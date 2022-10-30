Sun, 30 Oct 2022

Hornets beat Warriors in overtime

Xinhua
30 Oct 2022, 17:30 GMT+10

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- P.J. Washington scored 31 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets past reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors 120-113 in overtime, while the Oklahoma City Thunder also won in overtime against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Superstar Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points and 11 rebounds, but missed a three-pointer at the end of regulation that would have given Golden State the win.

Gordon Hayward scored 23 points and Kelly Oubre added 18 for the Hornets.

At Dallas, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 38 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Dallas star Luka Doncic had 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Mavericks squandered a 16-point lead in the final five minutes of regulation before losing 117-111 in overtime.

The Brooklyn Nets' early-season struggles continued with a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets, featuring the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, have lost four games in a row.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points for the Pacers, including a career-best six three-pointers. Overall, the Pacers poured in 23 three-pointers.

The Milwaukee Bucks triumphed with a 123-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points in the second half and Jrue Holiday added another 34 for the Bucks.

Elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Miami Heat 119-113, the Utah Jazz edged past the Memphis Grizzlies 124-123, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 114-109.

New coach, new result- Charlotte routs Rice in Rossomandos debut - The North State Journal

North State Journal

NC hospitals made millions on federal health insurance - The Charlotte Post

General

North Carolina News

Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Vols throttle No. 19 Kentucky

Charlotte News.Net

Drake Maye (5 TDs) rallies No. 21 North Carolina past Pitt

Charlotte News.Net

What long-term economic stagnation means for climate change

Charlotte News.Net

MJ Morris leads No. 24 NC State to comeback win vs. Virginia Tech

Charlotte News.Net

Report: UNC signs coach Hubert Davis to 6-year deal

Charlotte News.Net

News Releases

International News

Charlotte News.Net
