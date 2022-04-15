Fri, 15 Apr 2022

«Back to Home

NBA announces $50K fine for Hornets' Miles Bridges

Field Level Media
15 Apr 2022, 09:25 GMT+10

The NBA announced a $50,000 fine for Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, one day after he threw his mouthpiece into the stands.

Bridges apologized after the incident in which his mouthpiece struck a young fan. He threw it after receiving two technical fouls in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets went on to lose 132-103 against the host Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference play-in game.

A fan taunted Bridges on his way to the locker room, and he responded by throwing the mouthpiece in the fan's direction. But it hit a girl two seats over instead.

"I was aiming for the guy that was screaming at me and it hit a little girl," Bridges said. "So that's definitely unacceptable on my part and I take full responsibility. ...

"That's out of character for me. You've been around me; I don't act like that or ever flash out like that. So that was definitely wrong, a lot of emotions and hopefully I can get in contact with the young girl and sincerely apologize to her and do something nice for her, but that's definitely on me."

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
White Sox shoot for three-game sweep of Mariners

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks oust Hornets, advance to play-in matchup with Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks heavily-backed play-in favorites against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Nets big favorite to win high-scoring play-in opener

Charlotte News.Net

Cam Newton under fire after sexist comments

Charlotte News.Net

Nets, Pelicans among favorites in NBA play-in games

Charlotte News.Net

Cavs, Nets to run it back again for East play-in game

Charlotte News.Net

Magic set 3-point records, end skid vs. Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks top Rockets, clinch ninth seed in East

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving, Nets clinch No. 7 seed with close win over Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets F Gordon Hayward (foot) out at least 2 weeks

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets' Miles Bridges apologizes for tossing mouthpiece at fan

Charlotte News.Net

Trae Young fuels 3rd-quarter burst as Hawks oust Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Nets hold up Cavs, wrap up East's No. 7 seed

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets want to 'make it tough' for Hawks' Trae Young

Charlotte News.Net

White Sox place P Lucas Giolito, OF AJ Pollock on IL

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Cavs preparing for C Jarrett Allen to miss play-in game

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks-Bulls, Warriors-Nuggets among first-round playoff matchups

Charlotte News.Net

Eastern Conference play-in set: Cavs at Nets, Hornets at Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets down Wizards, will be 10th seed in East

Charlotte News.Net

Jordy Alcivar's corner kick lifts Charlotte over Atlanta United

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

78
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

US mortgage rates rising at fastest rate in three decades

Charlotte News.Net

NBA announces $50K fine for Hornets' Miles Bridges

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks popular favorite ahead of Cavs play-in tilt

Charlotte News.Net

Mariners smack three home runs, beat White Sox to end skid

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks carry momentum into play-in showdown vs. Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

White Sox shoot for three-game sweep of Mariners

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets' Miles Bridges apologizes for tossing mouthpiece at fan

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks oust Hornets, advance to play-in matchup with Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

Trae Young fuels 3rd-quarter burst as Hawks oust Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks heavily-backed play-in favorites against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Nets hold up Cavs, wrap up East's No. 7 seed

Charlotte News.Net

Nets big favorite to win high-scoring play-in opener

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets want to 'make it tough' for Hawks' Trae Young

Charlotte News.Net

Cam Newton under fire after sexist comments

Charlotte News.Net

White Sox place P Lucas Giolito, OF AJ Pollock on IL

Charlotte News.Net

Nets, Pelicans among favorites in NBA play-in games

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Cavs preparing for C Jarrett Allen to miss play-in game

Charlotte News.Net

Cavs, Nets to run it back again for East play-in game

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks-Bulls, Warriors-Nuggets among first-round playoff matchups

Charlotte News.Net

Magic set 3-point records, end skid vs. Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Eastern Conference play-in set: Cavs at Nets, Hornets at Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks top Rockets, clinch ninth seed in East

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets down Wizards, will be 10th seed in East

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving, Nets clinch No. 7 seed with close win over Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Jordy Alcivar's corner kick lifts Charlotte over Atlanta United

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets F Gordon Hayward (foot) out at least 2 weeks

Charlotte News.Net

On to '22: Linebackers

Charlotte News.Net

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft a Wide Receiver in First Three Rounds

Charlotte News.Net

Taste of the Panthers returns in 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers, Atrium Health to hold Parents Playbook event

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte neighborhood the latest to fight back against corporate owners turning homes into rentals

General

Strawberry farms in the Charlotte area- Where to pick your own strawberries

General

North Carolina News

US mortgage rates rising at fastest rate in three decades

Charlotte News.Net

Mariners smack three home runs, beat White Sox to end skid

Charlotte News.Net

LT Cam Robinson signs franchise tag with Jaguars

Charlotte News.Net

Tar Heels C Armando Bacot returning for senior season

Charlotte News.Net

Rays score two runs in 10th to top A's

Charlotte News.Net

Rays score two runs in ninth to top A's

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Russia claims Ukraine launching attacks into its territory

Charlotte News.Net

NATO weapons arriving in Ukraine to be targeted by Russian military

Charlotte News.Net

Portland sees 1.6 inch snow in April, first time in 120 years

Charlotte News.Net

Fauci: It is now up to Americans to assess their own COVID-19 risks

Charlotte News.Net

Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing bridge

Charlotte News.Net

Ahmad Al-Manasra case highlights abuse of Palestinian child prisoners

Charlotte News.Net

Japan, Philippines agree to further defense cooperation

Charlotte News.Net

People show their love for Pakitsan's ousted Imran Khan

Charlotte News.Net

Chinese national sentenced in US for stealing trade secrets

Charlotte News.Net

Russian government angered at sanctioning of Putin daughters

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.