Sat, 02 Apr 2022

«Back to Home

Sixers aim to stop slide, host motivated Hornets

Field Level Media
02 Apr 2022, 01:55 GMT+10

The Philadelphia 76ers hoped to be peaking as they head closer to the start of the playoffs.

Instead, they're careening in the opposite direction.

The Sixers bid to avoid a fourth consecutive loss on Saturday afternoon when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

After falling to the Phoenix Sunsand Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia (46-30) dropped a 102-94 decision on the road against the Detroit Pistons Thursday. The troubling fact was how the Sixers were blown out down the stretch by a 21-win team.

Joel Embiid produced 37 points and 15 rebounds, but it was far from enough as the Sixers' bench players struggled mightily.

"At halftime, we were shooting 42 percent and I just thought the fouls bailed us out. We were awful in the first half, too," Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said. "I just thought we played with very little life tonight, didn't play together tonight at all. That's something we've been doing so it's just one of those nights. Tough one."

For a franchise with championship aspirations, it was a maddening sign to fall apart in the fourth quarter against a team headed for the NBA Lottery.

"We still are really working on the chemistry," Embiid said. "We're working on the spacing, where everybody should be at, and it's a work in progress. We don't have a lot of time, but that's why we have shootaround and practices every day to try and get on the same page. But hopefully by the time the playoffs roll around, we'll know what to do."

The Hornets will look to strengthen their playoff position when they visit the Sixers.

Charlotte (40-37) officially qualified for the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season following Wednesday's 125-114 win on the road against the New York Knicks.

Miles Bridges led the way with 31 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 21 and LaMelo Ball continued his stellar all-around play with 20 points, 15 assists and five rebounds.

With five regular-season games remaining, the Hornets are far from satisfied.

"We can't be content -- we haven't done (anything)," Oubre said. "So we've got to continue to work, stay humble and continue to grind and create our own narrative for the future and establish ourselves in an area for sure that is in the winning light. So we've got to continue to stay hungry and stay humble."

The Hornets have been inconsistent all season, but they're now healthy and surging toward the postseason.

Yet they're not exactly exhilarated.

"That came from the players," Hornets coach James Borrego said of the mood in the locker room after solidifying a playoff berth.

"They want more. Obviously, I want more for them. But it's got to come from them. We're not done. We want more. We are not satisfied with being in a play-in position here. We want to climb. We want to get better. We want to build momentum. So that's the goal right now."

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
'Bridgerton' spinoff casts India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Suns match franchise wins record

Charlotte News.Net

We're two physios who ran away with the circus. Here's what we learned

Charlotte News.Net

Kevin Durant scores 41 as Nets rally past Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks take run of late-season success up against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Free agent QB Cam Newton 'waiting on the best fit'

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving gets home encore when Nets face Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Lions to be featured team in 2022 'Hard Knocks'

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Hornets spoil Kyrie Irving's home debut

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks look to complete four-game season sweep of Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Luxury dine-in cinema makes its debut in north Charlotte WSOC TV

General

Hawks soaring, Cavs skidding ahead of key matchup

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets push past Knicks in battle for play-in position

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks feel happy, Nets lucky about their defense

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks, Trae Young see opportunity against depleted Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Nuggets put late-season push up against fading Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Nikola Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Colts hire John Fox as senior defensive assistant

Charlotte News.Net

Oscars: Will Smith wins best actor award after slapping Chris Rock, 'CODA', 'Dune' bag top honours

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets spoil homecoming for Nets' Kyrie Irving

Charlotte News.Net

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets prepare for improving Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

59
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Biden's approval falls to lowest level, Democrats wary of midterms

Charlotte News.Net

Sixers aim to stop slide, host motivated Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers determined to play better D against Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks ease by Cavs to seal play-in berth

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks ease by Cavs into playoffs

Charlotte News.Net

'Bridgerton' spinoff casts India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks soaring, Cavs skidding ahead of key matchup

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Suns match franchise wins record

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets push past Knicks in battle for play-in position

Charlotte News.Net

We're two physios who ran away with the circus. Here's what we learned

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks feel happy, Nets lucky about their defense

Charlotte News.Net

Kevin Durant scores 41 as Nets rally past Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks, Trae Young see opportunity against depleted Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks take run of late-season success up against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Nuggets put late-season push up against fading Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Free agent QB Cam Newton 'waiting on the best fit'

Charlotte News.Net

Nikola Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving gets home encore when Nets face Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Colts hire John Fox as senior defensive assistant

Charlotte News.Net

Lions to be featured team in 2022 'Hard Knocks'

Charlotte News.Net

Oscars: Will Smith wins best actor award after slapping Chris Rock, 'CODA', 'Dune' bag top honours

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Hornets spoil Kyrie Irving's home debut

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets spoil homecoming for Nets' Kyrie Irving

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks look to complete four-game season sweep of Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets prepare for improving Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Luxury dine-in cinema makes its debut in north Charlotte WSOC TV

General

Now open- Harry's Grille and Tavern expands with second Charlotte location Charlotte

General

Charlotte City Council Adopts the Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map

General

Where uninsured patients still can find free COVID tests, vaccines in Charlotte

General

A rising star. High school senior dies in fiery North Carolina crash, officials say

General

Charlotte SHOUT! is back for 17 days this April. Here are a few dont-miss events.

General

North Carolina News

US seeks new local lithium sources for batteries

Charlotte News.Net

Biden's approval falls to lowest level, Democrats wary of midterms

Charlotte News.Net

Final Four: Duke-North Carolina showdown drawing mixed action

Charlotte News.Net

South Carolina headlines powerhouse women's Final Four

Charlotte News.Net

Vietnamese Carmaker to Build Electric Vehicles in N Carolina

Charlotte News.Net

Canes have scoring groove back with Habs up next

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Florida has nearly 1.7 million empty homes, highest in U.S.

Charlotte News.Net

Honduras Supreme Court ok's extradition of former president to U.S.

Charlotte News.Net

USA approves 2nd booster shots for those 50 years old and over

Charlotte News.Net

Yale employee pleads guilty to stealing $40 million in electronics

Charlotte News.Net

US seeks new local lithium sources for batteries

Charlotte News.Net

Well-fed 500-pound bear living near US university captured, relocated

Charlotte News.Net

Iditarod punishes 3 mushers for sheltering dogs in windstorm

Charlotte News.Net

US Congressman Fortenberry resigns after convicted of lying to FBI

Charlotte News.Net

Biden's approval falls to lowest level, Democrats wary of midterms

Charlotte News.Net

Afghan women banned from flying without male chaperone by Taliban

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.