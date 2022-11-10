Thu, 10 Nov 2022

«Back to Home

Hobbling Hornets head to Miami for back-to-back set

Field Level Media
10 Nov 2022, 17:19 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets have lost six straight games, and the cavalry is not yet arriving.

Charlotte, which visits the Miami Heat on Thursday night, are still without two starters due to injuries: point guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder). In addition, reserve forward Cody Martin (quad) is also injured, and all three players have been ruled out for Thursday night.

"They're getting closer (to returning)," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said of the trio, officially listed as day-to-day. "They're doing everything they can (to return). People stop me on the street and ask me when they're coming back. They're in the gym, working at night, doing double duty."

Last season, Ball averaged 20.1 points and led the Hornets in assists (7.6) and steals (1.6). He established himself as one of the most dynamic point guards in the NBA, blessed with extraordinary court vision. He followed his Rookie of the Year season by making the All-Star Game last season at age 20.

Hayward ranked fourth on the Hornets last season in scoring (15.9) and assists (3.6). But Hayward, who missed 33 games last season, can't seem to stay healthy.

Both of these Hornets stars were effective from 3-point range last season, with Hayward connecting on 39.1 percent and Ball hitting on 38.9 percent.

Without them on Wednesday, the Hornets lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers, 105-95.

Guards Terry Rozier and Dennis Smith Jr. are the main players filling Ball's role of distributor. Both Rozier and Smith entered Wednesday averaging more than 6.0 assists.

Up front, the Hornets are starting forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. and P.J. Washington and center Mason Plumlee. Oubre, though, shot just 1-for-11 on 3-pointers in the loss to Portland, and the Hornets' bench was outscored 35-22.

Then again, the Heat know all about losing to Portland as the Trail Blazers defeated the Heat 110-107 on Monday night.

"It felt like we couldn't get a stop," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

The Heat, who have lost two straight games, have three contests remaining on this four-game homestand to get themselves right.

It would help Miami greatly if shooting guard Tyler Herro returns from a sprained left ankle. He ranks second on the Heat in scoring (19.6) and rebounds (6.4). He is also considered day-to-day.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who had missed two straight games due to injury, returned against Portland and had 16 points, seven assists and season-high-tying six steals.

The Heat need Butler because he is their fourth-quarter closer, routinely attacking the rim and drawing fouls. He leads Miami in free throws per game (7.7), and he makes 88.4 percent of his shots from the line.

Bam Adebayo has been doing his part, as well, averaging 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He ranks among the top three of the team in each category.

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry, on the other hand, has struggled with his shooting this season, making 39.6 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from behind the line. But he does lead the team in assists at 5.8 per game.

After a day off, the teams will play again in Miami on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Blazers hot on the road, hand Hornets sixth straight loss

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers CB Donte Jackson (ankle) questionable vs. Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Trail Blazers put solid start against struggling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Chanderpaul, Edwards and Qadir honoured as newest names in ICC Hall of Fame

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards add to Hornets' recent woes with road victory

Charlotte News.Net

What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads

Charlotte News.Net

Luka Doncic carries scoring feat into Mavericks' showdown with Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Glute force: why big, strong bum muscles matter for your overall health

Charlotte News.Net

Grizzlies look for more home success against Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Teams in turmoil clash as Nets face Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Wear Black to Thursday Night Football

Charlotte News.Net

Blazers hot on the road, hand Hornets seventh straight loss

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons, Panthers fixed on finding passing lane

Charlotte News.Net

Dwight Howard to play this season in Taiwan

Charlotte News.Net

Mouhamed Gueye paces Washington State past Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards, Hornets look to get seasons on track

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals dominate early, cruise past Panthers 42-21

Charlotte News.Net

Nets fight back behind Kevin Durant to top Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals place CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee) on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Ta'Quon Graham, Rashad Fenton and more

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

59
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

New US cancer drug prices rise 53% over five years

Charlotte News.Net

Best and worst airlines and airports ranked for cancellations and delays

Charlotte News.Net

Blazers hope for continued success on road, visit Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Hobbling Hornets head to Miami for back-to-back set

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards hope to find success at home, welcome Mavs

Charlotte News.Net

Blazers hot on the road, hand Hornets sixth straight loss

Charlotte News.Net

Blazers hot on the road, hand Hornets seventh straight loss

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers CB Donte Jackson (ankle) questionable vs. Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons, Panthers fixed on finding passing lane

Charlotte News.Net

Trail Blazers put solid start against struggling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Dwight Howard to play this season in Taiwan

Charlotte News.Net

Chanderpaul, Edwards and Qadir honoured as newest names in ICC Hall of Fame

Charlotte News.Net

Mouhamed Gueye paces Washington State past Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards add to Hornets' recent woes with road victory

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts

Charlotte News.Net

What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards, Hornets look to get seasons on track

Charlotte News.Net

Luka Doncic carries scoring feat into Mavericks' showdown with Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals dominate early, cruise past Panthers 42-21

Charlotte News.Net

Glute force: why big, strong bum muscles matter for your overall health

Charlotte News.Net

Nets fight back behind Kevin Durant to top Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Grizzlies look for more home success against Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals place CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee) on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Teams in turmoil clash as Nets face Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Ta'Quon Graham, Rashad Fenton and more

Charlotte News.Net

Wear Black to Thursday Night Football

Charlotte News.Net

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Ask The Old Guy: Making your voices heard

Charlotte News.Net

Mark Andrews Ruled Out, Doesn't Travel to New Orleans

Charlotte News.Net

Donte Jackson active, despite ankle injury

Charlotte News.Net

Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

Charlotte News.Net

Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

How To Watch and Listen to Bengals vs Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Who will win, Falcons or Chargers Expert Picks

Charlotte News.Net

Raleigh 4th, Charlotte 2nd, for greatest home price increases in U.S.

General

North Carolina News

New US cancer drug prices rise 53% over five years

Charlotte News.Net

Best and worst airlines and airports ranked for cancellations and delays

Charlotte News.Net

After 'rusty' opening win, No. 1 UNC takes on Charleston

Charlotte News.Net

Dolphins bring 3-game win streak into tussle vs. Browns

Charlotte News.Net

No. 2 Gonzaga battles Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln

Charlotte News.Net

Tropical Storm Nicole Bears Down on Bahamas, Florida

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

UK minister to visit Taiwan for trade talks, raising anger of China

Charlotte News.Net

Greek antiquities return to Athens for exhibition

Charlotte News.Net

Haiti gang ends blockade of Port-Au-Prince fuel storage

Charlotte News.Net

US Congress not ready to vote to make daylight-savings time permanent

Charlotte News.Net

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

Charlotte News.Net

New US cancer drug prices rise 53% over five years

Charlotte News.Net

Ukraine has enough gas for winter, prime minister says

Charlotte News.Net

Italy expands drilling rights to hike gas output, lower price

Charlotte News.Net

Kyodo: Japan, South Korea, US to hold talks in mid-November

Charlotte News.Net

US court rules beauty pageant can exclude transgender contestants

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.