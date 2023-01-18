Wed, 18 Jan 2023

«Back to Home

Defense-challenged Rockets hope to snap 11-game slide vs. Hornets

Field Level Media
18 Jan 2023, 11:40 GMT+10

The silver linings are becoming increasingly difficult for the Houston Rockets to locate amid their avalanche of losses, with the latest coming on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The Rockets' 140-132 setback extended their losing streak to 11 games. Houston has dropped 16 of 17games since opening a seven-game homestand in mid-December with back-to-back wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The Rockets also will carry a nine-game home losing skid into their tilt against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

There was a glimmer of positivity on display against the Lakers. Twenty-year-old Turkish center Alperen Sengun enjoyed the best game of his two-year career, posting a career-high 33 points along with 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Sengun shot 14 of 17 from the floor (82.4 percent) and was so overwhelmingly dominant that the Lakers switched veteran LeBron James, a six-time All-Defensive Team selection, on Sengun in an attempt to slow his rampage.

"It was a great moment," Sengun said.

In the midst of their constant losing, the Rockets have struggled with the decision to run their offense through Sengun, whose passing skills continue to gain renown across the league. Among the six Rockets who have logged 1,000-plus minutes this season, Sengun is second only to point guard Kevin Porter Jr. with his 17.9 percent assist rate.

And while Sengun has recorded more than six assists only four times this season, it was his efficiency as a scorer on Monday that resonated.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas, asked what was working for Sengun, replied, "Everything. It was his post-ups, it was his elbow catches, it was the pick-and-rolls -- he was really good in the pocket. Our guys did a good job of finding him in the pocket. He was finishing those with his soft, soft touch. He was making plays for his teammates.

"Alpy was sensational on the offensive end."

Of course, the offensive end wasn't the problem for Houston against the Lakers. During their losing skid, the Rockets have a minus-15.8 net rating, far and away the worst in the league. Their defensive rating, last in the league over the previous 11 games at 123.9, remains leaky.

"I'm always pleased to see guys have good individual games," Rockets guard Eric Gordon said. "Now we've just got to collectively do it together to try to win. If he can get those numbers in a win, that would be big time."

The only team ranking below the Rockets in offensive rating this season is Charlotte, which dropped its fifth consecutive game on Monday, a 130-118 home loss to the Boston Celtics. The Hornets were without rotation players Gordon Hayward (hamstring), Cody Martin (knee) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) but are hopeful that Hayward and Martin will return sometime soon.

"I think the guys fought hard, made a lot of good plays," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "We gave ourselves a chance. Guys played hard (and) we were much more disciplined. In terms of effort and attitude, the guys have been great.

"Hopefully we'll get Gordon back and Cody hopefully also and try to build on this."

LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets with 24.0 points and 8.4 assists per game this season. Terry Rozier (20.8) and Oubre (20.2) have also been consistent scoring threats when available.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Jim Harbaugh remaining as U-M head coach

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Colts request interviews with DeMeco Ryans, 2 others

Charlotte News.Net

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics bid to swat Hornets again

Charlotte News.Net

After last-second win, Hawks look to take down Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs survive 2OT battle with Lakers

Charlotte News.Net

Feeling back on track, Devils hit road to face Ducks

Charlotte News.Net

For Ikem Ekwonu, his rookie year was just a start

Charlotte News.Net

Thunder top 76ers, Mavs beat Lakers in 2OT

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte faces Houston, aims to stop 5-game slide - AP News

General

The 15 Best Airbnbs In Charlotte, North Carolina

General

CATS Bus Driver Speaks Out As Strike Looms Over Charlotte - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Jayson Tatum's 51 points power Celtics past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors eye another road win over thriving Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics clamp down in 2nd half to topple Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics, Hornets open two-game run at Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Pascal Siakam lifts Raptors to second straight win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Steelers-by-position: Quarterbacks

Charlotte News.Net

Eagles Everywhere goes to another level in Australia, New Zealand

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors take down Hornets, win three straight for first time this season

Charlotte News.Net

Enjoy Taco Tuesday At These Hot Spots in Charlotte

General

Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina out after back surgery - MLSSoccer.com

General

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

52
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Shareholders sue Southwest Airlines over flight meltdown

