Thu, 17 Mar 2022

«Back to Home

Hornets use big fourth quarter to defeat Hawks

Field Level Media
17 Mar 2022, 11:55 GMT+10

P.J. Washington scored 13 of his 16 points in the final 4 1/2 minutes, and the Charlotte Hornets pulled away to defeat the visiting Atlanta Hawks 116-106 in a key Eastern Conference game Wednesday night.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 21 points and 11 assists, capped by a long 3-pointer in the final minute. Montrezl Harrell had 20 points and Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier each scored 18 points for Charlotte. Mason Plumlee chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Trae Young, Atlanta's star guard, was held to a season-low nine points on 3-for-12 shooting from the field. He had scored at least 13 points in every game this season and averaged more than 28 points per game. Young was 0-for-5 with two free throws in the first half.

De'Andre Hunter scored 21 points, Clint Capela finished with 17 and Kevin Huerter had 16 for the Hawks, who made 13 of their 37 attempts from 3-point range. Young was 0-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Charlotte has its first three-game winning streak in nearly two months after winning the opener of a five-game homestand. The Hornets (35-35) and Hawks (34-35) are ninth and 10th in the Eastern Conference as they battle to advance to the playoffs.

The score was tied at 85-85 after three quarters. The Hornets were without a fourth-quarter turnover, while the Hawks shot 25 percent on 3-pointers in the last quarter.

Washington began his late-game surge with a go-ahead basket as the Hornets went up 99-97 with 4:20 remaining. That snapped a scoring drought of more than three minutes for Charlotte.

His three-point play with 2:37 left put the Hornets up 108-98.

Atlanta controlled play for most of the first half and led 67-62 at intermission despite 11 points by Harrell in the second quarter.

The teams split four games this season.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Spurs, Thunder trying to get things right

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets open key homestand vs. red-hot Trae Young, Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

Defiant Chelsea fans display Abramovich banner

Charlotte News.Net

Hot-shooting Terry Rozier, Hornets rout Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Eliminating shift among rules MLB to test in minors

Charlotte News.Net

Free agency roundup: Dolphins keep DE Emmanuel Ogbah with 4-year deal

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Deshaun Watson permitted to meet Saints, Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Marizanne Kapp feels relieved after win over England

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Marizanne Kapp shines as South Africa defeat England

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks look to continue success at home, host Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Ryan Blaney captures pole at Phoenix Raceway

Charlotte News.Net

Blazers visit Knicks as playoff chase intensifies

Charlotte News.Net

NFL transaction roundup: DE Randy Gregory jumps from Dallas to Denver

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns scores Wolves-record 60

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards, Warriors to play preseason games in Japan

Charlotte News.Net

Young Magic face another tough test vs. streaking Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers release CB A.J. Bouye

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets counting on veteran presence against Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Sune Luus calls Marizanne Kapp an inspiration for young players

Charlotte News.Net

Atlanta United scores late to beat expansion Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Conference tournament finals: Akron routs Kent State to reach NCAAs

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

55
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Five groceries called most expensive during US inflation

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets use big fourth quarter to defeat Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

Bills sign LB Von Miller, two others

Charlotte News.Net

Kyrie Irving drops 60 as Nets trounce Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Texas Tech tries to lock down Montana State

Charlotte News.Net

Spurs, Thunder trying to get things right

Charlotte News.Net

Blazers visit Knicks as playoff chase intensifies

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets open key homestand vs. red-hot Trae Young, Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

NFL transaction roundup: DE Randy Gregory jumps from Dallas to Denver

Charlotte News.Net

Defiant Chelsea fans display Abramovich banner

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns scores Wolves-record 60

Charlotte News.Net

Hot-shooting Terry Rozier, Hornets rout Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards, Warriors to play preseason games in Japan

Charlotte News.Net

Eliminating shift among rules MLB to test in minors

Charlotte News.Net

Young Magic face another tough test vs. streaking Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Free agency roundup: Dolphins keep DE Emmanuel Ogbah with 4-year deal

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers release CB A.J. Bouye

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Deshaun Watson permitted to meet Saints, Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets counting on veteran presence against Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Marizanne Kapp feels relieved after win over England

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Sune Luus calls Marizanne Kapp an inspiration for young players

Charlotte News.Net

Women's CWC: Marizanne Kapp shines as South Africa defeat England

Charlotte News.Net

Atlanta United scores late to beat expansion Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks look to continue success at home, host Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Conference tournament finals: Akron routs Kent State to reach NCAAs

Charlotte News.Net

Ryan Blaney captures pole at Phoenix Raceway

Charlotte News.Net

Skidding and shorthanded Pelicans, Rockets square off

Charlotte News.Net

Regional rivalry begins as Atlanta United host Charlotte FC

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record

Charlotte News.Net

Garth Brooks coming to Bank of America Stadium in July 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Ravens Round-Up From Day 2 of NFL Free Agency

Charlotte News.Net

Mills family welcomed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Charlotte News.Net

Colts Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

Charlotte News.Net

What Tom Brady coming out of retirement means for Falcons, NFC South

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Five groceries called most expensive during US inflation

Charlotte News.Net

Against Colgate, Wisconsin likely to have home crowd on its side

Charlotte News.Net

Notre Dame favored but Rutgers heavily backed in First Four clash

Charlotte News.Net

Saqib Mahmood to make Test debut for Eng against WI

Charlotte News.Net

Duke 'motivated' as Coach K begins final run vs. Cal State Fullerton

Charlotte News.Net

Top-seeded Gonzaga begins latest quest for first NCAA tourney title

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

China closes Shenzhen business center to curb COVID-19 surge

Charlotte News.Net

Vatican protests expulsion of Ambassador to Nicaragua

Charlotte News.Net

Central Asian countries battered by Russian economic headwinds

Charlotte News.Net

Due to threats from China, Taiwan learning from Ukrainian defenders

Charlotte News.Net

Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor begins ramp-up

Charlotte News.Net

Modi's BJP achieves success in India's largest state election

Charlotte News.Net

North Korea's launch of new ICBM system seen as 'escalation' by U.S.

Charlotte News.Net

Italy cancels sale of military drone firm to interests in China

Charlotte News.Net

India fires missile into Pakistan after 'technical malfunction'

Charlotte News.Net

55 tons of lettuce fed to starving manatees in Florida

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.