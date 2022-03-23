Wed, 23 Mar 2022

«Back to Home

Hornets to put five-game win streak on line vs. Knicks

Field Level Media
23 Mar 2022, 16:55 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets are finally producing results that have them within reach of a postseason play-in berth, a goal that has long been a work in progress.

Riding a five-game winning streak, Charlotte will look to keep the momentum going when it plays host to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.The Hornets ended February at 30-33, but have won seven of nine since them to all but assure themselves of at least a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. They are now winning games that might have gone the other way earlier in the season.

"Good teams do that. You find a way," Hornets coach James Borrego said, adding that when the team doesn't "have your best stuff, shots aren't falling, you find your way."

The recent spurt has the Hornets' confidence soaring. Charlotte has won the first three games of a five-game homestand. The Hornets overcame the Atlanta Hawks 116-106 in a showdown between teams with similar records on March 16, then ran away from the Dallas Mavericks 129-108 on Saturday and finished strong against the New Orleans Pelicans for a 106-103 victory on Monday.

"Just having great resiliency," said forward Miles Bridges, who leads seven Charlotte players averaging double-figure scoring, putting up 20 points per game. "I feel that earlier in the year we would have lost that game (to New Orleans)."

To bypass the play-in event, the Hornets would have to jump over three teams and gain four games in the standings to get to sixth place in the East.

"We're showing growth right now," Borrego said. "We've got 10 to go. Finding the right combination every single night (is the key)."

The Knicks are coming off a 117-111 loss to visiting Atlanta on Tuesday, a result that guarantees New York will finish with a losing record for the eighth time in nine seasons.

New York is an extreme longshot to reach the play-in tournament, trailing the 10th-place Hawks by six games with 10 games to play.

"The position we're in, they're all must-have games," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "You're not eliminated until you're eliminated so keep fighting. ... Crazy things happen in sports."

The Knicks were without forward Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps) on Tuesday, and he is listed as day-to-day. In his place, Obi Toppin made his third start of the season, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds.

RJ Barrett picked up some of the slack for the Knicks with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

"It's been a sense of urgency all year," Barrett said. "We just fight, that's what we do. We've been playing great basketball honestly since the All-Star break. Some of these games have slipped away, but there's nothing else we can do besides just get better every day."

The Hornets have defeated the Knicks in both matchups this season. Bridges was the top scorer for Charlotte in both of those games, including pouring in 38 in the most recent meeting, on Jan. 17 in New York.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double leads Lakers past Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

NFL transaction roundup: Ravens re-sign FB Patrick Ricard

Charlotte News.Net

NFL transaction roundup: OT La'el Collins signs with Bengals

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers pursuing LT Duane Brown

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets extend winning streak to 4 by beating Mavericks

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks trying to keep playoff hopes alive, take on Jazz

Charlotte News.Net

Pelicans, Hawks enter matchup with similarities

Charlotte News.Net

Jazz jump all over Clippers in blowout win

Charlotte News.Net

Women's NCAA Tournament roundup: Florida Gulf Coast stuns Va. Tech

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers WR D.J. Moore agrees to 3-year extension

Charlotte News.Net

Atlanta United aims to keep CF Montreal winless

Charlotte News.Net

Late surge leads Hornets past Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets look to push winning streak to five against Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Timberwolves on a roll, face Mavs with playoff implications

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron assumes No. 2 on NBA scoring list in loss

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC defeat Revolution for first franchise victory

Charlotte News.Net

Women's NCAA Tournament: UConn rolls over Mercer

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets face defensive challenge vs. Mavs' Luka Doncic

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks barely hold on to beat skidding Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Revolution desperate to finish better, take on Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Balanced No. 3 Texas Tech blows doors off Montana State

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

62
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Hornets put five-game win streak on line vs. Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets to put five-game win streak on line vs. Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

NFL transaction roundup: Broncos ink CB K'Waun Williams

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets sign G Isaiah Thomas for rest of season

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks' Julius Randle (quad) out vs. Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double leads Lakers past Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

Late surge leads Hornets past Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

NFL transaction roundup: Ravens re-sign FB Patrick Ricard

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets look to push winning streak to five against Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

NFL transaction roundup: OT La'el Collins signs with Bengals

Charlotte News.Net

Timberwolves on a roll, face Mavs with playoff implications

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Panthers pursuing LT Duane Brown

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron assumes No. 2 on NBA scoring list in loss

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets extend winning streak to 4 by beating Mavericks

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC defeat Revolution for first franchise victory

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks trying to keep playoff hopes alive, take on Jazz

Charlotte News.Net

Women's NCAA Tournament: UConn rolls over Mercer

Charlotte News.Net

Pelicans, Hawks enter matchup with similarities

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets face defensive challenge vs. Mavs' Luka Doncic

Charlotte News.Net

Jazz jump all over Clippers in blowout win

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks barely hold on to beat skidding Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Women's NCAA Tournament roundup: Florida Gulf Coast stuns Va. Tech

Charlotte News.Net

Revolution desperate to finish better, take on Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers WR D.J. Moore agrees to 3-year extension

Charlotte News.Net

Balanced No. 3 Texas Tech blows doors off Montana State

Charlotte News.Net

Atlanta United aims to keep CF Montreal winless

Charlotte News.Net

Buccaneers.com 2022 Mock Draft 6.0

Charlotte News.Net

Bradley Bozeman rolling into town with a plan

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers, Atrium Health partner to build play therapy room

Charlotte News.Net

Free agency reset: What the Panthers accomplished in a week

Charlotte News.Net

Raiders sign QB Garrett Gilbert

Charlotte News.Net

Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah

Charlotte News.Net

Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeno to star in Netflix's 'Best. Christmas. Ever.'

Charlotte News.Net

Robert R. Wells Named Special Agent in Charge of the Charlotte Field Office FBI

FBI

North Carolina News

Hurricanes edge Lightning to end winless skid

Charlotte News.Net

'Where the Crawdads Sing' trailer features Taylor Swift's music

Charlotte News.Net

Top-seeded Kansas takes on Friars' nail-biting success

Charlotte News.Net

UCLA ignoring North Carolina's No. 8 seed in duel

Charlotte News.Net

Women's NCAA Tournament notebook: Irish register record rout

Charlotte News.Net

Women's NCAA Tournament roundup: Tennessee edges Belmont

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Chinese: Passage of U.S. destroyers thru Taiwan Strait 'provocative'

Charlotte News.Net

Egypt uncovers ancient tombs from 2700 BC

Charlotte News.Net

Former CIA chief: Russia 'surprisingly unprofessional'

Charlotte News.Net

Spain now supports Moroccan rule in Western Sahara

Charlotte News.Net

Bangladesh ship-launch collision: Eight dead, 15-20 missing

Charlotte News.Net

Skull of 'marine monster' discovered in Peru

Charlotte News.Net

Chinese Boeing 737 airliner crash likely to have claimed 132 lives

Charlotte News.Net

Faltering economy, new hurdles encourage Cubans to migrate

Charlotte News.Net

Japan's Princess Aiko holds first press conference at palace

Charlotte News.Net

More opposition politicians jailed in Cambodia for dissent

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.