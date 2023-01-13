Fri, 13 Jan 2023

Raptors take down Hornets, win three straight for first time this season

Xinhua
13 Jan 2023, 17:05 GMT+10

TORONTO, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Pascal Siakam poured in 35 points to lead the Toronto Raptors over the Charlotte Hornets 124-114 on Thursday evening to secure their first three-game winning streak of the season.

It was Siakam's 50th 30-point effort of his career. He was highly efficient in 38 minutes, shooting 11-for-13 from the field, 10-for-12 from the free throw line, and a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

The Raptors are 15-6 in games where Siakam has scored 30 or more over the last two seasons.

The rest of the starting lineup all had double-digits in scoring, including reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, who added 21 points, handed out a game-high nine assists, and pulled down seven rebounds.

After having dished out a season-best 32 assists the previous game, the Raptors finished with 30 assists against Charlotte.

"Probably should have been 40 [assists], opportunities on good plays that we didn't convert," joked Raptors head coach Nick Nurse after the win. "They're getting off really good right now and creating some opportunities."

Nurse's squad improves to a perfect 5-0 in games where they have recorded 30 or more assists.

With the victory, the Raptors improved to 19-23 on the season and 14-10 at home. Toronto continue their season-long six-game homestand on Saturday when they host Atlanta.

