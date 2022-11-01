Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter lead Kings over Hornets

Davion Mitchell came off the bench in place of an injured De'Aaron Fox and scored 23 points, including five straight over a critical stretch in the final 1:26, to lead the Sacramento Kings past the host Charlotte Hornets 115-108 on Monday.

Fox, Sacramento's leading scorer through the first five games of the season, went to the locker room midway through the second quarter following a collision while attempting to draw a charge.

Mitchell was excellent in relief, making 9 of 11 shots from the floor and 5 of 6 from 3-point range. The last of his successful 3-point attempts broke a 108-108 tie with 1:26 remaining.

After Trey Lyles blocked a shot, Mitchell committed a turnover -- but immediately snuffed out Charlotte's ensuing transition opportunity when he poked the ball away from Mason Plumlee. Mitchell then followed his third and final steal of the night with a pull-up jumper to effectively put the game away.

Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 26 points, including 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. It marked the second time in as many games Huerter led Sacramento in scoring, both of which were wins.

Harrison Barnes added 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Keegan Murray scored 12 points despite just 5-of-15 shooting for the game. Domantas Sabonis added nine points, grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds and dished a team-best seven assists.

Charlotte led throughout until the third quarter, building a lead of as many as 15 points. P.J. Washington led all scorers with 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 points and Dennis Smith Jr. finished with 15. The Hornets enjoyed a 54-34 advantage scoring in the paint and knocked down 14 of 29 3-point attempts, but surrendered a 2:1 second-chance point disparity of 22-11 to the Kings.

Charlotte also struggled at the foul line, going 8 of 14. Sacramento made 24 of 28 from the free-throw line.

Monday's win opened a four-game road swing for the Kings. Sacramento will await word on the status of Fox's injury, which was unknown beyond an initial announcement of knee soreness via the team's official Twitter account.

--Field Level Media