Fri, 13 Jan 2023

«Back to Home

Pascal Siakam lifts Raptors to second straight win over Hornets

Field Level Media
13 Jan 2023, 13:40 GMT+10

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points on 11-for-13 shooting and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Charlotte Hornets 124-114 on Thursday night.

Scottie Barnes added 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who swept the two-game set with Charlotte and have won three straight for the first time this season.

Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points for Toronto. O.G. Anunoby had 15 points and four steals, Fred VanVleet contributed 11 points and eight assists and Precious Achiuwa contributed 10 points for the Raptors.

LaMelo Ball scored a season-best 32 points for the Hornets, who have lost three in a row. Terry Rozier added 21 points for Charlotte, Mason Plumlee had 16 points and 15 rebounds P.J, Washington scored 11 points and Jalen McDaniels scored 10 points..

Toronto took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter. Achiuwa's dunk increased the lead to 14 with 10:23 to go.

Charlotte responded with a 7-0 run, but Barnes later gave Toronto an 11-point lead on a jumper with 6:17 remaining.

Plumlee's layup and free throw cut the lead to five with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter. VanVleet hit a 3-pointer to bump the margin to eight with 48.5 seconds remaining.

Charlotte made 22 turnovers.

Toronto led 38-29 after one quarter. The Raptors opened the second quarter on with an 11-2 run to increase their lead to 18.

The Hornets answered with an 8-0 surge. The Raptors again took an 18-point lead on Chris Boucher's layup with 5:58 to play.

Charlotte scored the next seven points. Ball later made one free throw with 2:34 remaining in the first half, cutting the lead to eight. Siakam's 3-pointer gave Toronto a 69-55 halftime lead.

Ball and Siakam each had 18 points in the first half with Toronto shooting 59.5 percent (25-for-42) from the field and Charlotte shooting 51.2 percent (21-for-41).

Plumlee's ;layup and free throw cut the lead to nine with 9:49 left in the third quarter. Rozier's layup trimmed the margin to 82-75 with 4:38 to play. Cody Martin's layup and free throw reduced the lead to six with 1:25 left. Toronto led 97-88 after three quarters.

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) did not play for Charlotte.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Raptors hold off Hornets with balanced effort

Charlotte News.Net

'You take it, man': Raptors face Hornets, seek to build on win

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nets sneak by Heat in final seconds

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks hit the road seeking answers on defense vs. Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

Charlotte News.Net

The Day After: Heading into an offseason of change

Charlotte News.Net

Backup Plan: Bucs Test Depth in 30-17 Loss to Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Nets edge Heat, Harden inspires Sixers to win

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC- Enzo Copetti will be a "nightmare for defenders"  - MLSSoccer.com

General

Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Woman's Body Found Along Road In Catawba County - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Pacers look for dose of revenge against Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

Charlotte News.Net

Myles Turner leads Pacers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers earn sweep of Saints with walk-off win

Charlotte News.Net

Inbox: That's a sour taste

Charlotte News.Net

Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are set

Charlotte News.Net

Embiid and Harden spark Sixers' rout, Heat edge Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Canfor permanently closes pulp line in Prince George, cuts 300 jobs

CBC News

Friday The 13th Tattoo Specials In Charlotte - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Panthers To Interview Frank Reich Wednesday - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

54
Light Rain in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

US Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

Charlotte News.Net

Pascal Siakam lifts Raptors to second straight win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Feeling back on track, Devils hit road to face Ducks

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors looking for mini-sweep against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers interview Frank Reich, add Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to list

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors hold off Hornets with balanced effort

Charlotte News.Net

Pacers look for dose of revenge against Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

'You take it, man': Raptors face Hornets, seek to build on win

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nets sneak by Heat in final seconds

Charlotte News.Net

Myles Turner leads Pacers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks hit the road seeking answers on defense vs. Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers earn sweep of Saints with walk-off win

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

Charlotte News.Net

Inbox: That's a sour taste

Charlotte News.Net

The Day After: Heading into an offseason of change

Charlotte News.Net

Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are set

Charlotte News.Net

Backup Plan: Bucs Test Depth in 30-17 Loss to Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Embiid and Harden spark Sixers' rout, Heat edge Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Nets edge Heat, Harden inspires Sixers to win

Charlotte News.Net

Canfor permanently closes pulp line in Prince George, cuts 300 jobs

CBC News

Charlotte FC- Enzo Copetti will be a "nightmare for defenders"  - MLSSoccer.com

General

Friday The 13th Tattoo Specials In Charlotte - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Panthers To Interview Frank Reich Wednesday - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Woman's Body Found Along Road In Catawba County - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

TikTok viewers help Charlotte chef recover stolen grill - wcnc.com

General

Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.

General

Man, juvenile arrested after Uber driver injured in Charlotte shooting, robbery

General

This big-time trade benefits both the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers

General

Charlotte's 10 hottest ZIP codes show a rush to the suburbs Charlotte

General

Charlotte Casiraghi is reportedly pregnant with her third child - Tatler

General

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby explains why she ditched lip-fillers after 8 years

General

Weekender- 35 things to do in Charlotte this MLK weekend Charlotte

General

Order human-like treats for your dogs from Treats by Marisol Charlotte

General

This Charlotte makeup artist showed me that I've been doing my makeup all wrong Charlotte

General

Location likely moving for SC high school basketball championship games in March

General

Kristie Crowder Obituary (1992 - 2023) - Charlotte, NC - Legacy.com

General

Kristie Crowder Obituary (1992 - 2023) - Charlotte, NC - Hickory Daily Record - Legacy.com

General

FAA lifts grounding of all US flights, including at Charlotte Douglas

General

CLT adds $32B to North Carolina economy- state report

General

4 dead after wreck on Interstate 85 in Charlotte at University City Blvd

General

North Carolina News

US Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

Charlotte News.Net

Proud Boys 'Took Aim at the Heart of Our Democracy,' Says Prosecutor

Charlotte News.Net

Florida St. gets another crack at No. 13 Virginia

Charlotte News.Net

No. 22 Charleston puts win streak up against Elon

Charlotte News.Net

No. 16 Miami to put shooting touch up against NC State

Charlotte News.Net

Dash sign M Havana Solaun to two-year deal

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Thai princess remains unconscious weeks after collapsing

Charlotte News.Net

Canada, Lockheed agree to $14 billion deal for F-35 fighters

Charlotte News.Net

Jailed woman who joined Islamic extremists seeks return to US

Charlotte News.Net

Officials weigh banning bait to hunt bears in Alaska national parks

Charlotte News.Net

Seattle schools sue tech giants, claim children harmed by programs

Charlotte News.Net

Montana lawmaker: Concept of Indian reservations should be revisited

Charlotte News.Net

Major Catholic procession resumes in Philippines after COVID-19

Charlotte News.Net

Walgreens, CVS to offer abortion pill after FDA approval

Charlotte News.Net

UK PM pledges to cut inflation, address illegal migration

Charlotte News.Net

China to open border with Hong Kong for first time in 3 years

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.