Nets beat Hornets to extend NBA winning streak to 11

Xinhua
01 Jan 2023, 21:18 GMT+10

NEW YORK, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Brooklyn Nets eased past Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday to stretch their NBA winning streak to 11.

The away win gifted the Nets the second place in the Eastern Conference and the honor of becoming the second club this season to reach 24 wins.

Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 28 points and Kevin Durant added 23.

LaMelo Ball collected 23 points and 11 assists while Mason Plumlee added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, which fell to 10-27.

The Dallas Mavericks edged the San Antonio Spurs 126-125 on the road to secure their sixth straight win.

Slovenian guard Luka Doncic, 23, took 51 points, nine assists, six rebounds, four steals and a block for the Mavericks. Christian Wood added 25 points and seven rebounds.

"I'm exhausted," Doncic said. "Our defense wasn't great. At the end, we got a couple of stops. Overall we win the game and that's it."

Elsewhere, the Detroit Pistons upset the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-104, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96, the Memphis Grizzlies tamed the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101, the Miami Heat downed the Utah Jazz 126-123, the New York Knicks crushed the Houston Rockets 108-88, the Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Chicago Bulls 103-102, and the Indiana Pacers won 131-130 at the Los Angeles Clippers.

