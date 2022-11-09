Wed, 09 Nov 2022

«Back to Home

Trail Blazers put solid start against struggling Hornets

Field Level Media
09 Nov 2022, 04:55 GMT+10

Frustrations are building for the Charlotte Hornets, and positive feelings might be the defining trait for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Just a few weeks into the NBA season, trends might be emerging.

It seems like a crucial time for the Hornets, while the Blazers will try to build more momentumon an East Coast swing when the teams meet Wednesday night at Charlotte, N.C.

It's not just defeating the Miami Heat on Monday night that gives the Trail Blazers a spark. The win came with a second-half rally capped by Josh Hart's winning 3-point basket as time expired in the 110-107 outcome.

"Keep grinding and keep grinding," Portland coach Chauncey Billups said. "That's kind of who we are now. To have a fourth quarter the way we had ... one of the best quarters we've had all year."

The Blazers' momentum probably isn't a good sign for the Hornets, who faded down the stretch in their most recent game.

"That's one thing about this team," said Hart, who is making contributions to the best 10-game start in Portland since the 2018-19 season. "We're going to fight and we're going to be gritty."

Charlotte hopes to avoid a winless three-game homestand.

"We're still together. We just know there's another level we can get to, and that's the light at the end of the tunnel," guard Kelly Oubre Jr. said. "We're going to continue to work, we're going to continue to fight, and everything is going to turn around."

The Hornets, mired in a five-game losing streak, can't seem to figure out which area must be addressed the most.

"We shouldn't lose five in a row," forward PJ Washington said. "We've just got to be better, period."

The Hornets' offensive shortcomings have become the culprit for much of the skid, while defensive snags surfaced prominently in a 108-100 home loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday.

"I thought our second-half defense was the biggest problem," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said.

The offensive flow has wavered at times. There were enough positive elements to win some games.

"I actually thought when you get 70 points in the paint, you're shooting the ball well," Clifford said.

Charlotte's injury woes have contributed to the situation. Point guard LaMelo Ball still has not played this season because of an ankle injury but is getting close to a return. Dennis Smith Jr. has started nine of 11 games at point guard but is dealing with an ankle issue also.

The Hornets launched 32 shots from 3-point range in Monday's loss to the Wizards but made only five of those. They are among the bottom half of teams in the league by shooting 33.9 percent from 3-point range.

Charlotte won't be able to let down its attention defensively against the Trail Blazers, who have shown an early knack of pulling out close games. In a four-night span, they had two buzzer-beating victories.

"I think we're just giving the effort and energy defensively to stop teams, and that has been a major difference for us," said Blazers standout Damian Lillard, who is averaging a team-best 29 points per game and just returned from a four-game absence because of a calf strain.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Mouhamed Gueye paces Washington State past Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards, Hornets look to get seasons on track

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals dominate early, cruise past Panthers 42-21

Charlotte News.Net

Nets fight back behind Kevin Durant to top Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals place CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee) on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Balanced attack powers Grizzlies in blowout of Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday

Charlotte News.Net

Skidding Warriors search for answers in New Orleans

Charlotte News.Net

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for at least 5 games

Charlotte News.Net

Grizzlies' up-and-comers return home to meet Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards add to Hornets' recent woes with road victory

Charlotte News.Net

What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads

Charlotte News.Net

Luka Doncic carries scoring feat into Mavericks' showdown with Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Glute force: why big, strong bum muscles matter for your overall health

Charlotte News.Net

Grizzlies look for more home success against Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Teams in turmoil clash as Nets face Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Kings, Magic battle after living on the edge with close results

Charlotte News.Net

'John Wick' prequel series 'The Continental' to debut worldwide on Prime Video in 2023

Charlotte News.Net

NASCAR notebook: Ross Chastain still can't believe decisive move

Charlotte News.Net

Celts get another crack at avenging early loss, host Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

73
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

New US cancer drug prices rise 53% over five years

Charlotte News.Net

Best and worst airlines and airports ranked for cancellations and delays

Charlotte News.Net

Trail Blazers put solid start against struggling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Dwight Howard to play this season in Taiwan

Charlotte News.Net

Chanderpaul, Edwards and Qadir honoured as newest names in ICC Hall of Fame

Charlotte News.Net

Mouhamed Gueye paces Washington State past Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards add to Hornets' recent woes with road victory

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts

Charlotte News.Net

What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards, Hornets look to get seasons on track

Charlotte News.Net

Luka Doncic carries scoring feat into Mavericks' showdown with Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals dominate early, cruise past Panthers 42-21

Charlotte News.Net

Glute force: why big, strong bum muscles matter for your overall health

Charlotte News.Net

Nets fight back behind Kevin Durant to top Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Grizzlies look for more home success against Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals place CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee) on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Teams in turmoil clash as Nets face Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Balanced attack powers Grizzlies in blowout of Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Kings, Magic battle after living on the edge with close results

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday

Charlotte News.Net

'John Wick' prequel series 'The Continental' to debut worldwide on Prime Video in 2023

Charlotte News.Net

Skidding Warriors search for answers in New Orleans

Charlotte News.Net

NASCAR notebook: Ross Chastain still can't believe decisive move

Charlotte News.Net

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for at least 5 games

Charlotte News.Net

Celts get another crack at avenging early loss, host Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Grizzlies' up-and-comers return home to meet Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Wear Black to Thursday Night Football

Charlotte News.Net

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Ask The Old Guy: Making your voices heard

Charlotte News.Net

Mark Andrews Ruled Out, Doesn't Travel to New Orleans

Charlotte News.Net

Donte Jackson active, despite ankle injury

Charlotte News.Net

Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

Charlotte News.Net

Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

How To Watch and Listen to Bengals vs Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Who will win, Falcons or Chargers Expert Picks

Charlotte News.Net

Game Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 9

Charlotte News.Net

Dean Marlowe is pumped to be back in blue and red

Charlotte News.Net

Five More Things To Know About The Arizona Cardinals

Charlotte News.Net

Post-Deadline Ponderings | S.S. Mailbag

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Antoine Winfield Jr. Practices for First Time in Two Weeks

Charlotte News.Net

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Nov 5, 2022 Game Summary - NBA.com

Brooklyn Nets

Thomsens Career Night Lifts Bobcats to Five-Set Win State University Athletics

General

In Kyiv, I saw Ukrainians on the frontlines of a very real culture war - Charlotte Higgins

Guardian Test

Tune in to see this Charlotte chef compete on Food Networks Chopped

General

North Carolina News

New US cancer drug prices rise 53% over five years

Charlotte News.Net

Best and worst airlines and airports ranked for cancellations and delays

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 14 TCU escapes with opening win

Charlotte News.Net

No. 1 UNC strolls to opening win over UNC Wilmington

Charlotte News.Net

Armaan Franklin scores 21 as No. 18 Virginia defeats N.C. Central

Charlotte News.Net

Northwestern keeps record perfect vs. Chicago State

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

US Congress not ready to vote to make daylight-savings time permanent

Charlotte News.Net

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

Charlotte News.Net

New US cancer drug prices rise 53% over five years

Charlotte News.Net

Ukraine has enough gas for winter, prime minister says

Charlotte News.Net

Italy expands drilling rights to hike gas output, lower price

Charlotte News.Net

Kyodo: Japan, South Korea, US to hold talks in mid-November

Charlotte News.Net

US court rules beauty pageant can exclude transgender contestants

Charlotte News.Net

France, Singapore, Switzerland test digital currencies

Charlotte News.Net

CBC News to close China office due to journalist visa request issues

Charlotte News.Net

Pentagon: US State Department approves sale of missiles to Finland

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.