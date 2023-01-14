Sat, 14 Jan 2023

«Back to Home

Celtics, Hornets open two-game run at Charlotte

Field Level Media
14 Jan 2023, 06:19 GMT+10

The Boston Celtics keep finding the correct answer for almost any situation.

The Charlotte Hornets are in a different mode, chasing an elusive winning path.

Those trends will collide when the teams meet Saturday night at Charlotte, N.C., with a second meeting set for Monday.

The Celtics carry a five-game winning streak into the game, while the Hornets have lost three in a row and six of their past seven.

The contrast can best be seen in the nearly reverse records of the teams with the Celtics at 31-12 and the Hornets at 11-32.

"This is not a league where you can make a lot of mistakes and win," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "It's just not."

The Celtics, who have the best record in the NBA, have shown the ability to make adjustments.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been doing the bulk of the hard work for the Celtics, yet Brown (adductor) didn't play in Thursday night's 109-98 victory at Brooklyn. Tatum is scoring a team-best 30.6 points per game, fifth best in the NBA, while Brown is at 27.2 points.

Tatum had a team-best 20 points Thursday in a balanced approach, with that total matching his lowest in a span of a month. Tatum's 31.8-percent shooting night, his lowest since Dec. 2, was not an issue against the Nets.

"You just find the open guy," guard Marcus Smart said.

With so many options, the Celtics used the night to let others spread their wings as six players scored in double figures.

"I trust those guys," Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. "To have a great team, you've got to have guys that have the (knowledge) to know when it's their time to step up."

Payton Pritchard found the right time to contribute with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, including some key shots in the second half.

"I think we showed what our team can be with our mindset around our depth and our toughness," Mazzulla said.

Combined with reserve Malcolm Brogdon, the duo of Derrick White and Pritchard gave the Celtics backcourt a boost. Brogdon is averaging a career-low 23.5 minutes per game in his first season with Boston, but his savvy contributions, which include 13.6 points per game, have been valuable.

The Celtics seem comfortable with numerous player combinations on the court.

"They do a lot of things to help this team win that go unnoticed," Smart said of the cast of reserves.

Tatum poured in 35 points in a 140-105 romp over the visiting Hornets on Nov. 28.

Brown's status is questionable for Saturday's game.

The issues impacting the Hornets are widespread.

"If you want to give yourself a chance to win and build a game where you could eventually be a playoff-type team, there's things you have to be good at," Clifford said. "Like for instance, the free-throw game, that's a big deal. The turnover game, that's a big deal. The rebounding game, that's a big deal. Those are things that speak to discipline of play."

The teams meet again Monday afternoon at Charlotte, where the Hornets have lost eight of their last nine outings. It marks the second consecutive set of games against the same opponent for the Hornets, who were swept this week in Toronto.

Thursday night's 124-114 setback for the Hornets at Toronto included point guard LaMelo Ball's season-high 32 points.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Raptors looking for mini-sweep against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors hold off Hornets with balanced effort

Charlotte News.Net

'You take it, man': Raptors face Hornets, seek to build on win

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nets sneak by Heat in final seconds

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks hit the road seeking answers on defense vs. Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

Charlotte News.Net

The Day After: Heading into an offseason of change

Charlotte News.Net

Backup Plan: Bucs Test Depth in 30-17 Loss to Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors take down Hornets, win three straight for first time this season

Charlotte News.Net

Nets edge Heat, Harden inspires Sixers to win

Charlotte News.Net

Emotet Botnet Disrupted in International Cyber Operation O-MDNC

FBI

Panthers interview Frank Reich, add Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to list

Charlotte News.Net

Pacers look for dose of revenge against Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

Charlotte News.Net

Myles Turner leads Pacers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers earn sweep of Saints with walk-off win

Charlotte News.Net

Inbox: That's a sour taste

Charlotte News.Net

Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are set

Charlotte News.Net

Thunder top 76ers, Mavs beat Lakers in 2OT

Charlotte News.Net

Embiid and Harden spark Sixers' rout, Heat edge Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Chapel Hill Man Pleads Guilty in Elder Fraud Home Repair Scheme O-MDNC

FBI

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

50
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

US Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics, Hornets open two-game run at Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs survive 2OT battle with Lakers

Charlotte News.Net

Pascal Siakam lifts Raptors to second straight win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Feeling back on track, Devils hit road to face Ducks

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors looking for mini-sweep against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers interview Frank Reich, add Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to list

