Thu, 12 Jan 2023

«Back to Home

Raptors looking for mini-sweep against Hornets

Field Level Media
12 Jan 2023, 08:55 GMT+10

After making a season-best 20 3-pointers on Tuesday, the Toronto Raptors hope the hot shooting continues Thursday night as they go for a two-game sweep of the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

The 132-120 victory over Charlotte on Tuesday gave the Raptors two straight wins and a 2-2 record so far on asix-game homestand. They will be going for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

The 20-for-44 (45.5 percent) shooting from beyond the arc was encouraging for the Raptors, whose shooting has been inconsistent. They shot 45-for-91 (49.5 percent) from the field overall on Tuesday.

"Listen, it's going to even itself out one way or another," said Fred VanVleet, who had 11 points and eight assists on Tuesday. "You never want to trend too far downward, but I thought the last couple of games we've been shooting the ball well, other than the Milwaukee game (a 104-101 overtime loss to the Bucks on Jan. 4). But just keep working the offense and try to create good shots, just more rhythm and energy to the offense and the way we're sharing the ball now, you expect some of those to go down at a higher clip."

Reserve Precious Achiuwa made a season-best three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Toronto had a 40-18 advantage in bench scoring.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 28 points that included two 3-pointers. Gary Trent Jr. had four 3-pointers and 24 points.

Terry Rozier scored 33 points for Charlotte and LaMelo Ball added 24 points and a season-best 14 assists.

Charlotte shot 15-for-35 (42.9 percent) from 3-point range and 47-for-86 (54.7 percent) from the field overall.

Toronto had the advantage in rebounding, 49-34 overall and 18-6 in offensive rebounds.

"You are not going to win on the road; you are not going to win at home playing like that," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said.

"Just (not) paying attention to details," Rozier said. "It's basically our story all year. ... Down 10 with five minutes to go is a winnable ball game. And we are just not paying attention to details and we are not staying solid on the defensive end."

The Hornets hope to respond in the rematch on Thursday.

"To me, I've kind of liked the schedule that the NBA is doing," said Mason Plumlee, who had 21 points and seven rebounds on Tuesday. "It's kind of a preview of the playoffs where you see the same team twice in a row, and it will give us a chance to show some growth, and some maturity and to respond."

The Raptors are 18-23 at the halfway point of their season.

"It's going to take some better individual play from a lot of guys," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Pacers look for dose of revenge against Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

Charlotte News.Net

Myles Turner leads Pacers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers earn sweep of Saints with walk-off win

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Hornets come out firing, blow out Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets score early, often in crushing Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

Inbox: That's a sour taste

Charlotte News.Net

Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are set

Charlotte News.Net

Record Books, Ring of Honor Inductee and More | Brianna's Blitz

Charlotte News.Net

Nets edge Heat, Harden inspires Sixers to win

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC Announces Preseason Schedule for 2023 MLS Season   - Charlotte FC

General

'You take it, man': Raptors face Hornets, seek to build on win

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nets sneak by Heat in final seconds

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks hit the road seeking answers on defense vs. Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

High-scoring Pacers welcome win-hungry Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets tie NBA mark with 51 first-quarter points, rout Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

Charlotte News.Net

The Day After: Heading into an offseason of change

Charlotte News.Net

Backup Plan: Bucs Test Depth in 30-17 Loss to Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Embiid and Harden spark Sixers' rout, Heat edge Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte-based Your Mom's Donuts will close in February Charlotte

General

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

61
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Teacher critical after gunshot wound, 6-year-old shooter in custody

Charlotte News.Net

McCarthy pays tribute to Trump for help in achieving Speakership

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors looking for mini-sweep against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers interview Frank Reich, add Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to list

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors hold off Hornets with balanced effort

Charlotte News.Net

Pacers look for dose of revenge against Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

'You take it, man': Raptors face Hornets, seek to build on win

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nets sneak by Heat in final seconds

