Wed, 06 Apr 2022

«Back to Home

Tyler Herro, Heat go on scoring binge, rout Hornets

Field Level Media
06 Apr 2022, 12:40 GMT+10

Tyler Herro scored a season high 35 points, leading the host Miami Heat to a 144-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

Miami set records for most points in a regulation game and most 3-pointers in any contest (23).

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, a team-high eight assists and five rebounds as Miami (52-28) won its fifth straight game. The Heat also swept their four-game season series against the Hornets.

Heat center Bam Adebayo added 22 points and nine rebounds. Miami also got 21 points from Duncan Robinson on 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers.

However, the Heat lost starting forward P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) in the first half. He finished with seven points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.

Miles Bridges scored 14 of his team-high 29 points in the third quarter for Charlotte (40-39). Bridges made 11-of-16 shots from the floor, including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers.

Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball had 18 points and a game-high 14 assists.

Miami was without starting point guard Kyle Lowry (rest) and backup center Dewayne Dedmon (sprained right ankle).

The Heat was also without coach Erik Spoelstra (COVID-19 protocol) for the second straight game. He was again replaced by assistant Chris Quinn.

Charlotte was without Gordon Hayward (sore left foot).

In the first quarter, Charlotte made its first five shots and raced to a 14-4 lead. By the end of the quarter, Charlotte led 32-29 thanks to 58.3 percent shooting and a 7-0 edge on fast-break points. Miami shot just 42.9 percent.

The Heat responded by shooting 77.3 percent in the second quarter, including 6-for-8 on 3-pointers, and scored 41 points en route to a 70-60 halftime lead. Robinson led all first-half scorers with 18 points, making 6-of-7 from long range.

Charlotte started the third quarter on an 8-0 run by making four straight shots in the paint.

The Hornets edged ahead 80-79 on P.J. Washington's floater with eight minutes left in the third. By the end of the quarter, Miami led 102-97, although Charlotte shot 70 percent for the period.

However, the Heat got off to a 17-5 start in the fourth, pulling away for the victory.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Cavaliers look to steady ship against sinking Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors aim to snap Hawks' five-game win streak

Charlotte News.Net

Nets hope for more than a one-man show vs. Rockets

Charlotte News.Net

WWE WrestleMania 38: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to beat Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair ousts Ronda Rousey

Charlotte News.Net

Union blank Charlotte FC to remain unbeaten

Charlotte News.Net

Netflix's 'You' season 4 adds new cast members

Charlotte News.Net

Red Bulls, Revolution both looking to find a groove

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks host Nets with play-in seeding on the line

Charlotte News.Net

Vikings agree to terms with veteran G Chris Reed

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers determined to play better D against Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks ease by Cavs into playoffs

Charlotte News.Net

Nets rule out Ben Simmons through play-in tourney

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets looking to avoid season sweep by Heat

Charlotte News.Net

WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar to become undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers, 76ers aim to build on wins in home stretch

Charlotte News.Net

Joel Embiid paces 76ers in rout of Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Unbeaten Union readies for surging Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Atlanta United look to keep rolling aginst D.C. United

Charlotte News.Net

FC Cincinnati out to make franchise history against CF Montreal

Charlotte News.Net

Sixers aim to stop slide, host motivated Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks ease by Cavs to seal play-in berth

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

63
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Biden to invoke Defense Production Act for EV batteries, clean energy

Charlotte News.Net

US: Skippy recalls 161,692 pounds of peanut butter

Charlotte News.Net

Tyler Herro, Heat go on scoring binge, rout Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving scores 42 as Nets top Rockets, stay in hunt

Charlotte News.Net

76ers drill season-high 23 treys in road win over Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers look to steady ship against sinking Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Nets rule out Ben Simmons through play-in tourney

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors aim to snap Hawks' five-game win streak

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets looking to avoid season sweep by Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Nets hope for more than a one-man show vs. Rockets

Charlotte News.Net

WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar to become undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Charlotte News.Net

WWE WrestleMania 38: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to beat Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair ousts Ronda Rousey

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers, 76ers aim to build on wins in home stretch

Charlotte News.Net

Union blank Charlotte FC to remain unbeaten

Charlotte News.Net

Joel Embiid paces 76ers in rout of Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Netflix's 'You' season 4 adds new cast members

Charlotte News.Net

Unbeaten Union readies for surging Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Red Bulls, Revolution both looking to find a groove

Charlotte News.Net

Atlanta United look to keep rolling aginst D.C. United

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks host Nets with play-in seeding on the line

Charlotte News.Net

FC Cincinnati out to make franchise history against CF Montreal

Charlotte News.Net

Vikings agree to terms with veteran G Chris Reed

Charlotte News.Net

Sixers aim to stop slide, host motivated Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers determined to play better D against Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks ease by Cavs to seal play-in berth

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks ease by Cavs into playoffs

Charlotte News.Net

Austin Corbett ready for next step in "whirlwind" career

Charlotte News.Net

Chris Westry Signs With Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers connections to North Carolina-Duke Final Four contest

Charlotte News.Net

Widespread Rain and Isolated Storms Roll In Tuesday PM - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Sanditon Season 2 Episode 3- Charlotte Likes Alexander But - TVLine

General

Where to Get Seafood in Charlotte Right Now - Charlotte Magazine

General

Nuggets Capitalize On 2nd-Chance Points to Beat Hornets

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Man Is Charged With Insider Trading O-WDNC

FBI

Drug Dealer Who Brought Young Children to Drug Deal Receives 78 Months in Federal Prison O-EDNC

FBI

Police- Woman Shot in Forehead While Driving in Charlotte - U.S. News & World Report

General

On the whole, New Edition show was old-school fun. But some of the pieces were puzzling.

General

North Carolina News

Biden to invoke Defense Production Act for EV batteries, clean energy

Charlotte News.Net

US: Skippy recalls 161,692 pounds of peanut butter

Charlotte News.Net

Elon head coach Mike Schrage resigns to join Duke staff

Charlotte News.Net

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby to step down later this year

Charlotte News.Net

Saint Peter's stars Doug Edert, Daryl Banks in transfer portal

Charlotte News.Net

A history of Easter feasts and why the English breakfast might be medieval

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Taiwan: Re-opening plans will not be affected by new COVID-19 cases

Charlotte News.Net

Director of Nicaraguan opposition paper sentenced to 9 years in prison

Charlotte News.Net

Russia to allow entry to 67 countries that didn't support sanctions

Charlotte News.Net

Cannabis sales pass $500,000 in first 12 hours of New Mexico launch

Charlotte News.Net

Oldest serving US park ranger retires at 100

Charlotte News.Net

Biden to invoke Defense Production Act for EV batteries, clean energy

Charlotte News.Net

Thousands of Malaysian workers return home as country reopens

Charlotte News.Net

Following White House meeting, Vermont Lt. Gov. positive for Covid

Charlotte News.Net

Congress expected to pass limits on cost of insulin

Charlotte News.Net

Pacific nations objecting to China, Solomon Islands security treaty

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.