Hornets G James Bouknight charged with DWI

18 Oct 2022, 04:19 GMT+10

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with driving while impaired over the weekend.

The 2021 first-round draft pick was stopped at 1:51 a.m. ET Sunday morning and his bond was listed at $2,500, according to the Mecklenburg County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office. No other details were immediately available.

The team released a statement Monday saying it was aware of the matter.

"We are just gathering information right now so until we more definitively what happened, I really can't comment on it," coach Steve Clifford told the Charlotte Observer.

Drafted 11th overall out of UConn, Bouknight averaged 4.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 31 games (no starts) during his rookie season in 2021-22. Bouknight, 22, shot 38.6 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Hornets tip off the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday night at San Antonio.