Charlotte News.Net

Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine

Charlotte News.Net

US reports 23 million vehicles involved in crashes in 2019

Charlotte News.Net

Defense-challenged Rockets hope to snap 11-game slide vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum (51) guides Celtics past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Jim Harbaugh remaining as U-M head coach

Charlotte News.Net

Jayson Tatum's 51 points power Celtics past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Colts request interviews with DeMeco Ryans, 2 others

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors eye another road win over thriving Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics bid to swat Hornets again

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics clamp down in 2nd half to topple Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

After last-second win, Hawks look to take down Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics, Hornets open two-game run at Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs survive 2OT battle with Lakers

Charlotte News.Net

Pascal Siakam lifts Raptors to second straight win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Feeling back on track, Devils hit road to face Ducks

Charlotte News.Net

Steelers-by-position: Quarterbacks

Charlotte News.Net

For Ikem Ekwonu, his rookie year was just a start

Charlotte News.Net

Eagles Everywhere goes to another level in Australia, New Zealand

Charlotte News.Net

Thunder top 76ers, Mavs beat Lakers in 2OT

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors take down Hornets, win three straight for first time this season

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte faces Houston, aims to stop 5-game slide - AP News

General

Enjoy Taco Tuesday At These Hot Spots in Charlotte

General

The 15 Best Airbnbs In Charlotte, North Carolina

General

Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina out after back surgery - MLSSoccer.com

General

CATS Bus Driver Speaks Out As Strike Looms Over Charlotte - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Weekday Planner- 18 things to do in Charlotte this week Charlotte

General

One taken to hospital after house fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte

General

One Person Hurt After House Fire in East Charlotte - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

What the Tech?- Broadband Internet Map Update - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Teens accused of stealing car with 4-year-old child inside

General

Man charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte

General

Charlotte Ann Wessel - emporiagazette.com

General

Tasty Tuesday- Poppycox CLT Food Truck - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Public Memorial Being Planned For Lisa Marie Presley - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Mass Shooting During MLK Event, 8 People Shot - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Crews work to put out fire near building in north Charlotte WSOC TV

General

I-485 outbound lanes near S. Tryon Street reopened after tractor-trailer overturns

General

Charlotte FC Injury Update- Kristijan Kahlina - Charlotte FC

General

A Batch Made in Heaven- 16 Must-Visit Bakeries in Charlotte - Charlotte Magazine

General

Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte

General

Amid 'MVP' chants in Charlotte, Celtics' Tatum nets 51 points

General

One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

General

Bank Robber Dubbed Chameleon Beard Bandit Sentenced O-MDNC

FBI

Suspects in Randleman Road Robbery Plead Guilty O-MDNC

FBI

Adams Outdoor Advertising Wins FBI Directors Community Leadership Award FBI

FBI

Whats our legacy? MLKs work resonates in Charlotte to build connections, leaders

General

Ellen Davis, owner of McNinch House Restaurant in uptown Charlotte, dies at 84

General

Charlotte Concludes Weekend at Yale Invitational - Charlotte Athletics

General

Charlotte Falls in Tight MLK Day Contest to UTEP, 60-58 - Charlotte Athletics

General

North Carolina News

Shareholders sue Southwest Airlines over flight meltdown

Charlotte News.Net

Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine

Charlotte News.Net

US reports 23 million vehicles involved in crashes in 2019

Charlotte News.Net

Louisville seeks end to historic skid, faces Pitt

Charlotte News.Net

Neanderthals: the oldest art in the world wasn't made by Homo sapiens

Charlotte News.Net

Neanderthals: the oldest art in the world wasn't made by humans

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Leopard that escaped from Dallas Zoo cage found safe

Charlotte News.Net

Exxon to start up $2 billion Texas oil refinery expansion

Charlotte News.Net

Ex-Supreme Court Bar president Afridi shot dead at Peshawar High Court

Charlotte News.Net

Pentagon ends mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for US military

Charlotte News.Net

Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine

Charlotte News.Net

US childhood vaccinations further decline in 2021-2022 school year

Charlotte News.Net

Russia releases American to Poland, says former Governor Richardson

Charlotte News.Net

US reports 23 million vehicles involved in crashes in 2019

Charlotte News.Net

Horrific death toll as airliner in Nepal crashes on landing

Charlotte News.Net

Biden's climate agenda suffers from lack of workers

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.