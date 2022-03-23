Hornets sign G Isaiah Thomas for rest of season

The Charlotte Hornets signed veteran guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the season on Tuesday.

No terms were disclosed. Thomas, 33, had signed a second 10-day contract with the Hornets on March 12.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 9.9 points and 2.0 assists in seven games off the bench since March 2.

The Hornets (37-35) are 6-1 with Thomas on the floor.

Thomas has career averages of 17.9 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 540 games (362 starts) with 10 teams since being drafted in the second round by the Sacramento Kings in 2011.

