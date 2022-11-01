Tue, 01 Nov 2022

«Back to Home

Hornets rally late to clip Warriors in OT

Field Level Media
30 Oct 2022, 12:05 GMT+10

Jalen McDaniels scored five key points in overtime as the Charlotte Hornets recovered after blowing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Golden State Warriors 120-113 on Saturday night.

P.J. Washington pumped in 31 points and Gordon Hayward had 23 for the Hornets, who bounced back after a sluggish offensive performance a night earlier at Orlando. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points, Dennis Smith Jr. had 13 and McDaniels tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds and reserve Jordan Poole ended up with 24 points to pace Golden State. Draymond Green added 12 points, Klay Thompson had 11 and Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney both posted 10 for the Warriors, who began a five-game road trip.

Curry, who was playing in his hometown, shot 10-for-22 from the field, making three of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He missed from deep on the final shot of regulation.

The Hornets didn't score for nearly two minutes to begin overtime, but McDaniels had five straight points to forge a 114-111 lead.

Poole's 3-pointer with 2:48 left to play in regulation began a late rally. His trey tied the game at 101. Curry and Green then scored to give the Warriors the lead, but Washington and Smith scored on close-range baskets in the final minute to force overtime.

The Hornets led 57-43 late in the second quarter before holding a 62-50 halftime edge behind Hayward's 15 points.

The Warriors, who fell into a 65-50 hole to begin the second half, went on to outscore Charlotte 33-18 in the third. An 11-2 run to close the quarter put the Warriors ahead entering the fourth.

Curry was the only Golden State starter with a double-digit point total until the final eight minutes of regulation.

The Hornets continue to be without injured starting backcourt mates LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier due to ankle injuries.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Falcons edge Panthers in wild overtime finish

Charlotte News.Net

Magic's Paolo Banchero looks to continue strong start vs. Mavs

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder rally in 4th to stun Mavs in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals coach: WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not headed to IR

Charlotte News.Net

Magic beat Hornets for first win of season

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Akiem Hicks Downgraded to Out for Thursday's Game

Charlotte News.Net

Late for Work 10/27: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Buccaneers Game

Charlotte News.Net

Kings, Hornets clash on heels of impressive victories

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons draw Warriors amid 5-game losing skid

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets rally late to clip Warriors in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Warriors' Stephen Curry set for annual homecoming vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Solid in big spots, Knicks out to hand Bucks first loss

Charlotte News.Net

Seeking first win, Magic back home to battle Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis

Charlotte News.Net

Bucs Falter After Fast Start, Drop 27-22 Decision to Baltimore

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

63
Light Rain in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Hurricane Ian causes damage worth some $75 billion

Charlotte News.Net

Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers sticking with P.J. Walker at QB

Charlotte News.Net

Larry Brown to take medical leave from Memphis staff

Charlotte News.Net

Championship 4 field set after thrilling Martinsville race

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons edge Panthers in wild overtime finish

Charlotte News.Net

Kings, Hornets clash on heels of impressive victories

Charlotte News.Net

Magic's Paolo Banchero looks to continue strong start vs. Mavs

Charlotte News.Net

Pistons draw Warriors amid 5-game losing skid

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder rally in 4th to stun Mavs in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets rally late to clip Warriors in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Bengals coach: WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not headed to IR

Charlotte News.Net

Warriors' Stephen Curry set for annual homecoming vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Magic beat Hornets for first win of season

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Solid in big spots, Knicks out to hand Bucks first loss

Charlotte News.Net

Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction

Charlotte News.Net

Seeking first win, Magic back home to battle Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury

Charlotte News.Net

Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings

Charlotte News.Net

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Akiem Hicks Downgraded to Out for Thursday's Game

Charlotte News.Net

Bucs Falter After Fast Start, Drop 27-22 Decision to Baltimore

Charlotte News.Net

Late for Work 10/27: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Buccaneers Game

Charlotte News.Net

Morning Get to Know WR Brandon Aiyuk

Charlotte News.Net

Bradley Bozeman waited for chance, now it's his job

Charlotte News.Net

Updates: Nick Leverett to Start at Left Guard on Thursday Night

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets beat Warriors in overtime

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Hurricane Ian causes damage worth some $75 billion

Charlotte News.Net

Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize

Charlotte News.Net

No. 18 Virginia opens 'gauntlet' November with North Carolina Central

Charlotte News.Net

Indian Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in several states across US

Charlotte News.Net

The Scariest Halloween Haunted House Attractions

Charlotte News.Net

George RR Martin would have picked different starting point for 'House of the Dragon' series

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine

Charlotte News.Net

Yomiuri news: Japan to purchase Tomahawks from US

Charlotte News.Net

Hurricane Ian causes damage worth some $75 billion

Charlotte News.Net

Founders of Covid vaccine: Cancer treatment may be ready by 2030

Charlotte News.Net

Post-Covid Halloween celebrations result in crisis for South Korea

Charlotte News.Net

Classified report on UFOs to be provided to U.S. Congress on Monday

Charlotte News.Net

Australian soldiers to train Ukrainian troops in UK

Charlotte News.Net

Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize

Charlotte News.Net

Former US military pilot employed in China arrested in Australia

Charlotte News.Net

Putin predicts new centers of power will emerge in the multipolar world

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.