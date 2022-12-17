Sat, 17 Dec 2022

«Back to Home

Hawks get much-needed win over skidding Hornets

Field Level Media
17 Dec 2022, 12:55 GMT+10

Trae Young poured in 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points as the Atlanta Hawks won for just the second time in their last seven games by defeating the host Charlotte Hornets 125-106 on Friday night.

AJ Griffin scored 13 points and ex-Hornet Frank Kaminsky added 12 points to pace the reserves for the Hawks, who shot 54.7 percent from the field.

Charlotte's LaMelo Ball, in his second game back from his latest injury absence, scored a season-high 27 points. He made seven 3-pointers, one shy of his career high, but it didn't prevent a seventh consecutive loss for the Hornets.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who has returned to a reserve role for Charlotte, posted 16 points. Nick Richards had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Terry Rozier added 10 points.

It was a much-needed result for the Hawks in a matchup between a pair of struggling teams. The Hornets lost to the Detroit Pistons at home Wednesday night and then dropped this game before going on a six-game road stretch.

Young was 8 for 18 from the field and 13 for 14 on free throws. Bogdanovic made seven of 10 3-point attempts.

Atlanta started strong and built an 18-point lead in the second quarter on the way to a 75-59 halftime advantage. The Hornets responded in the third quarter with a huge surge early in the second half.

After cutting the gap to 77-75, the Hornets faded again. Young had five straight points -- all on free throws -- and followed that shortly later with a 3-pointer as Atlanta got back into control.

The Hawks used an 18-2 run in the fourth quarter to help seal the outcome.

The Hornets shot just 39.8 percent from the field.

The Hawks were without center Clint Capela because of a strained calf sustained Wednesday night at Orlando.

Charlotte won an Oct. 23 matchup at Atlanta. The division rivals will meet twice more this season.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Report: Hornets F Gordon Hayward hopeful to return Friday

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks C Clint Capela (calf) out 1-2 weeks

Charlotte News.Net

New No. 1 Purdue focusing on Davidson, not ranking

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons win battle of NBA's worst with OT win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Steelers, Panthers battle with playoff hopes barely alive

Charlotte News.Net

Baker Mayfield to start for Rams in Week 15

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons meet Hornets with NBA's worst record at stake

Charlotte News.Net

Joel Embiid scores 53 in 76ers' win vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Everyone's in a Hurry | S.S. Mailbag

Charlotte News.Net

Tom Brady: There's No Quit in the Buccaneers

Charlotte News.Net

Week 15 Blog: Ready if needed

Charlotte News.Net

Kings, coming off ejection 'energy,' take on Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Hawks bring losses and poor defense into contest

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry injured in Warriors' loss to Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Kowacie Reeves helps Florida trounce Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

All-Female team takes helm for season 2 of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Charlotte News.Net

Flattened Gators try to pick themselves up, face Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

Sixers put 'hot-hand' Joel Embiid up against Kings

Charlotte News.Net

Steelers continue to prep for the unknown at QB

Charlotte News.Net

2022 Game Preview: Bengals-Buccaneers, Week 15

Charlotte News.Net

Playoff Push 2022: Bucs' Lead Trimmed to One Game

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

46
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Biden administration to simplify space rules through executive order

Charlotte News.Net

New Covid vaccine protects children 6 months old from Omicron

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks get much-needed win over skidding Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Hornets F Gordon Hayward to play Friday

Charlotte News.Net

Without Curry, Warriors set to face confident 76ers

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Hornets F Gordon Hayward hopeful to return Friday

Charlotte News.Net

Kings, coming off ejection 'energy,' take on Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks C Clint Capela (calf) out 1-2 weeks

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Hawks bring losses and poor defense into contest

Charlotte News.Net

New No. 1 Purdue focusing on Davidson, not ranking

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry injured in Warriors' loss to Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons win battle of NBA's worst with OT win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Kowacie Reeves helps Florida trounce Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

Steelers, Panthers battle with playoff hopes barely alive

Charlotte News.Net

All-Female team takes helm for season 2 of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Charlotte News.Net

Baker Mayfield to start for Rams in Week 15

Charlotte News.Net

Flattened Gators try to pick themselves up, face Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons meet Hornets with NBA's worst record at stake

Charlotte News.Net

Sixers put 'hot-hand' Joel Embiid up against Kings

Charlotte News.Net

Joel Embiid scores 53 in 76ers' win vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Steelers continue to prep for the unknown at QB

Charlotte News.Net

Everyone's in a Hurry | S.S. Mailbag

Charlotte News.Net

2022 Game Preview: Bengals-Buccaneers, Week 15

Charlotte News.Net

Tom Brady: There's No Quit in the Buccaneers

Charlotte News.Net

Playoff Push 2022: Bucs' Lead Trimmed to One Game

Charlotte News.Net

Week 15 Blog: Ready if needed

Charlotte News.Net

Know Your Foe: Pittsburgh Steelers

Charlotte News.Net

12 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks' Week 14 Loss To The Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Postgame Transcripts: Week 14 at Seattle

Charlotte News.Net

Full Highlights: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

Charlotte News.Net

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 30-24 Loss To The Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

What The Panthers Said Following Their 30-24 Win Over The Seahawks

Charlotte News.Net

Bucs Endure Lopsided Loss in San Francisco

Charlotte News.Net

FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup- Britain's Charlotte Bankes wins bronze

General

North Carolina News

Biden administration to simplify space rules through executive order

Charlotte News.Net

New Covid vaccine protects children 6 months old from Omicron

Charlotte News.Net

A Wake Forest era ends vs. Missouri in Gasparilla Bowl

Charlotte News.Net

After bounce-back win, North Carolina State eyes Vanderbilt

Charlotte News.Net

Oregon targets 5th straight win in challenge vs. Portland

Charlotte News.Net

LSU getting deeper as Winthrop visits

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Alabama, Utah ban TikTok on state devices

Charlotte News.Net

Outgoing Oregon governor refuses to carry out 17 death sentences

Charlotte News.Net

'Enough is enough': UK PM announces crackdown on illegal immigration

Charlotte News.Net

California ban of flavored tobacco cleared by US Supreme Court

Charlotte News.Net

Ohio woman, former US treasurer, sees exhibit open in Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

Eagles dead in Minnesota after eating poisoned animal

Charlotte News.Net

Five dead, 4 missing in explosion on Jersey Island off France

Charlotte News.Net

Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander

Charlotte News.Net

US Air Force's Joseph Kittinger dies, held parachute jump record for 50 years

Charlotte News.Net

Biden administration to simplify space rules through executive order

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.