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors hold off Hornets with balanced effort

Charlotte News.Net

Pacers look for dose of revenge against Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

'You take it, man': Raptors face Hornets, seek to build on win

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nets sneak by Heat in final seconds

Charlotte News.Net

Myles Turner leads Pacers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks hit the road seeking answers on defense vs. Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers earn sweep of Saints with walk-off win

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

Charlotte News.Net

Inbox: That's a sour taste

Charlotte News.Net

The Day After: Heading into an offseason of change

Charlotte News.Net

Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are set

Charlotte News.Net

Backup Plan: Bucs Test Depth in 30-17 Loss to Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Thunder top 76ers, Mavs beat Lakers in 2OT

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors take down Hornets, win three straight for first time this season

Charlotte News.Net

Embiid and Harden spark Sixers' rout, Heat edge Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Nets edge Heat, Harden inspires Sixers to win

Charlotte News.Net

Chapel Hill Man Pleads Guilty in Elder Fraud Home Repair Scheme O-MDNC

FBI

Emotet Botnet Disrupted in International Cyber Operation O-MDNC

FBI

Two Durham Men Sentenced to Federal Prison O-MDNC

FBI

Emotet Malware Disrupted FBI

FBI

FBI Charlotte Seeking Information on Illegal Drone Activity FBI

FBI

FBI Charlotte Hosting Virtual Career Fairs for Linguists FBI

FBI

Cyber Expert Wins FBI Community Leadership Award FBI

FBI

FBI Charlotte, Jacksonville Police Department Offering Reward in Homicide Investigation FBI

FBI

Guilford County Man Sentenced for Distribution of Child Pornography O-MDNC

FBI

FBI Charlotte Encourages North Carolinians to Report Federal Hate Crimes FBI

FBI

Durham Woman Sentenced for Lying to Investigators About Suspect in Shooting O-MDNC

FBI

FBI Charlotte Issues Warning About Holiday Shopping Scams FBI

FBI

North Carolina Man Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach O-DC

FBI

FBI Charlotte, National Park Service Seek Witnesses in Homicide Investigation FBI

FBI

FBI Charlotte Offering Cash Reward for Tips Leading to Drug Trafficking Seizures FBI

FBI

Former State Highway Patrol Officer Pleads Guilty to Selling Firearms Without a License O-MDNC

FBI

North Carolina Man Sentenced for $1.7 Million COVID-19 Fraud - OPA

FBI

Winston-Salem Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine O-MDNC

FBI

Davidson County Man Sentenced to 170 Months in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of Minors O-MDNC

FBI

North Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach O-DC

FBI

FBI Charlotte Warns of Increase in Sextortion Schemes Targeting Teenage Boys FBI

FBI

FBI Warns Businesses of Fraud Scheme Operating in 8 States FBI

FBI

Two Men Plead Guilty to International Telemarketing Sweepstakes Fraud Scheme - OPA

FBI

Durham County Man Sentenced to 360 Months in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of Minors O-MDNC

FBI

Jury Duty Scammers Continue to Target North Carolinians FBI

FBI

Two Stanly County Men Sentenced for Possession and Transportation of Stolen Vehicles O-MDNC

FBI

North Carolina News

US Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina looks to tighten up defensively vs. Louisville

Charlotte News.Net

Proud Boys 'Took Aim at the Heart of Our Democracy,' Says Prosecutor

Charlotte News.Net

Florida St. gets another crack at No. 13 Virginia

Charlotte News.Net

No. 22 Charleston puts win streak up against Elon

Charlotte News.Net

No. 16 Miami to put shooting touch up against NC State

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Second body found after Colorado avalanche

Charlotte News.Net

Italy refuses permission for African migrants to come ashore

Charlotte News.Net

Thai princess remains unconscious weeks after collapsing

Charlotte News.Net

Canada, Lockheed agree to $14 billion deal for F-35 fighters

Charlotte News.Net

Jailed woman who joined Islamic extremists seeks return to US

Charlotte News.Net

Officials weigh banning bait to hunt bears in Alaska national parks

Charlotte News.Net

Seattle schools sue tech giants, claim children harmed by programs

Charlotte News.Net

Montana lawmaker: Concept of Indian reservations should be revisited

Charlotte News.Net

Major Catholic procession resumes in Philippines after COVID-19

Charlotte News.Net

Walgreens, CVS to offer abortion pill after FDA approval

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.