Charlotte News.Net

Myles Turner leads Pacers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks hit the road seeking answers on defense vs. Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers earn sweep of Saints with walk-off win

Charlotte News.Net

High-scoring Pacers welcome win-hungry Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Hornets come out firing, blow out Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets tie NBA mark with 51 first-quarter points, rout Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets score early, often in crushing Bucks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

Charlotte News.Net

Inbox: That's a sour taste

Charlotte News.Net

The Day After: Heading into an offseason of change

Charlotte News.Net

Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are set

Charlotte News.Net

Backup Plan: Bucs Test Depth in 30-17 Loss to Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Record Books, Ring of Honor Inductee and More | Brianna's Blitz

Charlotte News.Net

Embiid and Harden spark Sixers' rout, Heat edge Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Nets edge Heat, Harden inspires Sixers to win

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte-based Your Mom's Donuts will close in February Charlotte

General

Charlotte FC Announces Preseason Schedule for 2023 MLS Season   - Charlotte FC

General

Scoop- Plaza Midwood cocktail bar Humbug to relocate to a new, expanded space Charlotte

General

Charlotte woman who lost baby at 8 months shares her story

General

Charlotte Flair Reveals Massive Milestone She Wants To Pass

General

Ashley Westwood- Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC

General

Hornets Mason Plumlee Trades Illustrated Charlotte Hornets News, Analysis and More

General

Mid-century modern home with panoramic view of Lake Norman listed for $3M Charlotte

General

Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm

General

Charlotte Casiraghi Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her Third Child

General

Two hurt after chase ends in crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte

General

Weekday Planner- 23 things to do in Charlotte this week Charlotte

General

Three students taken to hospital after school bus crash in northeast Charlotte

General

Charlotte man faces charges for allegedly cloning car WSOC TV

General

CMPD- Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte

General

Why Charlotte's Snow Days Are Probably Gone - Charlotte Magazine

General

Wendy Rose Obituary (1958 - 2022) - Charlotte, NC - Legacy.com

General

2 children, 1 adult died in Davidson Co., NC Hwy 109 wreck

General

Obviously a game changer- Indian Land Costco isnt a done deal, but theres progress

General

How to nominate for Charlotte Business Journal awards

General

A call, a roll, then disaster. The 2003 plane crash of Flight 5481 in Charlotte.

General

A rare and pivotal apology remembered 20 years after Charlotte plane crash

General

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction, 1-10-2023 Preview and Pick

General

Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys HS athlete of the week (01.13.23)

General

Will Charlotte bus drivers strike? Heres CATS plan with routes, transit service

General

On Background- Meet DJ Simmons, our race and equity beat reporter

General

North Carolina News

Teacher critical after gunshot wound, 6-year-old shooter in custody

Charlotte News.Net

McCarthy pays tribute to Trump for help in achieving Speakership

Charlotte News.Net

Dash sign M Havana Solaun to two-year deal

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Kansas storms back to down Oklahoma

Charlotte News.Net

No. 13 Virginia gets past shorthanded North Carolina

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina F Armando Bacot (ankle) exits game vs. No. 13 Virginia

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Officials weigh banning bait to hunt bears in Alaska national parks

Charlotte News.Net

Seattle schools sue tech giants, claim children harmed by programs

Charlotte News.Net

Montana lawmaker: Concept of Indian reservations should be revisited

Charlotte News.Net

Major Catholic procession resumes in Philippines after COVID-19

Charlotte News.Net

Walgreens, CVS to offer abortion pill after FDA approval

Charlotte News.Net

UK PM pledges to cut inflation, address illegal migration

Charlotte News.Net

China to open border with Hong Kong for first time in 3 years

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. bans non-compete contracts that prevents workers from leaving

Charlotte News.Net

Pakistan FO denies reports of Pakistan air strikes in Afghanistan

Charlotte News.Net

US Embassy in Cuba resumes processing of immigrant visas

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.