte County K-9 helps find missing North Port woman

General

Johnston YMCA in NoDa will start charging for parking Charlotte

General

Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 30th - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Black History in Bronze- 5 Public Artworks to Visit in Charlotte - Charlotte Magazine

General

Hot In Hollywood- Beyonce World Tour, Bad Boys 4 movie - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Alex Murdaugh trial- latest updates from inside the courtroom - wcnc.com

General

Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 29th - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

CMPD- Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame

General

LIVE TOWER CAM- First Alert Weather from Uptown Charlotte

General

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

General

Committee approves plan to move uptown Charlotte transportation hub underground

General

Kieran Jack and Charlotte Goodlet announce the birth of baby Alfred

Daily Mail

Christian Marclay with Charlotte Kent – The Brooklyn Rail

General

How does Charlotte place among the best places to get married? Pretty good - Cornelius Today

General

US side Maryland Bobcats FC terminate Felix Annan's contract - GhanaWeb

General

MPV Properties affiliate plans industrial development near uptown ...

General

Telecommunications firm Brightspeed moves into new Charlotte HQ ...

General

Levine Properties, Northwood Ravin plan mixed-use development ...

General

Charlotte food and drink scene sees closures, additions to start 2023

General

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction, Preview, and Odds - 1-31-2023 - Stat Salt

General

Memorial service for Paul Silas, former Charlotte Hornets coach, highlights his impact

General

North Carolina News

American population center trending towards south USA

Charlotte News.Net

Mattress-maker Serta Simmons files for bankruptcy protection

Charlotte News.Net

Depleted Florida State hits road vs. formidable NC State

Charlotte News.Net

Rested North Carolina seeks season split with Pitt

Charlotte News.Net

ACC releases 2023 football schedule, first without divisions

Charlotte News.Net

Zach Edey, Oscar Tshiebwe lead Wooden Award short list

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

U.S. President Joe Biden's holiday home subject of FBI search

Charlotte News.Net

Tesla's Musk, top Biden officials meet in Washington to discuss EVs

Charlotte News.Net

Philippines to offer foreign tourists value-added tax refund by 2024

Charlotte News.Net

Italy, Libya sign gas deal worth $8 billion during Meloni visit

Charlotte News.Net

American population center trending towards south USA

Charlotte News.Net

US airlines forecast strong 2023 travel demand

Charlotte News.Net

After Philippines worker killed in Kuwait, Manila pledges action

Charlotte News.Net

Rocket Lab launches first satellite mission from US

Charlotte News.Net

Iranian defense facility was bombed by Israel say U.S. officials

Charlotte News.Net

Britain wants Challenger tanks in Ukraine by end of March - minister

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.