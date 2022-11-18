Fri, 18 Nov 2022

«Back to Home

Hornets' Gordon Hayward makes 'substantial' investment in beastcoast

Field Level Media
18 Nov 2022, 01:55 GMT+10

Charlotte Hornets player Gordon Hayward has made a "substantial" investment in North American esports team beastcoast.

beastcoast CEO Grant Zinn wouldn't divulge the amount but called the investment, struck without agency involvement, "substantial." Hayward is also joining the organization as an adviser.

"Our work together has only just begun," Zinn said in a release Wednesday.

beastcoast also operates office space at the Butler Esports Park, a new on-campus facility at Butler University, Hayward's alma mater. Butler is located in Indianapolis.

"The Pacers are there, the Colts are there, the NCAA is there, the Indy 500 is there ... we're excited to bring esports to a very famous sports town," Zinn said.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
NBA roundup: Late trey lifts Thunder over Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Tyrese Haliburton propels Pacers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Oregon dominates Montana State despite loss of N'Faly Dante

Charlotte News.Net

Sharpshooting Wizards host high-scoring Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Biff Poggi to be named Charlotte coach

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Heat storm back to defeat Suns

Charlotte News.Net

Maryland could get first real test as Binghamton visits

Charlotte News.Net

Glad LaMelo Ball is back, Hornets aim to end long skid at Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards seek to maintain momentum vs. Grizzlies

Charlotte News.Net

Heat power past Hornets, 132-115

Charlotte News.Net

49ers Sign Eason, Newsome; Release QB

Charlotte News.Net

Brook Lopez hits 7 treys to lead Bucks past Cavaliers

Charlotte News.Net

Baker Mayfield visits old rivals, leads Panthers against Ravens

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte hires Biff Poggi as next coach

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets turn the page and take on Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

After stinging loss, Oregon looks to regroup vs. Montana State

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets snap 8-game losing skid against Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Chris Paul (heel) in limbo as Suns meet Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Banged-up Raptors, Pistons enter meeting on similar skids

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum powers streaking Celtics past Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

UK minister asks to be investigated

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

32
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

US Covid-19 emergency status to continue, free services to be offered

Charlotte News.Net

Migrants fleeing strife given extensions to remain in US

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets' Gordon Hayward makes 'substantial' investment in beastcoast

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking to keep pace in AFC North

Charlotte News.Net

Blazers look to continue proving themselves vs. Nets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Late trey lifts Thunder over Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Brook Lopez hits 7 treys to lead Bucks past Cavaliers

Charlotte News.Net

Tyrese Haliburton propels Pacers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Baker Mayfield visits old rivals, leads Panthers against Ravens

Charlotte News.Net

Oregon dominates Montana State despite loss of N'Faly Dante

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte hires Biff Poggi as next coach

Charlotte News.Net

Sharpshooting Wizards host high-scoring Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets turn the page and take on Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Biff Poggi to be named Charlotte coach

Charlotte News.Net

After stinging loss, Oregon looks to regroup vs. Montana State

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Heat storm back to defeat Suns

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets snap 8-game losing skid against Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Maryland could get first real test as Binghamton visits

Charlotte News.Net

Chris Paul (heel) in limbo as Suns meet Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Glad LaMelo Ball is back, Hornets aim to end long skid at Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Banged-up Raptors, Pistons enter meeting on similar skids

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards seek to maintain momentum vs. Grizzlies

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum powers streaking Celtics past Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Heat power past Hornets, 132-115

Charlotte News.Net

UK minister asks to be investigated

Charlotte News.Net

49ers Sign Eason, Newsome; Release QB

Charlotte News.Net

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers at Ravens

Charlotte News.Net

Ask The Old Guy: Everything old is new again

Charlotte News.Net

3 haunted places to check out in Charlotte this Halloween

General

Daily Dose - Daily Dose - Behind the Team- Charlotte FC

General

Charlotte Hornets Bombarded With Sexual Jokes After Unveiling 'CLT' Jerseys

General

Hail to the Queen- Why we're loving Charlotte now - Atlanta Magazine

General

How Sabor Brought Authentic Latino Flavor to Charlotte and the Carolinas - OurSports Central

General

Orozco resigns as Charlotte ISD Superintendent - Pleasanton Express

General

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest

General

Charlotte's Web (CWBHF)- Patience Should Reward Long-Term Shareholders

General

Charlotte hospitals ask kids not to visit during flu season

General

Its going to be great- Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte

General

CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

General

Anti-Abortion Protesters Allegedly Harass, Assault UNC Charlotte Students

General

Charlotte Ramplings smoky-voiced reflections on love

General

NC Health Systems Restrict Visitation For Children - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Cheerwine partners with Charlotte chef, mixologists for fun holiday season collaboration

General

This $13 Glotion is Just Like Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter - WellGood

General

After 6 months, search continues for Charlotte Lester - ABC6

General

Charlotte's Steve Wilks grateful to God as Panthers interim coach

General

Port Charlotte man charged in Capitol riot gets probation

General

Former Eastland market vendors move to a south Charlotte location Charlotte

General

Charlotte Anne Gee Obituaries - estesparknews.com

General

Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and predictions

General

North Carolina News

US Covid-19 emergency status to continue, free services to be offered

Charlotte News.Net

Migrants fleeing strife given extensions to remain in US

Charlotte News.Net

Hurricanes out to avenge recent loss to Avalanche

Charlotte News.Net

No. 13 North Carolina not looking past Georgia Tech

Charlotte News.Net

No. 24 NC State, host Louisville both look to finish strong

Charlotte News.Net

'Unlucky' Butler, St. Francis (Pa.) attempt to shift narrative

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

French enforces border checks due to Italy's migrant policy

Charlotte News.Net

Ebola outbreak in Uganda spreads to country's east

Charlotte News.Net

King Charles III leads remembrance ceremony for veterans

Charlotte News.Net

Biden seeks transparency from Cambodia PM on China role at navy base

Charlotte News.Net

French building collapses, residents saved

Charlotte News.Net

US Covid-19 emergency status to continue, free services to be offered

Charlotte News.Net

Two vintage aircraft collide, crash at Texas air show killing six

Charlotte News.Net

Chinese businesses brace for renewed slowdowns as Covid surges

Charlotte News.Net

US space plane delivers satellite, conducts experiments on mission

Charlotte News.Net

Orders of Chinese solar products blocked by US over labor concerns

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.