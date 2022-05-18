Wed, 18 May 2022

«Back to Home

Magic win No. 1 overall pick in NBA draft lottery

Field Level Media
18 May 2022, 10:55 GMT+10

The Orlando Magic won the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in Tuesday night's lottery held in Chicago.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will pick No. 2. The Houston Rockets were No. 3, and the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons rounded out the top 5.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, Auburn forward Jabari Smith and Duke forward Paolo Banchero are considered the top three prospects available, without a clear front-runner for No. 1.

The NBA Draft combine is also in Chicago this week, ahead of the June 1 deadline for players to pull out of consideration and return to college. The draft will be held on June 23 in Brooklyn.

Orlando, Houston and Detroit all entered the night with a 14 percent chance to win the No. 1 pick. Houston posted the league's worst regular-season record (20-62), followed by Orlando (22-60) and Detroit (23-59).

Oklahoma City had 24 wins last season, giving the Thunder a 12 percent chance at No. 1 on Tuesday. The Thunder ended up leaping Houston and Detroit. The Kings (30-52) had just a 7.5 percent likelihood of winning No. 1.

The Pistons selected Cade Cunningham first overall in 2021. As a bottom-three team, they were guaranteed a top-five pick in the draft under the revised lottery rules -- and dropped as far as they could to No. 5.

The Los Angeles Lakers received the No. 8 overall pick, which was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade. The Los Angeles Clippers' No. 12 pick was sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Paul George trade.

The lottery system identified the teams selecting in the top 14. Regular-season records determine the order of selections 15-30.

The full lottery order for the 2022 NBA Draft is as follows:

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (via LA Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (via LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

The remainder of the first round:

15. Charlotte (via New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (via Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (via Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (via Utah)

23. Philadelphia^^

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (via Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (via Phoenix)

^^ Pick may be conveyed to Brooklyn

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
CF Montreal blank Charlotte FC, runs unbeaten streak to 8

Charlotte News.Net

Starved for goals, Inter Miami set to face D.C. United

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers eyeing Sean Payton for 2023 season

Charlotte News.Net

DJ Moore named honorary pace car driver for 2022 Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte News.Net

Lunchbreak: Scheduling Quirks for Vikings & Across NFL

Charlotte News.Net

Scouting Bengals CFA Class Of 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Steelers release 2022 schedule

Charlotte News.Net

Es Oficial! Los 49ers Revelan el Calendario de la Temporada 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Los Rams dan a conocer el calendario oficial de 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Jaguars announce 2022 schedule

Charlotte News.Net

Home run-happy Yankees look for another win vs. White Sox

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte to test home prowess against Montreal

Charlotte News.Net

NBA announces Abu Dhabi games amid criticism

Charlotte News.Net

Chiefs Announce Promotions to Vice President Roles

Charlotte News.Net

¡Es Oficial! Los 49ers Revelan el Calendario de la Temporada 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Seahawks Sign WR Deontez Alexander & WR Kevin Kassis

Charlotte News.Net

New Orleans Saints 2022 schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Charlotte News.Net

It's Official! 49ers Reveal 2022 Season Schedule

Charlotte News.Net

Rams release official 2022 schedule

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

67
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Mercedes-Benz issues recall for 292,000 US vehicles

Charlotte News.Net

Magic win No. 1 overall pick in NBA draft lottery

Charlotte News.Net

Nashville hosts Montreal, aims to extend home streak

Charlotte News.Net

Luis Robert's blast in 10th lifts White Sox past Royals

Charlotte News.Net

White Sox look for jolt, kick off 5-game set vs. Royals

Charlotte News.Net

CF Montreal blank Charlotte FC, runs unbeaten streak to 8

Charlotte News.Net

Home run-happy Yankees look for another win vs. White Sox

Charlotte News.Net

Starved for goals, Inter Miami set to face D.C. United

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte to test home prowess against Montreal

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers eyeing Sean Payton for 2023 season

Charlotte News.Net

NBA announces Abu Dhabi games amid criticism

Charlotte News.Net

DJ Moore named honorary pace car driver for 2022 Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte News.Net

Chiefs Announce Promotions to Vice President Roles

Charlotte News.Net

Lunchbreak: Scheduling Quirks for Vikings & Across NFL

Charlotte News.Net

¡Es Oficial! Los 49ers Revelan el Calendario de la Temporada 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Scouting Bengals CFA Class Of 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Seahawks Sign WR Deontez Alexander & WR Kevin Kassis

Charlotte News.Net

Steelers release 2022 schedule

Charlotte News.Net

New Orleans Saints 2022 schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Charlotte News.Net

Es Oficial! Los 49ers Revelan el Calendario de la Temporada 2022

Charlotte News.Net

It's Official! 49ers Reveal 2022 Season Schedule

Charlotte News.Net

Los Rams dan a conocer el calendario oficial de 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Rams release official 2022 schedule

Charlotte News.Net

Jaguars announce 2022 schedule

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Mercedes-Benz issues recall for 292,000 US vehicles

Charlotte News.Net

Jose Berrios, Blue Jays shut out Mariners

Charlotte News.Net

Trump's Republican Political Clout Faces Another Test on Tuesday

Charlotte News.Net

Streaking Tigers chase another win over Rays

Charlotte News.Net

IBM: 6 Black Colleges Getting Cybersecurity Centers

Charlotte News.Net

MLB roundup: Pirates pull off 1-0 win despite being no-hit by Reds

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

China decries changes on US government website supporting Taiwan

Charlotte News.Net

Large crowds flood Vatican for announcement of new saints

Charlotte News.Net

"Powerful people" accept corruption as the norm, says former Pakistani PM \

Charlotte News.Net

Over 700,000 Ukraine refugees safe in Germany: report

Charlotte News.Net

US airlines seek end to Covid testing for international travel

Charlotte News.Net

Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Czech resort

Charlotte News.Net

Combined resistance groups destroy military outpost in Shan State

Charlotte News.Net

Illegal migrants' boat breaks down: Tunisian navy rescues 32 Bengalis

Charlotte News.Net

Compensation to victims of 2021 condo collapse OKd at $1 billion

Charlotte News.Net

Massacre at Buffalo, NY, being treated as hate crime

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.