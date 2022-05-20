Fri, 20 May 2022

Hornets extend GM Mitch Kupchak

Field Level Media
20 May 2022, 09:05 GMT+10

Charlotte general manager Mitch Kupchak said Thursday that he has signed a multiyear extension with the Hornets.

Hired in 2018, Kupchak's contract was set to expire this summer.

"For better or for worse, I will be here for the next couple of years," said Kupchak, who didn't say how long the extension was for.

Kupchak, 67, is in the midst of a coaching search after firing James Borrego last month in a surprising move. Borrego took the Hornets to the play-in tournament for the second straight year. Charlotte increased its win total by 10 in each of the last two seasons under Borrego.

Thursday was also Kupchak's first public comments since dispatching Borrego on April 22.

"The decision was made to seek out another voice, to be honest with you. Coach Borrego was great for four years," Kupchak said. "I just felt that at the end of the day it was time to go in another direction. It was time to go to another voice, another coach to bring us hopefully the same kind of improvement that Coach Borrego gave us the first three years."

--Field Level Media

