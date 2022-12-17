Sat, 17 Dec 2022

Report: Hornets F Gordon Hayward to play Friday

Field Level Media
17 Dec 2022, 06:05 GMT+10

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is listed as questionable on the official injury report, but he plans to play Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported.

He has missed the past nine games with a fractured left shoulder. The Hornets were 2-7 without Hayward.

The Butler product and former ninth overall draft pick in 2010 last played Nov. 23 but sustained the injury prior to that contest vs. Philadelphia.

Hayward, 32, is averaging 16.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 11 games (all starts) this season.

Forward Cody Martin (knee), guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) and center Mark Williams (ankle) are out for the Hornets.

Missing the game for the Hawks will be center Clint Capela (calf), forward John Collins (ankle) and guard Dejounte Murray (ankle).

--Field Level Media

