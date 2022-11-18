Hornets' Gordon Hayward makes 'substantial' investment in beastcoast

Charlotte Hornets player Gordon Hayward has made a "substantial" investment in North American esports team beastcoast.

beastcoast CEO Grant Zinn wouldn't divulge the amount but called the investment, struck without agency involvement, "substantial." Hayward is also joining the organization as an adviser.

"Our work together has only just begun," Zinn said in a release Wednesday.

beastcoast also operates office space at the Butler Esports Park, a new on-campus facility at Butler University, Hayward's alma mater. Butler is located in Indianapolis.

"The Pacers are there, the Colts are there, the NCAA is there, the Indy 500 is there ... we're excited to bring esports to a very famous sports town," Zinn said.

--Field Level Media