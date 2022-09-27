Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Report: LiAngelo Ball joins brother LaMelo with Hornets

Field Level Media
27 Sep 2022, 02:40 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets signed LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed, one-year deal, The Athletic reported Monday.

The deal reunites Ball with younger brother LaMelo just in time for training camp, which begins Tuesday.

LiAngelo Ball appeared in three games for the Hornets' summer league team, following his G-League season with the Greensboro Swarm. He played in 28 games for the Swarm and averaged 4.2 points in 13.2 minutes. He also shot 36 percent beyond the 3-point arc.

"Playing to get me a main shot with the Hornets," Ball told The Charlotte Observer in July in Las Vegas. "So, I'm just playing for that right now. I take it day by day; I don't really look too far ahead. I just do everything hard and take it day by day."

While playing for the Swarm, LiAngelo relished the opportunity to spend time with his brother, and now they're teammates.

"It helps for sure," LiAngelo Ball said in July. "That's the dude I grew up with. I see Melo every day, talk to him every day. So that's still my brother at the end of the day, even though he's in the league. But yeah, it's cool having him there, man."

