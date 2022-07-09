Sat, 09 Jul 2022

«Back to Home

Hornets G Scottie Lewis undergoes surgery for broken leg

Field Level Media
09 Jul 2022, 07:05 GMT+10

Charlotte Hornets guard Scottie Lewis underwent surgery to repair a broken left leg on Friday, one day after sustaining the injury during a summer league practice in Las Vegas.

Lewis underwent the surgery in Las Vegas. The team said there isn't yet a timetable for his return.

The 22-year-old Lewis was a second-round pick (56th overall) of the Hornets during the 2021 NBA Draft. He played in two games for the team last season, and had one point, one assist and one steal.

Lewis also averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32 games for the Greensboro Swarm of the G League.

Lewis played two seasons of college basketball at Florida.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Pelicans G Devonte' Graham charged with DWI

Charlotte News.Net

Clippers re-sign F Nicolas Batum, G Amir Coffey

Charlotte News.Net

Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Nuggets, Wizards complete four-player trade

Charlotte News.Net

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

2022 Opponent Review: Carolina Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

F Lorenzo Insigne (calf) to have Toronto FC debut delayed

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Heat agree to 3-year deal with Caleb Martin

Charlotte News.Net

Eloy Jimenez back from IL, returns to lineup for White Sox

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC beats Houston to earn first-ever road win

Charlotte News.Net

How the Baker Mayfield trade to Panthers shakes up NFC South

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

93
Partly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Hornets G Scottie Lewis undergoes surgery for broken leg

Charlotte News.Net

Nashville SC brace for stern test from Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Amrita Arora spreading style in London

Charlotte News.Net

Julia Quinn, Shonda Rhimes team up for 'Bridgerton' prequel novel about Queen Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Former US cop Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for George Floyd's murder

Charlotte News.Net

Pelicans G Devonte' Graham charged with DWI

Charlotte News.Net

F Lorenzo Insigne (calf) to have Toronto FC debut delayed

Charlotte News.Net

Clippers re-sign F Nicolas Batum, G Amir Coffey

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Heat agree to 3-year deal with Caleb Martin

Charlotte News.Net

Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Eloy Jimenez back from IL, returns to lineup for White Sox

Charlotte News.Net

Nuggets, Wizards complete four-player trade

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC beats Houston to earn first-ever road win

Charlotte News.Net

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

How the Baker Mayfield trade to Panthers shakes up NFC South

Charlotte News.Net

2022 Opponent Review: Carolina Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Hornets G Scottie Lewis undergoes surgery for broken leg

Charlotte News.Net

Hall of Fame referee Hugh Evans dies at 81

Charlotte News.Net

Hall of Fame referee Hugh Evans dies at 78

Charlotte News.Net

Mariners, on cruise control, host sinking Blue Jays

Charlotte News.Net

MLB roundup: Padres edge Giants after Jurickson Profar's injury

Charlotte News.Net

Former US cop Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for George Floyd's murder

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Japan's Shinzo Abe dies after being shot, alleged assassin in custody

Charlotte News.Net

Jailed suspect confesses to 2017 murder of Malta journalist

Charlotte News.Net

Japan stunned by attempted assassination of longest-serving prime minister

Charlotte News.Net

Rehman terms rain casualties 'national disaster' as death toll climbs to 77

Charlotte News.Net

Italy declares state of emergency due to drought in Po river area

Charlotte News.Net

Australia PM pledges to end Russian gold imports

Charlotte News.Net

German health minister encourages use of COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid

Charlotte News.Net

Summer travel returns after two years shut down during Covid pandemic

Charlotte News.Net

Six killed in glacier collapse in Italian Alps

Charlotte News.Net

USA to assist Qatar with World Cup security

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.