Wed, 30 Mar 2022

«Back to Home

Knicks take run of late-season success up against Hornets

Field Level Media
30 Mar 2022, 07:19 GMT+10

The New York Knicks' recent surge into the playoff race is bittersweet since it appears to have come too late to extend the season.

But coach Tom Thibodeau is adamant there is value in playing meaningful late-season games for the Knicks, who will try again Wednesday night to do their part to remain in the running for the final Eastern Conference play-in spot when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

Both teams were off Tuesday after playing at home Monday night. The Knicks extended their winning streak to a season-high four games by edging the Chicago Bulls 109-104 and the Hornets fell to the Denver Nuggets 113-109.

The results added a little intrigue to what is shaping up to be a mostly suspense-free race for the final three berths in the play-in tournament. The Knicks (34-42) remained 4 1/2 games behind the 10th-place Atlanta Hawks (38-37), who occupy the final play-in spot, while remaining technically in contention for the eighth and ninth spots as well.

One more loss will likely end any play-in hopes for the Knicks, who will be eliminated from contention by any combination of their own loses and wins by the Hawks that add up to three. It would mark a step backward after the Knicks snapped a seven-year playoff drought last season.

But New York has seven players on the roster 24-years-old or younger, including the trio of RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Obi Toppin, who combined for 51 points Monday night. Thibodeau believes battling into late March, and perhaps early April, can pay dividends as the team has won nine of 13 following a seven-game losing streak.

"The big thing is we're playing all these young guys and they're gaining valuable experience," Thibodeau said. "And you're never eliminated until you're eliminated. I don't want a quitting spirit on our team. I want to keep playing. Until we're eliminated, we're going to keep playing."

The final leg of the regular season is vital for the similarly young Hornets, who also have seven players age 24 or younger as they try and snap the longest postseason drought in the East.

Charlotte, which last qualified for the playoffs in 2016, finished in ninth place in the East during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season before finishing in 10th place last year, when it was eliminated from the play-in tournament with a 144-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

With six wins in their last eight games, the Hornets have also found success at the right time, though the loss Monday all but ensured they'll have to take the play-in path. Heading into play Tuesday, Charlotte was 4 1/2 games behind Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls, who occupy the final guaranteed playoff spot.

"We're a young team and it's playoff push time," said Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who had 27 points and 11 rebounds Monday. "So we really don't have time for fatigue."

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Kyrie Irving gets home encore when Nets face Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Lions to be featured team in 2022 'Hard Knocks'

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Hornets spoil Kyrie Irving's home debut

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks look to complete four-game season sweep of Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Heather Knight 'really pleased' after England qualify for semis

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Ban skipper Nigar Sultana expresses disappointment after loss against Eng

Charlotte News.Net

Karol Swiderski's brace leads Charlotte past Cincinnati

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving says he plans to sign extension with Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte Ritchie joins cast of Netflix's 'You' season 4

Charlotte News.Net

Towns' quick start propels Timberwolves over Mavericks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers WR Shi Smith arrested on gun, drug charges

Charlotte News.Net

Colts hire John Fox as senior defensive assistant

Charlotte News.Net

Oscars: Will Smith wins best actor award after slapping Chris Rock, 'CODA', 'Dune' bag top honours

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets spoil homecoming for Nets' Kyrie Irving

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving to make home debut when Nets host Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Women CWC: Eng's Sophia Dunkley looking forward to semi-final clash

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Defending champions England thrash Bangladesh to seal semis spot

Charlotte News.Net

Karol Swiderski's braces leads Charlotte past Cincinnati

Charlotte News.Net

Young Knicks bring 'fast and free' style to Detroit

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Slumping Heat collapse in loss to Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets survive tight fourth quarter to beat Jazz

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

55
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Incarceration of kids becoming a thorny issue for legislators

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks take run of late-season success up against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Nuggets put late-season push up against fading Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Free agent QB Cam Newton 'waiting on the best fit'

Charlotte News.Net

Nikola Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving gets home encore when Nets face Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Colts hire John Fox as senior defensive assistant

Charlotte News.Net

Lions to be featured team in 2022 'Hard Knocks'

Charlotte News.Net

Oscars: Will Smith wins best actor award after slapping Chris Rock, 'CODA', 'Dune' bag top honours

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Hornets spoil Kyrie Irving's home debut

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets spoil homecoming for Nets' Kyrie Irving

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks look to complete four-game season sweep of Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving to make home debut when Nets host Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Heather Knight 'really pleased' after England qualify for semis

Charlotte News.Net

Women CWC: Eng's Sophia Dunkley looking forward to semi-final clash

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Ban skipper Nigar Sultana expresses disappointment after loss against Eng

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Defending champions England thrash Bangladesh to seal semis spot

Charlotte News.Net

Karol Swiderski's brace leads Charlotte past Cincinnati

Charlotte News.Net

Karol Swiderski's braces leads Charlotte past Cincinnati

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving says he plans to sign extension with Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Young Knicks bring 'fast and free' style to Detroit

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte Ritchie joins cast of Netflix's 'You' season 4

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Slumping Heat collapse in loss to Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Towns' quick start propels Timberwolves over Mavericks

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets survive tight fourth quarter to beat Jazz

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers WR Shi Smith arrested on gun, drug charges

Charlotte News.Net

Cincinnati visits Charlotte looking for third straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers GM on Cam Newton: 'We'll see where it goes'

Charlotte News.Net

NFL officiating leader Wayne Mackie dies at 62

Charlotte News.Net

Charlie Puth breaks down reflecting on 'worst breakup' of his life

Charlotte News.Net

National Medal of Honor Breaks Ground in Arlington

Charlotte News.Net

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets prepare for improving Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Incarceration of kids becoming a thorny issue for legislators

Charlotte News.Net

Report: NC State F Manny Bates entering transfer portal

Charlotte News.Net

No. 2 UConn drops No. 1 NC State in double OT to reach Final Four

Charlotte News.Net

Final Four: Kansas popular favorite; public split on Duke-UNC

Charlotte News.Net

Duke's Paolo Banchero new MOP favorite

Charlotte News.Net

Oscars: Will Smith wins best actor award after slapping Chris Rock, 'CODA', 'Dune' bag top honours

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Afghan women banned from flying without male chaperone by Taliban

Charlotte News.Net

As danger builds, time for world to rid itself of nuclear weapons

Charlotte News.Net

19,000 people evacuated due to Colorado wildfire

Charlotte News.Net

Montana hiker found dead after suspected grizzly attack

Charlotte News.Net

North Korea tests nuclear-capable ICBM

Charlotte News.Net

Giant diamond nicknamed The Rock to go on auction block in Dubai

Charlotte News.Net

Biden urged by CEOs of major US airlines to drop masks on planes

Charlotte News.Net

Gen. Hlaing, deputy Soe Win blamed for crimes against humanity: Report

Charlotte News.Net

AL leader Tipu among two gunned down in Shahjahanpur, Bangladesh

Charlotte News.Net

Taliban orders girls' high schools in Afghanistan to remain closed

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.